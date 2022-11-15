One dies in single-vehicle crash in Estelline
A 41-year-old man died Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Estelline.
The name of the person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The crash was at 11:44 a.m. on the north city limits of Estelline on 465th Street.
Preliminary crash information indicates the man was driving a 1996 Dodge Dakota pickup south on 465th Avenue when he lost control. The vehicle went into the west ditch and rolled.
The 41-year-old man, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
