Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveils $60M living complex for older adults
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveiled the new independent living complex for older adults Wednesday morning. The estimated $60 million Revel Creek complex is a four-story living complex, and is adjacent to Heritage Community. Revel Creek offers 60 market-rate, one to two bedroom apartments, each featuring a...
Scripps regional spelling bee coming to Kalamazoo; champion goes to finals
KALAMAZOO, MI — Discover Kalamazoo announced Wednesday a new partnership with Kalamazoo Public Schools and The Kalamazoo Promise to be a regional partner for the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The spelling bee will give local students and schools the opportunity to participate in America’s longest-running educational competition, which...
Calhoun County Public Health Department celebrates Great American Smokeout November 17
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The American Cancer Society marks the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday of November each year by encouraging smokers to use the date to plan to quit, or to go the entire day without smoking. This year’s Great American Smokeout will be...
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
A mid-19th century place called Cookieville is being remembered in Allegan County
New signs on 10th street south of Plainwell commemorate the vanished community. In the mid-1800s, Cookieville was a small settlement south of Plainwell. Travelers would often make the stop on the wooden toll road, known as the plank road. It was the route that connected Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids in the mid-19th century. The plank road eventually became 10th Street.
Hope House offers path from sobriety program to independent living
Battle Creek, Mich — Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to create "Hope House;" a pathway to independent living for homeless men who are also battling drug and alcohol addiction. Hope House, purchased a year ago, is a perfect metaphor for the people who...
Grand Rapids Public Schools considers tearing down former high school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Board of Education is considering the demolition of a vacant, former high school as part of the district’s ongoing planning for the future of Grand Rapids Public Schools facilities. The 97-year-old building at 1061 Kensington SW, which formerly operated as Adelante...
Coldwater City Council approves one year lease with local Putnam’s renovating group
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council approved a one year lease on Monday night with a non-profit corporation formed by community members who want to turn the former Putnam Funeral Home at 11 East Chicago into a community center. City Attorney Megan Angell went over the details.
Kalamazoo ‘blueprint for peace’ focuses on stopping shootings and violence
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Organizers of an effort to reduce gun violence in the Kalamazoo area say they’re planning to use a health-based approach to tackle the problem. Kalamazoo city and county governments have committed to addressing the ongoing issue of gun violence. Jennifer Heymoss, vice president of initiatives and...
$3 million grant funds the future of the ESL program
The Western Michigan University Department of Special Education and Literacy Studies made significant headway in the development of their program with a $2.96 million grant awarded by the National Professional Development (NPD) from the US Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition. Co-principal investigators Dr. Selena Protacio and...
Teachers need higher pay to address Kalamazoo Public Schools staffing shortage, administrator says
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Schools needs to increase teacher pay to fill vacancies and has the funds to do it within the current budget, Assistant Superintendent for Operations Jim English told the school board. This week, the district reported 15 classroom vacancies and six long-term guest teachers. Last year,...
60th Annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade returns to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The 60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade returns to downtown Kalamazoo this Saturday, November 19th. The parade is set to begin at Lovell and Jasper Streets at 11 a.m. and will feature balloons and floats from nearly 100 participants and sponsors along with music from the Western Michigan University marching band.
GoFundMe page established by family of Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of 21-year-old Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses. Salter was shot on Friday, November 11, at Campus Pointe plaza, near Western Michigan University, and later died from his injuries at the hospital.
Grand Rapids increases city manager’s spending power from $10K to $100K
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids city leaders have increased the city manager’s spending limit from $10,000 to $100,000 in a move that aligns more with other municipalities around the state and updates a restriction not changed in at least three decades. The Grand Rapids City Commission on...
City of Kalamazoo recognized for technology initiatives
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo has been recognized among the top “digital cities” by the Center for Digital Government. The group’s ranking lists the city of Kalamazoo as among the nation’s top digital cities in its division. Kalamazoo ranked No. 10 in the Center for Digital Government’s 2022 Digital Cities Survey in the 75,000-124,999 population category.
NAACP says complaints about Battle Creek Police led to Citizens Review Board idea
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek released a community survey asking residents if they should create a Citizens Review Board. Previous Coverage: Battle Creek leaders discuss creation of police accountability board. The Citizens Review Board can provide oversight to a police department, and hear complaints appealed after...
Farmers Alley presents ‘A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett’
KALAMAZOO, MI — Farmers Alley Theatre is swinging into the holiday season with a world premiere performance of “A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett.”. On the heels of sold-out, extended runs of recent productions, “Bright Star” and “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” the Kalamazoo theatre company is transforming its theatrical space into a swinging nightclub to celebrate the holidays with opening night slated for Friday, Nov. 18.
Did Gen Z students drive increased voter turnout on Nov. 8? Some clerks say yes
Lines of students snaking around campus. Brisk fall weather. Hours of waiting. These images played out at voting locations on some Michigan public university campuses during the Nov. 8 general election, including the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University. Some have speculated...
Are you ready for the 60th rendition of the Maple Hill Kalamazoo Holiday Parade?
KALAMAZOO, MI — As unseasonably late fall warm weather gives way to Southwest Michigan’s first signs of winter, it is a reminder that the holidays, and their many traditions, are right around the corner. With the Halloween skeletons stored for the season, Thanksgiving less than two weeks away...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Nena’s Cooper Cafe serves up creative specials, diner favorites
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — “We’re all about unity here, about spreading love and joy and being there for one another,” said Christina McDowell-Norris, owner of Nena’s Cooper Café. “You’re family the minute you walk in the door.”. Family is what led McDowell-Norris, to...
