ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Worker’s Rights Amendment passes

By Theodora Koulouvaris, Danny Connolly
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9NzZ_0jC3oVEt00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Voters in Illinois have passed an amendment to the state constitution.

The Associated Press called the race Tuesday, finding about 53% of all voters checked yes for the amendment that voted to enshrine protections for workers to collectively bargain and pre-emptively stops any discussion of a Right-to-Work law.

State Rep. Thomas M. Bennett involved in car accident

Labor groups and unions strongly supported the new rule, saying protecting workers in a climate of union-busting is essential.

“We’ve seen some of the largest corporations in the country engage in, frankly, anti-worker activity,” Joe Bowen, Vote Yes For Worker’s Rights Amendment’s communications director, said. “Being able to protect everyone’s ability to step up and organize their workplace is a critical component to making sure everyone has access to some higher paying jobs, and safer workplaces.”

Business groups like the Illinois Chamber of Commerce were against the amendment, arguing it would raise property taxes.

The Illinois Constitution lists two routes of passage for constitutional amendments: having 60% of voters vote yes, or 50% of all ballots are yes including ballots who left the section blank. The amendment passed with the second route.

The amendment will go into effect when the State Board of Election certifies the results, which they plan to do next month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmaker files amendment to SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Advocates for the SAFE-T Act rallied in the capitol on Wednesday. The controversial criminal justice law was a major talking point during the election. Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett filed an amendment on behalf of the state’s attorney association that would clarify. Politicians on both sides agree that clarifications need to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Senate Republicans introduce bill targeting fentanyl dealers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Senate Republicans introduced legislation Tuesday going after drug dealers who intentionally sell drugs laced with fentanyl.   From 2019 to 2020, the CDC reports deaths from synthetic drugs –including fentanyl — rose more than 56%. And from 2013 to 2020, in Illinois, the percentage of fentanyl overdose deaths spiked 2,736% according to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois' election the most contested in two decades

The Illinois general midterm election wrapped up last week and included more voters than any gubernatorial election since 1998. With 3.8 million Illinoisans voting in 79 competitive Illinois House elections, the state's 2022 general election was the most contested in the past two decades. Races included Congressional seats, Illinois House and Senate races, and a constitutional amendment.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Workers’ Rights Amendment In Illinois Supporters Declare Victory

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) A group of supporters of the Workers’ Rights Amendment in Illinois are declaring victory following last week’s election. Governor Pritzker tweeted yesterday “Yes for Workers’ Rights!” The Democratic Party of Illinois, labor unions and organizers behind the proposed amendment also claimed victory. The measure would add constitutional protections for workers who wish to unionize.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Some question rosy picture painted by Illinois' five year budget projections

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker claims the state is in great financial shape after the release of five-year budget projections. However, one economic analysis says the state still needs to address a particular problem. The state's fiscal projections released this week show Illinois has been making strides in attempting to clear some of its long-term debts. Pritzker claims the state's financial polices under his control have given the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Sen. Mike Braun votes against protecting marriage for same-sex and interracial couples

INDIANAPOLIS — Senator Mike Braun was one of 37 Republicans who opposed protecting same-sex and interracial marriages by voting against the Respect for Marriage Act on Wednesday. Despite the opposition, the Senate advanced the legislation after 12 Republican senators sided with the Democrats on a 62-37 vote, sending the bill to Congress. If passed, the […]
INDIANA STATE
Chicago Defender

Pritzker’s $1 Billion Emergency Rental Assistance for Renters and Landlords

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced that with the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2), nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

New faces lead the Illinois GOP

SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — A week after seeing Republicans lose up and down the ballot, GOP state senators and representatives elected new leaders of their caucuses. State Sen. John Curran secured the unanimous support from colleagues to take the reins of the Senate from current state Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois launches letter-writing campaign to veterans

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) on Thursday launched the 2022 “Operation Rising Spirit,” campaign to encourage people to write letters of appreciation to veterans residing at the state veterans’ homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy. Director Terry Prince says, “Hundreds of letters were sent to veterans in our […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Republicans expect change in party leadership at Illinois statehouse

(The Center Square) – With Illinois Republicans losing ground in the Illinois House following last week’s election, a change in leadership is expected. Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch’s office announced he’s secured a second term as Illinois House Speaker for the term that begins mid-January. “The people of Illinois have called on House Democrats to continue our efforts to move our state forward, and with the support of an...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Biden-Harris admin announces $75 million to fund jobs in Illinois

WASHINGTON (WAND) — Over $75 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be funding new jobs in Illinois. The Biden-Harris administration announced on Tuesday that the Department of the Interior made $725 million available to 22 states and the Navajo Nation to reclaim abandoned mine land and plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The announcement stated that millions of Americans live within one mile of an abandoned coal mine or an orphaned oil/gas well.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy