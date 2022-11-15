ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor’s race she lost

PHOENIX (AP) — Refusing to concede, Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots on Election Day as she considers her next move. Lake, in a 2 1/2-minute video, made no mention of...
Why AP called the Arizona’s governor race for Katie Hobbs

The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that, even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote...
Gov-elect Shapiro opens transition, to stay AG until January

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro gave his first Capitol news conference Wednesday as he begins the transition to his new job, pledging to work constructively with lawmakers and saying he will remain as attorney general until he is sworn in as governor in January. For now,...
Lawsuit accuses largest US meat producers of wage fixing

DENVER (AP) — Three meat plant workers have filed a federal lawsuit accusing 11 of the United States’ largest beef and pork producers of conspiring to depress wages and benefits. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Denver on Friday, seeks class-action status and alleges the producers have...
