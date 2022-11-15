ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Parolee faces nearly 20 charges in carjacking, 2-county police chase

SANTA ANA, Calif. - The man accused of leading authorities on an hours long police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties in which the driver stole two separate cars has been charged with nearly 20 felonies and even more misdemeanors for the pursuit, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Democrats count Orange County election winnings

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As election results crystallize new trends and confirm old developments, Orange County Democrats are already counting their winnings. While Republicans have held onto their two coveted congressional seats, and the balance of power on the board of supervisors is undecided, Democrats have locked in new gains.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Election results too close to call

Even though polls closed on Nov. 8, Angelenos still won’t know the results for possibly weeks to come. As of Nov. 11, just over 1.5 million ballots had been counted, with initial results not conclusive enough to determine the victor for several key municipal elections. In the LA mayor’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wednesday’s post-election results show slight lead increases in close races

NRCC issues statement regarding Garcia’s projected win of the 27th Congressional District race. No positions were swapped in local elections Wednesday as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election, as some of the margins in some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest races either held steady or grew slightly larger.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
No Charges Against LA County Deputies Who Fatally Shot Dijon Kizzee

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies involved in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Black man in the Westmont area will not face any criminal charges, with a report released Tuesday by the county prosecutor's office concluding the shooting could be reasonably considered self-defense. The Aug. 31, 2020, shooting of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

