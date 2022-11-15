Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades
Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
Berkshire Hathaway's SEC filings and quarterly report spilled the beans on two big buys in the third quarter.
This Dividend Aristocrat With A 7% Yield Is A Real Buy Low Opportunity
VF Corporation (VFC) is down 60% year-to-date thanks to a confluence of factors - global growth challenges, a tough retail environment and consumer discretionary stocks, in general, being out of favor. That's created a potential bargain, however, for dividend income investors. The yield is all the way up to 7%...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
NASDAQ
3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 13.5% to 31% to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income
This year has been a challenging one for investors. The S&P 500 is down more than 21%. It could decline even further if we head into a recession. However, challenges bring opportunities. One of those is that dividend yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices. Because of that, this year's sell-off is providing income investors with the opportunity to lock in higher yields in some of the best dividend stocks.
Autoblog
Tesla market value drops $600 billion, worth less than Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Elon Musk's Tesla has tumbled below Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in market value, as investors continue to swap out riskier stocks for safer options, and worry Musk's Twitter takeover could be a costly distraction. Tesla's market capitalization fell to just over $600 billion as of Tuesday's close, well short of...
1 Unstoppable Growth Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
This company is showing no signs of slowing down, and is built for long-term growth.
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy in a Fed-Induced Bear Market
These highly profitable, time-tested companies make for genius buys with the stock market plunging.
TSMC Stock Surges After Warren Buffett Unveils $4.1 Billion Berkshire Hathaway Stake
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) - Get Free Report shares surged higher Tuesday after billionaire investors Warren Buffett revealed a $4 billion stake in the world's biggest contract chipmaker after the close of trading on Monday. Securities and Exchange Commission filings show Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B investment vehicle owns $4.1 billion in...
Zacks.com
Crexendo (CXDO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
CXDO - Free Report) have been struggling lately and have lost 12.8% over the past two weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
tipranks.com
2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields, or More
Just when it looked like time to throw in the towel, the market pulled through and delivered a win. A better-than-expected reading of the consumer price index last week has boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate increases. Looking at the situation for...
Motley Fool
2 Value Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
EBay is generating strong cash flow by prioritizing its core use cases, and it's returning cash to shareholders in spades. Lovesac is undeniably cheap right now because investors fear a slowdown with its business. But this wouldn't be devastating for the company even if it happens. You’re reading a free...
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Down 20% to Buy Right Now
Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) has been a great growth stock over the years. The renewable energy producer has grown its funds from operation (FFO) by an average of 10% per share each year over the last decade. Add in its steadily rising dividend, and Brookfield has generated 14% total annualized returns, outpacing the S&P 500's 13.3% total returns during that timeframe.
