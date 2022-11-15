ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natasha Bure praises ‘bold’ mom Candace Cameron for standing ‘firm in her faith’

By Nicki Gostin
 2 days ago

Natasha Bure is sticking up for her mom, Candace Cameron Bure.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Natasha listed off her “favorite thing[s]” about her mom while sharing a snap of the “Full House” actress leaning into her husband, Val Bure.

“How much she loves Jesus and how firm in her faith she stands,” Natasha, 24, wrote. “She is bold. She is kind. She is so creative and has one of the greatest hearts. I look up to her in many many ways.”

“I love you @candacebure,” she concluded in her post.

The young actress’ praise comes after Candace, 47, found herself under fire for saying she made the move from the Hallmark channel to the Great American Family network because they promise to highlight stories that “keep traditional marriage at the core.”

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them. I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment,” Candace told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Monday.

Following her remarks, “One Tree Hill” alum Hilarie Burton called out Bure and labeled her a “bigot.”

“I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank,” she tweeted on Monday.

Natasha further praised her mom as “kind” and “bold.”
JoJo Siwa — who came out as gay in January 2021 and had previously dubbed Candace as the “rudest celebrity” — also called the comments “hurtful” to the LGBTQIA+ community .

“honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” Siwa, 19, wrote an Instagram post.

Siwa’s comments were applauded by Candace’s “Full House” castmate Jodie Sweetin, who told the young dancer in the comment section, “You know I love you.”

Candace has yet to address the intense backlash.

Page Six

