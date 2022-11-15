ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Abbott calls for investigation into Harris County election issues

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into Harris County’s issues during Election Day last week. Abbott is asking the Secretary of State’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Rangers to investigate Harris County’s elections office in “allegations of improprieties” in how Tuesday’s elections were handled.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Lawsuit accuses largest US meat producers of wage fixing

DENVER (AP) — Three meat plant workers have filed a federal lawsuit accusing 11 of the United States’ largest beef and pork producers of conspiring to depress wages and benefits. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Denver on Friday, seeks class-action status and alleges the producers have...
GEORGIA STATE
Over 24.5k New Mexico households to receive $400

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced on Thursday that around 24,750 “extremely low-income” households in the state will receive a one-time payment of $400 in economic relief assistance, funded through a $10 million appropriation from the state legislature. According to the...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive captured in Mexico

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Texas 10 Most Wanted offender was back in custody following his recent arrest. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez, 31, of Pecos, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on November 9 following a Crime Stoppers tip. Hernandez was arrested and then brought to...
TEXAS STATE
H-E-B: Recall for ground beef products in Texas stores

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products on Tuesday. Nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef products may be contaminated with “foreign matter, mirror-like material,” according to a news release from H-E-B. The...
TEXAS STATE
KLBK Tuesday Evening Weather Update: November 15th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday night weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low of 28°. Winds SE→N 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 49°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH. Clouds will hang around the region tonight, especially...
LUBBOCK, TX

