Caroline Jones Embraces the Beauty of a Faraway Land in ‘If I Don’t Love You’ Music Video [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Caroline Jones describes the setting of her stunning music video for "If I Don't Love You," which is premiering exclusively at The Boot today (Nov. 16), as one of "the most incredible views I've ever experienced." The accomplished multi-instrumentalist spent much of the early COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in New Zealand...
EW.com
Watch Chris Hemsworth and his famous brothers brave an Arctic swim in Limitless sneak-peek clip
Chris Hemsworth and his brothers, fellow actors Liam and Luke Hemsworth, dive into near-freezing Arctic waters in EW's exclusive look at his upcoming health docuseries, Limitless. The series, created by Darren Aronofsky (The Whale, Mother!), is set to follow the Thor actor as he explores the potentials of the human...
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser recalls the moment he realized Rip Wheeler was a heartthrob: ‘She goosed me!’
Kevin Costner leads the cast of the hit series “Yellowstone,” which launched creator-producer Taylor Sheridan’s Western expansion saga on cable’s Paramount Network.
hypebeast.com
Nicki Minaj To Team Up With Maluma and Myriam for FIFA World Cup Track "Tukoh Taka"
Nicki Minaj is joining forces with Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for a new track called “Tukoh Taka.” Converging the English, Spanish and Arabic languages, the song will celebrate the unity of countries and fans around the world during this year’s FIFA World Cup. Due for...
Popculture
'Today' Show's Al Roker Hospitalized
Today show meteorologist Al Roker is in the hospital after suffering a blood clot in his leg that "sent some clots into [his] lungs." The beloved 68-year-old news anchor took to Instagram on Friday morning to give an update to fans who were wondering where he has been this week amid his absence from the Today show.
'Disenchanted' Actress Idina Menzel Is Married to Another 'RENT' Co-Star
Actress and Broadway star Idina Menzel has a long career in film, television, and onstage. After launching her career at 24 by starring in the wildly successful rock musical RENT, she began releasing solo musical albums and starring in smaller parts until 2003, when she originated the role of Elphaba in Wicked. Since then, Idina's career has only continued to soar to new heights, but what about her personal life?
Country Stars Dazzle on the 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]
The 2022 CMA Awards are officially underway in Nashville, and all of country music's biggest stars attended the red carpet in their best looks. Entertainer of the Year nominee Carrie Underwood always impresses with her wardrobe choices, and she arrived wearing a long, flowing blue satin gown. She posed for photos on her own and with her husband, Mike Fisher, who sported a blue suit.
Miranda Lambert Takes Fiery ‘Geraldene’ to the 2022 CMA Awards Stage [Watch]
Miranda Lambert turned up the heat with a fiery performance of "Geraldene" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Donned in a fringe-trimmed denim get-up, Lambert looked like she was having one heck of a good time as she tore into "Geraldene," a track initially released on The Marfa Tapes, the 2021 collaborative acoustic album from Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall and later rerecorded for her acclaimed 2022 record Palomino.
thesource.com
Madonna Asks That 50 Cent Stop Bullying Her
50 Cent and Madonna have been going at it for a while now. The beef might have started years ago, but 50 has taken the time to insult Madonna publicly on social media numerous times in recent years. Just last week, the two were at it again after Madonna posted a video of herself singing along to a Baby Keem song, which caught the attention of 50.
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Open 2022 CMA Awards With Moving Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."
‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast Wrap Filming on Season 10
Several 'When Calls the Heart' cast members took to Instagram to share an important update about the Hallmark Channel drama's upcoming 10th season.
‘The Voice': Morgan Myles Offers Mesmerizing Take on a Patty Griffin Song During Live Playoffs [Watch]
The Live Playoffs on Season 22 of The Voice kicked off on Monday night (Nov. 14) with four contestants from each team left standing and vying for a spot in the Top 13. And one performer slowed things down with a country ballad that had Blake Shelton commending her for stepping a foot back into the genre.
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]
New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
NCIS Star David McCallum Has Blunt Thoughts On The Show's Pandemic Production
Even prior to playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS," becoming one of the longest-running regular cast members on the series, David McCallum had a rather distinguished screen career. The actor appeared in films like "The Great Escape" and "A Night to Remember" before starring in the 1964 spy series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." as intelligent, introverted Russian agent Illya Kuryakin.
Mimi Parker Dies: Drummer And Vocalist For Slowcore Band Low Was 55
Mimi Parker, best known as the drummer and vocalist for the slowcore band Low, died Saturday from ovarian cancer. She was 55 and her death was confirmed on the band’s official Twitter page. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” read the post. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker and husband Alan Sparhawk formed Low in 1993, supervising a rotating cast of musicians. Their debut...
Marty Stuart Shares ‘Country Star,’ His First New Single in 5 Years [LISTEN]
Marty Stuart is back with his first new single since the release of his acclaimed 2017 record Way Out West. Released today (Nov. 17), "Country Star" is a groovy, high-energy boot stomper with all the elements of an instant classic. Accompanied by veteran musicians Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris...
AOL Corp
Rosalía and Boyfriend Rauw Alejandro Discuss Their Relationship at 2022 Latin GRAMMYs (Exclusive)
Red hot romance on the red carpet! Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro lit up the night as the cute couple walked the carpet at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs. The pair cuddled up together as they posed for photos outside the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Thursday before they spoke with ET's Denny Directo about their relationship and how special it feels to have each other's support.
