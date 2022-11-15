ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WSVN-TV

Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
DORAL, FL
CBS Miami

Dad hurt after being stabbed by son, police say

MIAMI -- A man and a Miami-Dade Police Department officer were hurt following an altercation between the man and his son, police said.The unidentified suspect was taken into custody although it was not immediately clear what charges he could face.The suspect's father was flown to a local hospital for treatment of a stab wound to his upper body, according to a written police statement. The unidentified officer suffered minor injuries during the incident along with another woman who was treated at the scene.Police were called around 4:15 p.m. to the 7300 block of NW 61st Street for a report of a stabbing. Investigators said the father and son began arguing before the younger man allegedly stabbed his father.When officers arrived, they found the suspect with a knife but was able to disarm him.The woman was hurt while trying to break up the fight.Police did not immediately identify her connection to the two men.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police end search for missing 28-year-old woman

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for a missing 28-year-old woman. Christina Noseda was safely located in Miramar, Thursday afternoon. She was last seen driving an older model blue Honda CR-V and left in an unknown direction after she made concerning statements...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Family Seeking Answers in Death of Southwest Miami-Dade Man

Family members are hoping to find answers in the death of a man who collapsed in the shower of his southwest Miami-Dade apartment in early October. James Alston, 31, was pronounced dead October 7 in the hospital after being taken there three days before. His sister Trienice said he collapsed and his roommate called 911.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into building in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in Fort Lauderdale. The crash happened near East Sunrise Boulevard and North Federal Highway, Wednesday. The driver crashed into a motel room, damaging the room’s window and door. No one was injured. Police are investigating the cause of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver says he was shot at in Miami Beach road rage incident

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are searching for an armed and dangerous driver who, they said, shot at another man in a road rage incident. On Tuesday, just after 7 p.m., the driver and his passenger experienced a scary ride. “Thank God we’re alive,” said the victim,...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Father who kidnppaped 6-year-old son appears in court

MIAMI (WSVN) - A father accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son is facing a judge. Jorge Morales appeared in court, Thursday morning. The judge decided to hold him without bond. According to officials, he and the child’s grandmother, Liliam Morales, kidnapped his son and fled to Canada. Liliam was...
MIAMI, FL
margatetalk.com

Gunman Shoots Up Coconut Creek Apartment Over Video Game Dispute

A gunman who shot up a Coconut Creek man’s apartment over a dispute over a live video game was arrested in Miami-Dade County, police said. Andrew Rahmings, 20, was jailed on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling following his Nov. 8 arrest by Miami-Dade County Police.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

BSO’s burglary apprehension team arrests high-end auto theft crew

Proactive enforcement by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) and regional law enforcement partners led to the arrest of three men from an auto theft crew, the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars cash. According...
MIRAMAR, FL
actionnews5.com

Man who crashed stolen airplane in North Miss. dies in federal custody

TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - The man accused of threatening to crash a plane into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It’s unclear how Cory Wayne Patterson died, but it happened Monday, November 14 at the Federal Detention Center in Miami,...
TUPELO, MS
WSVN-TV

Husband of woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale arrested in connection with her disappearance and alleged murder

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) —The husband of a 39-year-old woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and murder. Thirty-six-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco was arrested in Hialeah Monday evening by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office VIPER Unit, as well as investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department after a warrent was issued.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Single car crash causing traffic delays in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash is causing heavy traffic delays at one intersection in North Miami Beach. The incident occurred early Tuesday evening in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard. It is unclear what caused the crash, but 7Skyforce hovered over the scene,...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy