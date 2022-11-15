ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Lakeway PD: Suspect who stole vehicle, struck police units and officer arrested in Uvalde

LAKEWAY, Texas — UPDATE:. The suspect involved in the stolen vehicle incident has been identified as 17-year-old Jaden Smith, Lakeway Police said Wednesday. Smith has since been arrested in Uvalde and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. ------------------------------------------------------------
LAKEWAY, TX
fox7austin.com

Cold case: Family, Austin police search for answers in 1995 Thanksgiving murder

AUSTIN, Texas - Nov. 24 will mark the 27th Thanksgiving Stephen Arevalo’s family spends without him. The 30-year-old father was killed on the holiday in 1995. "He had two daughters, and he was described as being a good husband and father to those children. Of course, they're grown up now. And they've grown up without their father," said Sgt. Matt Sanders of the Austin Police Department’s Cold Case Homicide Unit.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Lakeway Police identify 17-year-old suspect after two police cars damaged

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lakeway Police Department said the suspect involved in the stolen vehicle incident earlier this week was arrested. On Wednesday, LPD identified 17-year-old Jadan Smith as the suspect and said he was arrested on three charges. Police said Smith was arrested in Uvalde and charged with aggravated assault with a […]
LAKEWAY, TX
fox7austin.com

Police believe body found in North Austin is 75-year-old missing veteran

AUSTIN, Texas - A body found in North Austin Wednesday morning is believed to be 75-year-old missing veteran Paull Patterson, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID man found shot to death in NE Austin apartment bathroom

Police have identified the man who was found dead from a gunshot wound last month at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, at a complex near the Cameron Road and Hwy 183 intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
AUSTIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

That’s methed up! Man who dropped drug baggie at Gonzales Walmart sought

The Greater Gonzales County Crime Stoppers and the Gonzales Police Department are looking for a man who dropped a bag of meth in the Gonzales Walmart last month. On Oct. 15, a security camera caught photos of an unidentified man who reached into his pocket at Walmart, 1114 N. Sarah DeWitt, and appeared to have dropped what was later identified as a bag of methamphetamine, which is an illegal controlled substance.
GONZALES, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating after body found in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is releasing more information on a body found in North Austin Wednesday afternoon. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the daughter of missing 75-year-old Paull...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cold case: Detectives ask for help solving East Austin murder

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are hoping new leads will help solve a cold case murder in East Austin. Nearly 27 years ago, on Thanksgiving Day, Stephen Arevalo was found unconscious with stab wounds to his body in the 900 block of East 6th Street. A family member told police...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Gone Cold | Belton police close 8-year-old unsolved murder case after prime suspect dies

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department announced Wednesday that it closed a 2014 cold case on the murder of 62-year-old John Hill. During a news conference, Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said they were able to close the case because the prime suspect, Jeremy Seiter, died around May this year. Following his death, family members came forward and told police Seiter confessed to killing Hill to several friends and family members, Ellis said.
BELTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy