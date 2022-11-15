If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to our cats, we’ll spoil them with anything and everything they could want. Whether it be a huge cardboard box or a purring toy that can’t keep their paws off, we’ll buy it for them! But that doesn’t mean everything that’s ours is theirs, because there’s one thing we’re told them time and time again to stay away from: wires.

