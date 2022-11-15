ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boot

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show

Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
'Today' Show's Al Roker Hospitalized

Today show meteorologist Al Roker is in the hospital after suffering a blood clot in his leg that "sent some clots into [his] lungs." The beloved 68-year-old news anchor took to Instagram on Friday morning to give an update to fans who were wondering where he has been this week amid his absence from the Today show.
'Disenchanted' Actress Idina Menzel Is Married to Another 'RENT' Co-Star

Actress and Broadway star Idina Menzel has a long career in film, television, and onstage. After launching her career at 24 by starring in the wildly successful rock musical RENT, she began releasing solo musical albums and starring in smaller parts until 2003, when she originated the role of Elphaba in Wicked. Since then, Idina's career has only continued to soar to new heights, but what about her personal life?
Country Stars Dazzle on the 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

The 2022 CMA Awards are officially underway in Nashville, and all of country music's biggest stars attended the red carpet in their best looks. Entertainer of the Year nominee Carrie Underwood always impresses with her wardrobe choices, and she arrived wearing a long, flowing blue satin gown. She posed for photos on her own and with her husband, Mike Fisher, who sported a blue suit.
Miranda Lambert Takes Fiery ‘Geraldene’ to the 2022 CMA Awards Stage [Watch]

Miranda Lambert turned up the heat with a fiery performance of "Geraldene" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Donned in a fringe-trimmed denim get-up, Lambert looked like she was having one heck of a good time as she tore into "Geraldene," a track initially released on The Marfa Tapes, the 2021 collaborative acoustic album from Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall and later rerecorded for her acclaimed 2022 record Palomino.
Madonna Asks That 50 Cent Stop Bullying Her

50 Cent and Madonna have been going at it for a while now. The beef might have started years ago, but 50 has taken the time to insult Madonna publicly on social media numerous times in recent years. Just last week, the two were at it again after Madonna posted a video of herself singing along to a Baby Keem song, which caught the attention of 50.
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Open 2022 CMA Awards With Moving Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]

New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
NCIS Star David McCallum Has Blunt Thoughts On The Show's Pandemic Production

Even prior to playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS," becoming one of the longest-running regular cast members on the series, David McCallum had a rather distinguished screen career. The actor appeared in films like "The Great Escape" and "A Night to Remember" before starring in the 1964 spy series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." as intelligent, introverted Russian agent Illya Kuryakin.
Mimi Parker Dies: Drummer And Vocalist For Slowcore Band Low Was 55

Mimi Parker, best known as the drummer and vocalist for the slowcore band Low, died Saturday from ovarian cancer. She was 55 and her death was confirmed on the band’s official Twitter page. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” read the post. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker and husband Alan Sparhawk formed Low in 1993, supervising a rotating cast of musicians. Their debut...
Rosalía and Boyfriend Rauw Alejandro Discuss Their Relationship at 2022 Latin GRAMMYs (Exclusive)

Red hot romance on the red carpet! Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro lit up the night as the cute couple walked the carpet at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs. The pair cuddled up together as they posed for photos outside the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Thursday before they spoke with ET's Denny Directo about their relationship and how special it feels to have each other's support.
