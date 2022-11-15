Frozen-in-time midcentury modern Kansas home lists for $975K

This one-of-a-kind home is frozen in some very groovy amber — and for the first time since being built in 1967, it’s looking for a new owner.

The one-bedroom Searing House is one of three properties in the Kansas City area designed by the renowned architect Bruce Goff, this one built for its family. It has remained in their possession for the past 55 years.

Now, though, the Prairie Village, Kansas, pad is on the market for $975,000. Katherine Lee of Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing .

“As a true jewel in the Kansas City architecture crown, we recognize the importance of finding buyers who will truly appreciate the unmistakable design and are devoted to artful living,” Lee told The Post.

The 1,515-square-foot dwelling is shaped like an octagon and laid out with Japanese minimalism and the ethos of communal living in mind. “The design is super unique in that it is basically one room with two bathrooms with all-wood dividing walls that fold,” Lee added to Realtor , noting that the compound is today more or less as it was in 1967. “The owners raised a family here and spent years preserving and maintaining it. It is pretty much the same as when it was constructed, but the bathrooms have been modernized.”

A triangular fireplace anchors the space. Eric Isaacson of SquareOne Media

The home is essentially one room. Eric Isaacson of SquareOne Media

The home is currently set up as a one bedroom. Eric Isaacson of SquareOne Media

The yellow-countered kitchen. Eric Isaacson of SquareOne Media

One of two full bathrooms. Eric Isaacson of SquareOne Media

The home’s angular entrance. Eric Isaacson of SquareOne Media

A lower level is currently unfinished. Eric Isaacson of SquareOne Media

A deck in front of the entry. Eric Isaacson of SquareOne Media

A back entry. Eric Isaacson of SquareOne Media

Rooms are located off a circular living room, which wraps around a triangular fireplace beneath a central skylight. The kitchen is almost entirely wood save its black appliances and canary-yellow counter, and there’s hardly a non-parallel line in at least one of the bathrooms. Turquoise carpeting is wall-to-wall throughout — and sliding doors, windows and more wood-paneling abound.

The listing images additionally show, as is common in the midcentury-modern style, massive windows that let in natural light. The furniture — such as a leather chair in the living area — also seems stuck in a bygone era.

Beneath the main floor, the unfinished downstairs space nearly mirrors the same layout as above.

“It’s almost the exact same footprint of the house,” Lee told Realtor. “They have a workshop and gardening room down there, but it could be transformed into an entertainment room for the kids or even a home office.”