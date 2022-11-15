ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Woman killed in Dayton hit-and-run identified

By Sarah Bean
 1 day ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday.

According to authorities, surveillance video shows a woman, later identified as 40-year-old Claudette Turner in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 500 Salem Avenue. Just after 1 a.m., the vehicle Turner arrived in began to leave, and she tried to get into the moving vehicle. Turner fell and the vehicle ran over her before fleeing the scene.

Turner was brought to Grandview hospital in Dayton where she was pronounced dead.

Police are currently looking for the truck that may be involved in the fatal incident. According to police, the truck is a red, single-cab Chevrolet truck with a passenger door handle missing. The driver of the vehicle was described as a white male, last seen wearing dark-colored pants, a white T-shirt and a yellow baseball hat, the release states.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to call Detective Jordan at 937-333-1141 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

