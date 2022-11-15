ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway Digest

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NASCAR team makes major 2023 announcement

A prominent NASCAR team made a major announcement on Tuesday. Joe Gibbs Racing officially announced that driver Ty Gibbs will join the team in a full-time capacity in 2023. The race team’s Twitter account posted the news of Ty’s acquisition. The tweet read, “Ty Gibbs will compete full-time...
msn.com

Top NASCAR team announces driver change

In a move that was long rumored but not confirmed and announced until now, Stewart-Haas Racing revealed that Ryan Preece will pilot the #41 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series starting in 2023, replacing Cole Custer. Custer will head back to the Xfinity Series where he will race full-time there for Stewart-Haas.
FOX8 News

Richard Petty remembers NASCAR’s greatest race

(WGHP) — With the thousands of NASCAR races that have been run over the decades, can you really narrow the greatest race down to just one? Rick Houston says it has been done. Houston is the author of the book ‘NASCAR’s Greatest Race,’ which is about the final race of the 1992 season: the Hooter’s […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX Sports

Ty Gibbs replacing Kyle Busch at JGR in NASCAR Cup Series

Some might wonder if Ty Gibbs is ready for NASCAR Cup Series racing, but ready or not, the Joe Gibbs grandson will be full time at NASCAR's top level starting in 2023. The 20-year-old Gibbs will replace two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing, which announced Tuesday that Gibbs will retain the No. 54 that he drove in winning the 2022 Xfinity Series title.
NBC Sports

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Preece Media Availability Transcript

RYAN PREECE, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Mustang – IT’S BEEN A BUSY MORNING, BUT WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT THIS OPPORTUNITY? “A busy morning is definitely a good way of putting it. Last night, there’s just been a lot to think about over the last week or so, just things have been happening so fast, but, to me, this is a great opportunity. This is a second chance and something where I’ve won in everything I’ve ever been in. I’ve won so many different championships at a local level, whether it was track championships or regional championships it’s just been something where I’ve learned how to be a winner and I wanted to do it at NASCAR’s highest level. I’ve bet on myself a lot throughout my career, and KHI has bet on me as well when they helped me do those two truck races a year ago and we were able to go out and win Nashville, so it’s a great opportunity for me to do it with Ford Performance and Stewart-Haas Racing. I’m ready. I hear everybody talking about being ready for the off-season and kind of just disconnecting and decompressing, but I’m certainly not in any position to do something like that. I’ve never been able to turn off that switch anyways, so I’m ready to jump in.”
Speedway Digest

Top Fuel star Brittany Force dominated in 2022

The road to a second world championship in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series included a little bit of everything for Top Fuel star Brittany Force. From a hot start to memorable victories, record-breaking runs at nearly every stop on the tour and a clutch performance in Las Vegas, Force was spectacular from start to finish during her memorable 2022 campaign.
VIRGINIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Good Ranchers Joins Team Penske Indycar Partner Lineup

Team Penske and Good Ranchers today announced a new partnership that will feature the premium meat purveyor’s colors and branding on the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet driven by Scott McLaughlin for multiple NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in 2023 and beyond. Good Ranchers will make its debut as the primary sponsor of the No. 3 Chevrolet during the April 28-30 race weekend at the picturesque Barber Motorsports Park road course, located just outside of Birmingham, Ala.
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy