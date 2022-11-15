Read full article on original website
What Kind Of LA County Sheriff Will Robert Luna Be?
Luna, the former Long Beach Police chief promises a “180 degree difference” in how he'll run LASD. Incumbent Alex Villanueva conceded Tuesday.
‘A mandate': Measure A supporters celebrate check on L.A. County sheriff's power
Dozens of supporters of Measure A, which gives the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause, gathered outside the Hall of Justice today to celebrate its passage.
Parolee Charged in Wild Chase From Fullerton To Whittier
A parolee convicted of car theft and attempted carjacking was charged today with leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a wild chase from Fullerton through Los Angeles County.
pasadenanow.com
Luna Pads Lead in Bid to Unseat Sheriff Villanueva with New Results Expected
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna continues to stretch his lead in his bid to unseat incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva as new results are expected on Tuesday afternoon. According to updated vote totals released Monday by the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office, Luna had a lead of...
‘We need to close all jails’ — Supporters see Measure A as a winning blow against law enforcement
Dozens of supporters of Measure A, which was approved by voters last week and gives the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause, gathered outside the Hall of Justice Wednesday to celebrate its passage. More than 70% of voters...
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
pasadenanow.com
LA County Sheriff’s Race Could Be Fait Accompli After Vote Count Update Monday
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna maintains a lead of nearly 260,000 votes over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva as another tranche of votes was expected to be counted Monday. Updated totals from the Tuesday election released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office showed Luna...
theavtimes.com
LASD commander sues LA County for retaliation over job reassignment
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s commander is suing the county, alleging he was wrongfully reassigned to a less prestigious position after questioning why deputies involved in a 2021 incident in which nearly 70 shots were fired during service of a search warrant were not disciplined. Cmdr. William E. Jaeger‘s...
Karen Bass elected as LA's new mayor, first woman in post
U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has defeated developer Rick Caruso to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, making her the first woman to lead the city.
NBC Los Angeles
Nightmare: 25 LA County Sheriff's Recruits on Training Run Struck by Wrong-Way Driver in Whittier
More than two dozen Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits were injured Wednesday morning when they were struck by a wrong-way SUV driver during a training run in a Whittier neighborhood. The recruits, who were running in formation on a street, were part of a training program at the nearby...
BLM member suing former DA Lacey objects to subpoena for Cal State LA teaching records
Attorneys for one of three Black Lives Matter protesters suing former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her late husband after the latter pointed a gun at them outside the Lacey family home in 2020 are asking a judge to quash a subpoena for some of her teaching records at Cal State Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Parolee faces nearly 20 charges in carjacking, 2-county police chase
SANTA ANA, Calif. - The man accused of leading authorities on an hours long police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties in which the driver stole two separate cars has been charged with nearly 20 felonies and even more misdemeanors for the pursuit, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
spectrumnews1.com
Democrats count Orange County election winnings
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As election results crystallize new trends and confirm old developments, Orange County Democrats are already counting their winnings. While Republicans have held onto their two coveted congressional seats, and the balance of power on the board of supervisors is undecided, Democrats have locked in new gains.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
ladowntownnews.com
Election results too close to call
Even though polls closed on Nov. 8, Angelenos still won’t know the results for possibly weeks to come. As of Nov. 11, just over 1.5 million ballots had been counted, with initial results not conclusive enough to determine the victor for several key municipal elections. In the LA mayor’s...
signalscv.com
Wednesday’s post-election results show slight lead increases in close races
NRCC issues statement regarding Garcia’s projected win of the 27th Congressional District race. No positions were swapped in local elections Wednesday as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election, as some of the margins in some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest races either held steady or grew slightly larger.
NBC Los Angeles
No Charges Against LA County Deputies Who Fatally Shot Dijon Kizzee
Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies involved in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Black man in the Westmont area will not face any criminal charges, with a report released Tuesday by the county prosecutor's office concluding the shooting could be reasonably considered self-defense. The Aug. 31, 2020, shooting of...
foxla.com
Wrong-way California driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits
WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities confirmed Thursday a 22-year-old driver was arrested and is accused of plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits for various agencies across Los Angeles County with a Honda CR-V while driving the wrong way in Whittier. The suspect was identified as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez of Diamond Bar...
spectrumnews1.com
Evening Briefing: Leads expand in LA mayor, county sheriff races; Siebel Newsom testifies at Weinstein trial
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Sunny skies and mild temperatures will continue Tuesday. Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds increase Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Wind gusts, which could exceed 50 mph,...
