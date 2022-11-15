ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer player Vladislav Shubovich’s engagement spoiled after security pushes girlfriend away

By Jaclyn Hendricks
 1 day ago

Well, this certainly is a day the future newlyweds will never forget.

FC Smorgon’s Vladislav Shubovich had his on-field proposal thwarted over the weekend by a security guard, who shoved his girlfriend away after the defender got down on one knee.

In a video posted on Twitter, Shubovich can be seen getting in the security staffer’s face after pushing the athlete’s lady love out of the picture, with Shubovich’s teammates then coming between the two to separate them.

Fortunately, Shubovich got a do-over following a few chaotic moments, and this time, his teammates stood by his side as he got down on one knee in front of his bride-to-be.

Shubovich, 22, then slid an engagement ring onto his gal pal’s finger as onlookers applauded and cheered. The happy couple shared a kiss and embraced before Shubovich handed the soon-to-be Mrs. a gorgeous bouquet of flowers.

FC Smorgon star Vladislav Shubovich had his on-field proposal recently spoiled.
A security guard shoved Vladislav Shubovich’s girlfriend out of the way as the athlete got down on one knee to propose.
The couple later celebrated their engagement with a kiss.
Shubovich’s future wife also appeared to share a sweet moment from the proposal on Instagram , captioning Sunday’s post, “She said ‘yes.'”

Proposal day turned out to be a momentous one for Shubovich as Smorgon defeated Volna Pinsk, 2-0. Smorgon is currently in second in the Belarusian First League.

