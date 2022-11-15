Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving gas prices expected to be higher than ever before
The number of Americans expected to travel by car this Thanksgiving is predicted to be higher than last year and drivers should be ready to shell out for record-high gas prices.
Gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving travel, could dip even further
Gas prices are down from last week and according to AAA they could drop even more in the coming days. Experts point to more stable oil prices for the recent dip.Nov. 17, 2022.
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year
Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
Gas Prices Continue Decline
Gas price declines on the West Coast continue to lead the nation.
US housing activity is in the early stages of a large correction, and prices will drop by mid-single digits, analyst says
US housing activity is headed for a large correction, and prices will post single digit declines next year, according to Comerica. Chief economist Bill Adams said price declines will be steeper in "the most unaffordable cities on the West Coast." He also estimated real estimate investment will fall 18% from...
Gas prices will be a drag on Thanksgiving road trips: analyst
First, the good news. Gas prices have been going down after last month’s price spike, which was due, in part, to last month’s refinery shutdowns in Indiana and Ohio.
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
The U.S. housing market to see second biggest correction of the post-WWII era—when to expect the home price bottom
Homebuilders and economists alike saw the 2000s housing bubble brewing—they just didn’t think it would burst. Their reasoning being, that at the time, home prices hadn’t really fallen since the Great Depression era. “I think that the religion people had from 1946 to 2008, that housing prices...
Price of diesel remains near all-time high despite gas prices falling
Fuel costs continue to fluctuate, and while the average price for a gallon of gas is down from its all-time high in June, the price of diesel fuel has recently shot up.
Oregon Has Largest Decline In Gas Prices
Over the last week, Oregon had the largest decline in gas prices of any state.
U.S. retail gasoline prices remain stable
Motor club AAA listed a national average retail price for a gallon of gasoline that was more or less unchanged from week-ago levels.
Gas Prices To Fall as 2022 Winds Up
Though still high, gasoline prices should trend lower as winter nears. No relief for diesel or heating oil consumers, though, and beware a natural gas spike.
8 Surprising Places Where Home Prices are Dropping
Although the housing market has featured soaring prices for the past couple of years, it's finally showing signs of cooling off. Because of this, there are savings popping up in cities you wouldn't...
Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map
Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
New Zealand house prices see biggest fall since the 1990s
WELLINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The New Zealand house price index saw its largest drop in 30 years last month and sales activity was particularly soft, fuelling expectations that prices might fall further than many economists had previously forecast.
