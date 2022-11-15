RYAN PREECE, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Mustang – IT’S BEEN A BUSY MORNING, BUT WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT THIS OPPORTUNITY? “A busy morning is definitely a good way of putting it. Last night, there’s just been a lot to think about over the last week or so, just things have been happening so fast, but, to me, this is a great opportunity. This is a second chance and something where I’ve won in everything I’ve ever been in. I’ve won so many different championships at a local level, whether it was track championships or regional championships it’s just been something where I’ve learned how to be a winner and I wanted to do it at NASCAR’s highest level. I’ve bet on myself a lot throughout my career, and KHI has bet on me as well when they helped me do those two truck races a year ago and we were able to go out and win Nashville, so it’s a great opportunity for me to do it with Ford Performance and Stewart-Haas Racing. I’m ready. I hear everybody talking about being ready for the off-season and kind of just disconnecting and decompressing, but I’m certainly not in any position to do something like that. I’ve never been able to turn off that switch anyways, so I’m ready to jump in.”

1 DAY AGO