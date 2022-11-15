Read full article on original website
kscbnews.net
City of Liberal Town Hall Tonight
The City of Liberal invites the community to join the Liberal City Commission and City staff for discussion and updates on projects in the City of Liberal. This Town Hall will take place tonight, Thursday, November the 17th starting at 6:30pm at the Girls Scout Building in Light Park. For more information you can go to www.cityofliberal.org.
WIBW
Kansas highway reopened after rockslide covers roadway near lake
CLARK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas highway has been reopened after a rockslide covered the roadway near Clark County Lake. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, an employee at Clark County Lake reported a rockslide had impacted a Kansas highway. KDOT...
Family says man died after not receiving insulin while being held in Kansas jail in 2020
LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — A family of a Kansas man is speaking out after almost two years since he died after not receiving insulin while being held in the Seward County Jail. “He was described at his funeral as a tumbleweed. Cause he never felt like he fit in,” said Blake Northern’s mom, Taryn Porter-Sepeda. […]
KWCH.com
Garden City Police ask for public’s help in search for missing woman
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 22-year-old woman reported missing. Police said Arsenia Esabell Ortiz was last seen about 2 p.m. Tuesday, wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. Ortiz stands about 5 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
KAKE TV
Winter system brings accumulating snow to KAKEland
The snow started early Monday morning across Southwest Kansas. By 5AM, blowing snow was visible on our Garden City Co-op Camera. The snow will gradually slide east through the day Monday. The snow is expected to reach North Central Kansas by late morning and South Central Kansas during the early to mid afternoon.
kscbnews.net
Dorothy Pearl (Hockett) Kost
Dorothy Pearl (Hockett) Kost, age 91, died Saturday, November 12, 2022, at her home in Beaver, Oklahoma. She was born on April 3, 1931, in Liberal, Kansas to Andrew and Cora Hockett. Dorothy married Warren Kost in Clayton, New Mexico on December 26, 1948, they later divorced. Born to them were five children, Glenn, Delbert, Jerry (Patsy), Gerry (Kay), and Sherry Newman.
kscbnews.net
Leslie Ann Schield Hicks
Leslie Ann Schield Hicks, 63, formerly of Hitchcock, OK passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Liberal Good Samaritan Center in Liberal, KS. She was born on February 5, 1959 to Albert and Shirley (Pierson) Schield at Meade, KS. Leslie grew up in Plains, KS and was a...
kscbnews.net
Mario Whitley is KJCCC Player of the Week
Seward County sophomore guard Mario Whitley had an impressive week in two Saints’ victories and was named the KJCCC Division I Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Whitley, a 6’6 sophomore from Detroit, Michigan, helped No. 21 Seward County to a 2-0 week with two true road tests against Region IX opponents. Whitley had 18 points and seven rebounds in the Saints’ 81-77 victory over Trinidad State last Tuesday in 32 minutes of action. Last Thursday Whitley led the Saints with his first double-double of the year with 29 points, and 10 rebounds and went a perfect 11-11 from the free-throw line.
kscbnews.net
Boyd C. (Bill) Fox, Jr
Boyd C. (Bill) Fox, Jr., age 100, passed away Monday afternoon, November 14, 2022, at his rural Plains, Kansas, residence. He was born May 24, 1922, in rural Plains, Kansas, the son of Boyd C. and Lillie (Edwards) Fox. As a young boy, he attended school at the West Glendale country school and later Plains High School, graduating in 1939. He later attended Dodge City Community College and Kansas State University. While at Kansas State, he joined the United States Army Air Corp, serving as a B-17 co-pilot during World War II. While in service, his aircraft was shot down over Germany on November 6, 1944, and was taken prisoner until the end of the war. Upon his discharge on November 10, 1945, he returned to Plains and began his career in farming and ranching. Over the years, he operated a welding business and worked in the oil field.
kscbnews.net
Someone Needs You, Buckle Up
Beginning Saturday, November 19 through Monday, Nov 27, 2022 Seward County Sheriff’s Office and the Liberal Police Department will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas THANKGIVING SAFE ARRIVAL traffic enforcement campaign. Although all Kansas Traffic Laws will be enforced, this extra provision will be actively enforcing our occupant protection laws.
SW Kansas man accused of ID theft, selling drugs
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple allegations after an investigation prompted a traffic stop. On Wednesday, the Finney County/Garden City Joint Drug Task Force, received information that 28-year-old Levi Swann of Holcomb was attempting to sell firearms. Swann is a known suspect in...
kscbnews.net
Samuel C. Vazquez
Samuel C. Vazquez, age 62, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his home in Liberal, Kansas. He was born on February 7, 1960, the son of Socorro Vazquez and Josefina (Cardenas) Vazquez in Mexico. Samuel grew up in a large loving family with his four brothers, six sisters and extended...
kscbnews.net
Bounma Khamphouvong
Bounma Khamphouvong, age 78, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Liberal, Kansas. She was born on November 1, 1944, in Laos. Bounma was united in marriage to Sika Khamphouvong. She was the loving mother of eight children, Lum, Kum, Bouakham, Oua, Sim, Phim, Em, and Tim. Bounma worked for National Beef for 10 years. She was a member of the Buddhist Community in Liberal. She loved gardening, watching crime mysteries on TV, and listening to Buddhist Chanting on the Youtube Channel. Bounma will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity by her friends and family.
