WSVN-TV
Police pursuit in Doral ends in Florida City; suspect who shot at officers taken into custody
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A driver took police on a wild chase on the Florida Turnpike after they said it started when shots were fired at an officer. The suspect was stopped miles away from where it started. A 7News viewer captured the moments the suspect was taken...
WSVN-TV
Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
WESH
Body found amid search for Florida woman allegedly killed by husband
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A body has been found amid the search for a Florida woman allegedly killed by her estranged husband, officials in Broward County say. According to NBC Miami, the body was found in a wooded area near the 5500 block of Northwest 204th Street in Miami-Dade County Wednesday.
Dad hurt after being stabbed by son, police say
MIAMI -- A man and a Miami-Dade Police Department officer were hurt following an altercation between the man and his son, police said.The unidentified suspect was taken into custody although it was not immediately clear what charges he could face.The suspect's father was flown to a local hospital for treatment of a stab wound to his upper body, according to a written police statement. The unidentified officer suffered minor injuries during the incident along with another woman who was treated at the scene.Police were called around 4:15 p.m. to the 7300 block of NW 61st Street for a report of a stabbing. Investigators said the father and son began arguing before the younger man allegedly stabbed his father.When officers arrived, they found the suspect with a knife but was able to disarm him.The woman was hurt while trying to break up the fight.Police did not immediately identify her connection to the two men.
WSVN-TV
Police end search for missing 28-year-old woman
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for a missing 28-year-old woman. Christina Noseda was safely located in Miramar, Thursday afternoon. She was last seen driving an older model blue Honda CR-V and left in an unknown direction after she made concerning statements...
NBC Miami
Family Seeking Answers in Death of Southwest Miami-Dade Man
Family members are hoping to find answers in the death of a man who collapsed in the shower of his southwest Miami-Dade apartment in early October. James Alston, 31, was pronounced dead October 7 in the hospital after being taken there three days before. His sister Trienice said he collapsed and his roommate called 911.
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into building in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in Fort Lauderdale. The crash happened near East Sunrise Boulevard and North Federal Highway, Wednesday. The driver crashed into a motel room, damaging the room’s window and door. No one was injured. Police are investigating the cause of...
WSVN-TV
Driver says he was shot at in Miami Beach road rage incident
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are searching for an armed and dangerous driver who, they said, shot at another man in a road rage incident. On Tuesday, just after 7 p.m., the driver and his passenger experienced a scary ride. “Thank God we’re alive,” said the victim,...
WSVN-TV
Father who kidnppaped 6-year-old son appears in court
MIAMI (WSVN) - A father accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son is facing a judge. Jorge Morales appeared in court, Thursday morning. The judge decided to hold him without bond. According to officials, he and the child’s grandmother, Liliam Morales, kidnapped his son and fled to Canada. Liliam was...
NBC Miami
Person in Custody After Reportedly Shooting at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade
A person inside a car reportedly shot at officers during a chase Thursday morning along several major roadways in southwest Miami-Dade. The chase began in Doral, where shots were fired out of a white Volvo before the car got on the Palmetto Expressway and traveled southbound. The car eventually went...
WSVN-TV
2 multi-vehicle crash scenes in Fort Lauderdale; 1 involves BSO deputy, the other injured boy, mail carrier
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating two multi-vehicle crashes that happened several blocks apart in Fort Lauderdale, one that sent a child and a mail carrier to the hospital and another involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a car ran a red...
margatetalk.com
Gunman Shoots Up Coconut Creek Apartment Over Video Game Dispute
A gunman who shot up a Coconut Creek man’s apartment over a dispute over a live video game was arrested in Miami-Dade County, police said. Andrew Rahmings, 20, was jailed on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling following his Nov. 8 arrest by Miami-Dade County Police.
WSVN-TV
Woman hopes community brings forward information after brother’s death
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for her brother’s violent death. “Someone knows what happened to him. They also need to know that James was loved. And he loved others,” said Trienise Alston. She...
WSVN-TV
Husband arrested in connection to Fort Lauderdale city employee’s disappearance, alleged murder appears in court; officials search for body
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) —A husband accused of murdering his wife appeared in court. “The warrant was issued on Nov. 14 and the charge is second-degree murder,” said a judge. No bond was set for 36-year-old Jose Pacheco as he faced a judge, Wednesday morning. The Broward Sheriff’s...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
BSO’s burglary apprehension team arrests high-end auto theft crew
Proactive enforcement by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) and regional law enforcement partners led to the arrest of three men from an auto theft crew, the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars cash. According...
WSVN-TV
Deputies find body during search for missing Fort Lauderdale woman believed murdered, detectives have yet to confirm connection
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has found a woman’s body in a wooded area during their search for remains in the alleged murder of a City of Fort Lauderdale employee who was reported missing. However, they have yet to confirm the body is that of the missing victim.
actionnews5.com
Man who crashed stolen airplane in North Miss. dies in federal custody
TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - The man accused of threatening to crash a plane into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It’s unclear how Cory Wayne Patterson died, but it happened Monday, November 14 at the Federal Detention Center in Miami,...
Click10.com
Teen to be charged as adult over deadly crime spree in Broward, prosecutors say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Prosecutors told a judge on Wednesday in Broward County court that they plan to charge a teenage boy as an adult for his role in the crash that killed a 35-year-old mother of three from Lauderhill earlier this year. Detectives accused Jah’kobe Bessent and Jacory...
WSVN-TV
Husband of woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale arrested in connection with her disappearance and alleged murder
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) —The husband of a 39-year-old woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and murder. Thirty-six-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco was arrested in Hialeah Monday evening by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office VIPER Unit, as well as investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department after a warrent was issued.
WSVN-TV
Single car crash causing traffic delays in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash is causing heavy traffic delays at one intersection in North Miami Beach. The incident occurred early Tuesday evening in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard. It is unclear what caused the crash, but 7Skyforce hovered over the scene,...
