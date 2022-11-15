Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor’s race she lost
PHOENIX (AP) — Refusing to concede, Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots on Election Day as she considers her next move. Lake, in a 2 1/2-minute video, made no mention of...
WOWK
Why AP called the Arizona’s governor race for Katie Hobbs
The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that, even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote...
WOWK
Gov-elect Shapiro opens transition, to stay AG until January
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro gave his first Capitol news conference Wednesday as he begins the transition to his new job, pledging to work constructively with lawmakers and saying he will remain as attorney general until he is sworn in as governor in January. For now,...
WOWK
Lawsuit accuses largest US meat producers of wage fixing
DENVER (AP) — Three meat plant workers have filed a federal lawsuit accusing 11 of the United States’ largest beef and pork producers of conspiring to depress wages and benefits. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Denver on Friday, seeks class-action status and alleges the producers have...
WOWK
25 recruits with LA County Sheriff’s Department injured by wrong-way driver; 5 in critical condition
SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) – A wrong-way driver plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits who were jogging in Southern California on Wednesday morning, injuring 25 — and five of them critically. The collision, which took place at about 6:25 a.m., sent dozens of police, fire and...
Comments / 0