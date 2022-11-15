ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fran Horowitz on the Essence of A&F’s Transformation Journey

By David Moin
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkzvk_0jC3kSRs00

For Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer of Abercrombie & Fitch , priority number one for transforming the image and performance of the Hollister and Abercrombie brands was resetting the mind-set of the organization.

“We moved from a place of fitting in to creating a place of belonging,” said Horowitz, speaking Tuesday at the Fordham University Gabelli School of Business’ fifth annual American Innovation Conference.

More from WWD

“Instead of doing what one singular leader wanted to do, we quickly shifted to a customer-first mind-set, listening to their feedback in good and challenging times. It was necessary for the complete transformation of the company,” said Horowitz, a native New Yorker who earned her MBA taking night courses at the Gabelli School of Business while in the merchant training program at Saks Fifth Avenue.

“Three and a half years at night at Gabelli was not an easy task while driving a career, but one that certainly taught me discipline, organization and endless planning,” she said.

In her keynote address, Horowitz spelled out the building blocks behind A&F’s transformation into a leading youth specialty retailer — becoming customer obsessed, technology-driven, inclusive and diverse, an early adopter of social commerce and key partner with TikTok and Instagram.

In addition, “We developed new policies, revised our stores experience to be more welcoming, updated the fit of our garments, the size range and the styling of all our products,” she said.

“We acknowledged our storied past and moved on by having two-way conversations with our customers and our associates.…I knew these two iconic global brands could be restored and live again.”

While the success of a company involves “an amazing and fun balance of art and science, you also need to be very connected to your customer,” Horowitz said. “Back in 2014, both Hollister and Abercrombie had fallen out of touch with customers. The teams weren’t listening and weren’t adapting to the change in consumer behavior.…For the last four years, teams have strengthened the brands to become completely customer-obsessed. Our team really digs in there and spends a lot of time with the consumer. We gather over 6 million points of direct customer feedback every year through insight labs, our store base and focus groups.

“We’re on to what’s next, which is seeking innovation. The source of innovation comes from our global customers. Modernization must add value, new ways to make shopping experience easier, more personalized, and ultimately even more rewarding,” she said.

The Abecrombie brand, she explained, is focused on young Millennials with a 25-year edit point of view. “Our customer lives for the four-day weekend. The root of the brand purpose is that every day should feel as exceptional as the first day of a long weekend.”

She said when leading social networks such as Google and Meta want to innovate “they partner with Abercrombie”, and her company’s merchant and design teams use social for product inspiration, listening to what people are saying about the brand and learning about the products they are loving or not loving.

Earlier this year, the company launched a low-rise denim line just to its TikTok audience, via a secret link by way of the social platform.

At Hollister, there’s a razor focus on Gen Z and on projecting confidence and optimism through a California filter with the spirit of the endless summer, Horowitz said. Hollister customers care about an easy and fun shopping experience, yet the Hollister team not long ago identified a frustration in the buying process.

“Teen shoppers don’t hold purchasing power,” Horowitz said. So in less than six months, a mobile app solution, Share2Pay, was developed in house, through which the teens share their online Hollister shopping bag with their parents, aunt or uncle or whoever would like to pay for the purchase. Customers who used the Share2Pay for purchases placed orders almost two times the rate of other customers, Horowitz said. The point being, as Horowitz explained, is that the A&F corporation is “evolving processes much more like a tech company than a traditional company.…We hired our first chief digital and technology officer 18 months ago,” Horowitz said, referring to Samir Desai.

And through the data and analytics gathered, and the customer obsession, “We are doubling down on rich insights to make quick yet thoughtful decisions to enhance our customer experience,” Horowitz said. “There is such a huge runway here.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Von Maur’s COO Talks Midwest Retail

With more than 25 years of retail experience at Von Maur Department Store, Melody Wright has a unique perspective on the company’s growth trajectory. The executive started out on the sales floor in 1996, which she said was crucial to climbing up the ladder. And indeed, over the years, she’s held various leadership positions at the company, eventually taking on her current role as chief operating officer in 2009. Since then, Wright has been a crucial architect of Von Maur’s operational strategy, touching each aspect of the business, from merchandising, store operations and distribution to logistics, information systems, e-commerce and security.More...
WISCONSIN STATE
WWD

L’Oréal USA Appoints Amy Whang President of Maybelline, Garnier and Essie

L’Oréal USA has tapped a new president for its Maybelline New York, Garnier and Essie brands. Effective immediately, Amy Whang will take on the role, and will also join the company’s management committee. She succeeds Alanna McDonald, who held the position since 2019. More from WWDL'Oreal RTW Spring 2023Mermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' A L’Oréal veteran, Whang most recently served as general manager at IT Cosmetics, and has previously held roles at Maybelline New York, Kiehl’s, Lancôme and L’Oréal Paris. In her new position, Whang will report to...
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

Moda Operandi’s Club Moda Launches 75 Party-ready Pieces for Holiday

Moda Operandi is ready for the festive holiday season with Club Moda, which launches Thursday. The team has been working the past nine months in close collaboration with a wide range of international designers for the first-of-its-kind multibranded Club Moda capsule. The range includes 75 party-ready, exclusive pieces for the holiday season from 30 ready-to-wear and accessories brands, including LaQuan Smith, Khaite, Jonathan Simkhai, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo, as well as emerging talents like 16Arlington, Diotima, Des Phemmes, Del Core, Monot, K.ngsley and Arielle Baron.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignJonathan Simkhai RTW Spring 2023Jonathan Simkhai...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

Why Whole Foods' New CEO Is Fostering A 'Store-Centric Culture' After Amazon Acquisition

It's the end of an era for Whole Foods: John Mackey, founder and CEO of the grocery chain, retired on September 1 after more than 40 years with the company. A college dropout-turned-conscious capitalist, Mackey, then 25, teamed up with his girlfriend Renee Lawson Hardy and raised $45,000 to launch SaferWay in Austin, Texas, in 1978. According to Business Insider, the natural foods store almost tanked because of its leadership's fixation on healthy eating. SaferWay didn't sell meat or products containing sugar, caffeine, alcohol, or white flour. Mackey lost half of his seed money after one year in business. To stay afloat, SaferWay merged with Clarksville Natural Grocery to become the first Whole Foods Market in 1980.
TEXAS STATE
WWD

Cult Brand High Sport Readies for Next Wave of Growth

High Sport, founded by Los Angeles, California-based Alissa Zachary, is ready for its next moment and is soon expanding to new retailers, including Net-a-porter. The label launched in 2021 and quickly took off. It’s primarily known for its gently flared, stretchy kick pants that pull on like athletic gear but are aimed at a sort of day-to-evening look that is equally comfortable around the home as it is at a meeting or dinner. The style, offered in two inseam lengths, are sold in a rainbow of colorways.More from WWDCeline RTW Spring 2023Alexander McQueen Resort 2023Inside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

VF Corp. Grew BIPOC Representation Across U.S. Team in 2022

VF Corp. grew its representation of BIPOC-identifying associates in the U.S. at all levels in fiscal year 2022. The maker of brands such as Vans, The North Face and Timberland on Monday said BIPOC employees grew to 56% of the company’s total U.S. workforce in fiscal year 2022, compared to 54.5% in 2021. This includes employees across retail, distribution centers and corporate. This progress, as well as other milestones, was outlined in the company’s Annual Profile on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action (IDEA), which VF Corp. released on Monday. The report, meant to help the company take stock of its diversity and...
WWD

Louis Vuitton Taps Isabel Mössinger for Communications Role

RETURN ENGAGEMENT: Louis Vuitton has tapped Isabel Mössinger as its new vice president, fashion communication, effective Jan. 3. She succeeds Youssef Marquis and reports to Stefano Cantino, Vuitton’s senior vice president, communication and events.More from WWDInside the 2022 Guggenheim International GalaDior's Larger-Than-Life Gingerbread Holiday Display at HarrodsInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition Celebration Mössinger will join the French luxury giant from Burberry, where she is global vice president, brand communication, overseeing public relations, events and experiences, VIP relations, influencers and event production. She had joined the British fashion house in January as global vice president, public relations and events. At Vuitton,...
WWD

Will Fashion Follow Through After Cop27?

PARIS — As Cop27 comes to a close on Friday, government negotiators remain bogged down in technical details and competing geopolitical issues. But the fashion industry was keen to set its own agenda, with a series of announcements from industry players that focused on the important role of using private sector money to channel resources and tackle climate change.
WWD

Macy’s Inc. Shows Q3 Declines But Prepared to Meet Christmas Challenges

What a difference a year makes. And that’s certainly true for Macy’s Inc. and the holiday season. “A year ago everybody was talking about the supply chain, spooking customers into early shopping. If you didn’t buy it right away, there would be nothing left for Christmas. This year, with all the press about inventory gluts, there are no concerns about running out of inventory before the holiday,” Jeff Gennette, Macy’s Inc. chairman and chief executive officer, told WWD in an interview Tuesday.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreBackstage at Macy's Herald Square He...
WWD

Anya Taylor-Joy Serves Up Dior in Floral Lace Crinoline Skirt and Fishnet Sleeves for ‘The Menu’ Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy arrived on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of “The Menu” on Nov. 14, wearing a black floral lace dress by Dior. The actress became a global ambassador for the brand last year. The embroidered dress was designed with a crinoline skirt and fishnet-style sleeves from the brand’s spring 2023 collection by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri. For the line, Chiuri drew inspiration from Catherine de’ Medici, an Italian noblewoman who was Queen of France from 1547 to 1559. Chiuri felt drawn to de’ Medici, relating to her on them both being Italians in Paris.More from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

P.E. Nation, Asics Team Up for Activewear Capsule

P.E. Nation, the active streetwear brand, is teaming up with Asics for an activewear line that launches Thursday. The 13-piece capsule capsule runs the gamut from sports bras, leggings and bike shorts, to T-shirts, fleece tops, jackets, caps and footwear. Retail prices range from $35 for a cap to $180 for a jacket. The size range is 2XS to 3XL.More from WWDAthleisure Beauty BrandsInside Vimmia's Brentwood StoreMavi Wants to Expand its Presence in the Women's Market In July, P. E. Nation And Asics introduced a sneaker collaboration, creating a capsule that encapsulated the styles of both brands, as reported. The brands...
WWD

Dior’s Regal Reissue, Tiffany & Co. Teams With Daniel Arsham, Again

LADY’S NIGHT: Dior has reissued the mini Lady Dior handbag carried by Princess Diana at the Met Gala in 1996. That year, the Costume Institute celebrated the work of Christian Dior, and the Princess of Wales attended wearing John Galliano’s first haute couture design for the French fashion house. The updated version of her blue satin bag with rhinestone accessories hit stores this week. Priced at 5,000 euros, it is available in a limited edition of 200 pieces.More from WWDInside the 2022 Guggenheim International GalaDior's Larger-Than-Life Gingerbread Holiday Display at HarrodsInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition Celebration French event organizer...
WWD

Movado Bets on Digital Engagement for Holiday Campaign Strategy

Movado is rethinking its approach to holiday campaigns. The watchmaker and jewelry brand on Thursday unveiled “Always in Motion,” a campaign featuring high-level professionals with niche followings, like Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint and fashion influencer Jessica Wang. The goal, as chairman and chief executive officer Efraim Grinberg said, is to speak directly with a new generation of customers who are tapped into the digital world and eagerly listen to the diverse cast of influencers that Movado has tapped for the campaign.More from WWDMovado Acquires Olivia Burton: Looks from the BrandLeisure Time: Las Vegas Jewelry Shows PreviewCartier Creates Bachelor's Pad Pop-up in...
WWD

Kohl’s Searches for New CEO, Not a New Plan

Kohl’s Corp. is looking for a new face, not a new plan, as it searches for its next chief executive officer.  The company, which pulled its outlook for the year on Thursday and pointed to a sharp slowdown in consumer spending over the past month, has been in the market for new leadership since CEO Michelle Gass was named president and future CEO Levi Strauss & Co. last week.  More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Peter Boneparth, the Jones Apparel Group veteran who...
Sourcing Journal

Bed Bath & Beyond Taps Turnaround-Expert McKinsey Vet as CMO

Bed Bath & Beyond adds a bit of restructuring experience to its executive leadership team with the addition of Bart Sichel as executive vice president, chief marketing and customer officer. According to an announcement from the retailer, Sichel will oversee integrated marketing and customer strategies for Bed Bath & Beyond, as well as its BuyBuy Baby and Harmon brands.
AdWeek

How Budweiser Builds Community and Relevance by Tapping Into Passion Points

In today’s Episode of The Speed of Culture, Todd Allen, vice president of global marketing at Budweiser, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to discuss leading brand marketing initiatives on a global scale. Budweiser launched one of its largest campaigns yet as a global partner of the FIFA World Cup.
WWD

Luxury Resale Site Resee Partners With Alaïa on Sales of Vintage Designs

COMING AROUND AGAIN: Paris, France-based luxury resale site Resee is partnering with Alaïa to sell some of the French fashion house’s most sought-after vintage creations, including items sourced from the archives by creative director Pieter Mulier. The selection is available exclusively at Alaïa’s Petite Boutique on Rue de Moussy and on Resee.com. It will be updated periodically, and clients can bring their pre-owned Alaïa pieces to the store to be included in the vintage assortment being offered there and online.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Alaïa Spring 2023Alaïa RTW Spring 2022 “Through this partnership, Alaïa...
WWD

Gap, Dapper Dan to Release New Dap Hoodies

Dapper Dan and Gap are teaming up again for a new collection of Dap hoodies. The latest limited-edition drop comes in four plaid colorways, featuring Dan’s hometown roots, alongside the reimagined logo. Launching in the U.S. in Dapper Dan’s hometown of Harlem, New York, the hoodies will be available at the Gap store on 125th Street on Nov. 29, followed by a global online launch on gap.com on Nov. 30 at noon EST. All colors will retail for $128.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap...
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

Shark’s New Flexstyle Drying and Styling System Is Finally Back In Stock Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Let’s rewind to 2018, when Dyson (once synonymous with fancy vacuums) solidified itself as a top player in the hair care space. That’s thanks to its Airwrap, a groundbreaking hair styling tool that sold out and ultimately amassed a six figure waitlist. History’s repeating itself with yet another vacuum brand, Shark. After launching in September, Shark’s Flexstyle Air Drying and Styling System has racked up serious praise for its similarities to the Airwrap, and the tool is consequently selling out...
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy