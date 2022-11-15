ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveils $60M living complex for older adults

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveiled the new independent living complex for older adults Wednesday morning. The estimated $60 million Revel Creek complex is a four-story living complex, and is adjacent to Heritage Community. Revel Creek offers 60 market-rate, one to two bedroom apartments, each featuring a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Scripps regional spelling bee coming to Kalamazoo; champion goes to finals

KALAMAZOO, MI — Discover Kalamazoo announced Wednesday a new partnership with Kalamazoo Public Schools and The Kalamazoo Promise to be a regional partner for the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The spelling bee will give local students and schools the opportunity to participate in America’s longest-running educational competition, which...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wmuk.org

A mid-19th century place called Cookieville is being remembered in Allegan County

New signs on 10th street south of Plainwell commemorate the vanished community. In the mid-1800s, Cookieville was a small settlement south of Plainwell. Travelers would often make the stop on the wooden toll road, known as the plank road. It was the route that connected Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids in the mid-19th century. The plank road eventually became 10th Street.
PLAINWELL, MI
westernherald.com

$3 million grant funds the future of the ESL program

The Western Michigan University Department of Special Education and Literacy Studies made significant headway in the development of their program with a $2.96 million grant awarded by the National Professional Development (NPD) from the US Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition. Co-principal investigators Dr. Selena Protacio and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

60th Annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade returns to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The 60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade returns to downtown Kalamazoo this Saturday, November 19th. The parade is set to begin at Lovell and Jasper Streets at 11 a.m. and will feature balloons and floats from nearly 100 participants and sponsors along with music from the Western Michigan University marching band.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

City of Kalamazoo recognized for technology initiatives

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo has been recognized among the top “digital cities” by the Center for Digital Government. The group’s ranking lists the city of Kalamazoo as among the nation’s top digital cities in its division. Kalamazoo ranked No. 10 in the Center for Digital Government’s 2022 Digital Cities Survey in the 75,000-124,999 population category.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Farmers Alley presents ‘A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett’

KALAMAZOO, MI — Farmers Alley Theatre is swinging into the holiday season with a world premiere performance of “A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett.”. On the heels of sold-out, extended runs of recent productions, “Bright Star” and “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” the Kalamazoo theatre company is transforming its theatrical space into a swinging nightclub to celebrate the holidays with opening night slated for Friday, Nov. 18.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy