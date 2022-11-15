Boyd C. (Bill) Fox, Jr., age 100, passed away Monday afternoon, November 14, 2022, at his rural Plains, Kansas, residence. He was born May 24, 1922, in rural Plains, Kansas, the son of Boyd C. and Lillie (Edwards) Fox. As a young boy, he attended school at the West Glendale country school and later Plains High School, graduating in 1939. He later attended Dodge City Community College and Kansas State University. While at Kansas State, he joined the United States Army Air Corp, serving as a B-17 co-pilot during World War II. While in service, his aircraft was shot down over Germany on November 6, 1944, and was taken prisoner until the end of the war. Upon his discharge on November 10, 1945, he returned to Plains and began his career in farming and ranching. Over the years, he operated a welding business and worked in the oil field.

PLAINS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO