Bubba Wallace Is Set Up For a Big Jump in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023
Bubba Wallace is poised for a breakout season in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. The post Bubba Wallace Is Set Up For a Big Jump in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2 Interesting Wrinkles in Ty Gibbs’ Move to the Cup Series Becoming Official
Ty Gibbs will continue driving the No. 54 Toyota in 2023, but in the NASCAR Cup Series. The post 2 Interesting Wrinkles in Ty Gibbs’ Move to the Cup Series Becoming Official appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing will change the No. 18 to No. 54 car
Ty Gibbs will drive the No. 54 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series next season as the organization sets the No. 18 car aside.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR team makes major 2023 announcement
A prominent NASCAR team made a major announcement on Tuesday. Joe Gibbs Racing officially announced that driver Ty Gibbs will join the team in a full-time capacity in 2023. The race team’s Twitter account posted the news of Ty’s acquisition. The tweet read, “Ty Gibbs will compete full-time...
msn.com
Top NASCAR team announces driver change
In a move that was long rumored but not confirmed and announced until now, Stewart-Haas Racing revealed that Ryan Preece will pilot the #41 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series starting in 2023, replacing Cole Custer. Custer will head back to the Xfinity Series where he will race full-time there for Stewart-Haas.
JR Motorsports makes big changes to Xfinity teams for 2023
JR Motorsports has made sweeping changes to its four teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series ahead of the 2023 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
Kyle Busch Is Already Fitting in With RCR Teammate Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing veteran Austin Dillon is experiencing Kyle Busch's enthusiasm first-hand. The post Kyle Busch Is Already Fitting in With RCR Teammate Austin Dillon appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: 3 best landing spots for Rajah Caruth next season
Rajah Caruth continues to rise through NASCAR as his future shines bright. What are the 3 best landing spots for Caruth in 2023?
NASCAR: Hailie Deegan’s possible options shrinking for 2023
Hailie Deegan will have a ride for the 2023 NASCAR season as Ford looks for a seat. However, let's dive into the remaining Ford-backed options.
Richard Petty remembers NASCAR’s greatest race
(WGHP) — With the thousands of NASCAR races that have been run over the decades, can you really narrow the greatest race down to just one? Rick Houston says it has been done. Houston is the author of the book ‘NASCAR’s Greatest Race,’ which is about the final race of the 1992 season: the Hooter’s […]
Denny Hamlin Would Like to Change NASCAR Championship 4 Format
After a good week and a half into the offseason, Denny Hamlin is ready to start doing offseason things, like tweet with fans. The NASCAR driver is one of the most active on the social media platform. Hamlin has been letting the public know what’s on his mind for a long time.
NASCAR: Denny Hamlin and FedEx’s contracts expire after 2023
Denny Hamlin and FedEx's contracts with Joe Gibbs Racing are reportedly set to expire at the conclusion of the 2023 NASCAR season.
FOX Sports
Ty Gibbs replacing Kyle Busch at JGR in NASCAR Cup Series
Some might wonder if Ty Gibbs is ready for NASCAR Cup Series racing, but ready or not, the Joe Gibbs grandson will be full time at NASCAR's top level starting in 2023. The 20-year-old Gibbs will replace two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing, which announced Tuesday that Gibbs will retain the No. 54 that he drove in winning the 2022 Xfinity Series title.
Ty Gibbs to race full-time in NASCAR Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing
The 20-year-old Xfinity Series champion will not drive in the No. 18 car, though.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASCAR insider states schedule might expand to 42 races
NASCAR reportedly could expand the schedule to 42 races when the sport's new TV deal is negotiated for the 2025 season.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Preece Media Availability Transcript
RYAN PREECE, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Mustang – IT’S BEEN A BUSY MORNING, BUT WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT THIS OPPORTUNITY? “A busy morning is definitely a good way of putting it. Last night, there’s just been a lot to think about over the last week or so, just things have been happening so fast, but, to me, this is a great opportunity. This is a second chance and something where I’ve won in everything I’ve ever been in. I’ve won so many different championships at a local level, whether it was track championships or regional championships it’s just been something where I’ve learned how to be a winner and I wanted to do it at NASCAR’s highest level. I’ve bet on myself a lot throughout my career, and KHI has bet on me as well when they helped me do those two truck races a year ago and we were able to go out and win Nashville, so it’s a great opportunity for me to do it with Ford Performance and Stewart-Haas Racing. I’m ready. I hear everybody talking about being ready for the off-season and kind of just disconnecting and decompressing, but I’m certainly not in any position to do something like that. I’ve never been able to turn off that switch anyways, so I’m ready to jump in.”
Top Fuel star Brittany Force dominated in 2022
The road to a second world championship in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series included a little bit of everything for Top Fuel star Brittany Force. From a hot start to memorable victories, record-breaking runs at nearly every stop on the tour and a clutch performance in Las Vegas, Force was spectacular from start to finish during her memorable 2022 campaign.
Good Ranchers Joins Team Penske Indycar Partner Lineup
Team Penske and Good Ranchers today announced a new partnership that will feature the premium meat purveyor’s colors and branding on the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet driven by Scott McLaughlin for multiple NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in 2023 and beyond. Good Ranchers will make its debut as the primary sponsor of the No. 3 Chevrolet during the April 28-30 race weekend at the picturesque Barber Motorsports Park road course, located just outside of Birmingham, Ala.
NASCAR: Ryan Preece to take over for Cole Custer at Stewart-Haas Racing
Ryan Preece is back in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time. Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that Preece would take over the No. 41 car in 2023. He’ll replace Cole Custer as Custer drops down to the Xfinity Series to run a second car for the team. Preece, 32, raced part-time...
