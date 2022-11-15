Read full article on original website
Abbott calls for investigation into Harris County election issues
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into Harris County’s issues during Election Day last week. Abbott is asking the Secretary of State’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Rangers to investigate Harris County’s elections office in “allegations of improprieties” in how Tuesday’s elections were handled.
As world population hits 8 billion, when will Texas’ population hit 40 million
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Planet Earth just hit a new milestone. The world’s population hit 8 billion Tuesday, according to estimates by the United Nations. There are approximately 338 million Americans, accounting for approximately 4% of the world’s population. Texas made up around 9% of the total U.S....
Lawsuit accuses largest US meat producers of wage fixing
DENVER (AP) — Three meat plant workers have filed a federal lawsuit accusing 11 of the United States’ largest beef and pork producers of conspiring to depress wages and benefits. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Denver on Friday, seeks class-action status and alleges the producers have...
TxDMV unveils ‘major design overhaul’ of temp tags tied to widespread fraud
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Following years of widespread fraud and KXAN investigations, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday announced a “major design overhaul” of its temporary paper tags. As part of its ongoing crackdown on temporary tag abuse – which ballooned into a $200 million black...
Over 24.5k New Mexico households to receive $400
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced on Thursday that around 24,750 “extremely low-income” households in the state will receive a one-time payment of $400 in economic relief assistance, funded through a $10 million appropriation from the state legislature. According to the...
Cancer Prevention and Research Institute approves $12M to bring top researchers to Texas
AUSTIN (Nexstar) – The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas Oversight Committee approved $12 million in recruitment grants on Wednesday, which will bring two new scholars to expand the state’s cancer research. To date, CPRIT has recruited 285 preeminent cancer researchers to the state. The two new...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive captured in Mexico
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Texas 10 Most Wanted offender was back in custody following his recent arrest. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez, 31, of Pecos, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on November 9 following a Crime Stoppers tip. Hernandez was arrested and then brought to...
H-E-B: Recall for ground beef products in Texas stores
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products on Tuesday. Nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef products may be contaminated with “foreign matter, mirror-like material,” according to a news release from H-E-B. The...
KLBK Tuesday Evening Weather Update: November 15th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday night weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low of 28°. Winds SE→N 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 49°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH. Clouds will hang around the region tonight, especially...
