FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCSO recovers thousands of dollars, arrests suspect after east Travis County aggravated robbery, SWAT incident
In court records filed Monday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office detailed events surrounding an early November aggravated robbery and SWAT response near eastern Travis County.
CBS Austin
Lakeway PD: Suspect who stole vehicle, struck police units and officer arrested in Uvalde
LAKEWAY, Texas — UPDATE:. The suspect involved in the stolen vehicle incident has been identified as 17-year-old Jaden Smith, Lakeway Police said Wednesday. Smith has since been arrested in Uvalde and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. ------------------------------------------------------------
fox7austin.com
Cold case: Family, Austin police search for answers in 1995 Thanksgiving murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Nov. 24 will mark the 27th Thanksgiving Stephen Arevalo’s family spends without him. The 30-year-old father was killed on the holiday in 1995. "He had two daughters, and he was described as being a good husband and father to those children. Of course, they're grown up now. And they've grown up without their father," said Sgt. Matt Sanders of the Austin Police Department’s Cold Case Homicide Unit.
fox7austin.com
Law enforcement express concerns over stabbing of Bastop County deputy in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A Bastrop County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering from surgery after being stabbed multiple times over the weekend. According to APD, Jamie Canales, 40, was found shoplifting at a southeast Austin HEB Saturday morning. As he was trying to leave with the stolen items, loss prevention employees...
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS needs help identifying woman involved in deadly Austin pedestrian crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas DPS is asking for the community's help identifying a woman involved in a deadly pedestrian crash. Officials said the crash happened on Nov. 2 around 6:37 a.m., near the intersection of FM 734, Parmer Lane, and Amberglen Blvd. The unidentified woman appears to be homeless, is...
Lakeway Police identify 17-year-old suspect after two police cars damaged
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lakeway Police Department said the suspect involved in the stolen vehicle incident earlier this week was arrested. On Wednesday, LPD identified 17-year-old Jadan Smith as the suspect and said he was arrested on three charges. Police said Smith was arrested in Uvalde and charged with aggravated assault with a […]
Suspect in custody after SWAT call to northeast Austin apartment
APD said it's a family violence situation, and the suspect is refusing to come out.
Lakeway Police searching for suspect of stolen car
Lakeway PD tweeted officers were able to confront the suspect in the Rough Hollow area, but he fled the area, damaging two Lakeway Police units with the stolen car.
fox7austin.com
Police believe body found in North Austin is 75-year-old missing veteran
AUSTIN, Texas - A body found in North Austin Wednesday morning is believed to be 75-year-old missing veteran Paull Patterson, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the...
CBS Austin
Police ID man found shot to death in NE Austin apartment bathroom
Police have identified the man who was found dead from a gunshot wound last month at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, at a complex near the Cameron Road and Hwy 183 intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
Gonzales Inquirer
That’s methed up! Man who dropped drug baggie at Gonzales Walmart sought
The Greater Gonzales County Crime Stoppers and the Gonzales Police Department are looking for a man who dropped a bag of meth in the Gonzales Walmart last month. On Oct. 15, a security camera caught photos of an unidentified man who reached into his pocket at Walmart, 1114 N. Sarah DeWitt, and appeared to have dropped what was later identified as a bag of methamphetamine, which is an illegal controlled substance.
Bastrop County Sheriff's deputy reportedly stabbed in the neck at Austin H-E-B
The alleged stabber is being held at the Travis County Jail.
Texas Teen Shot in McDonald's Parking Lot by Now-Fired Police Officer Is Awake, Smiling 6 Weeks Later
It has been a grueling six weeks for the Cantu family whose 17-year-old son was shot multiple times while eating a hamburger inside his car. But now, Erik Cantu Jr. is giving his family something to smile about. "After 6 long weeks and by the grace of God along with...
fox7austin.com
Police investigating after body found in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is releasing more information on a body found in North Austin Wednesday afternoon. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the daughter of missing 75-year-old Paull...
fox7austin.com
Cold case: Detectives ask for help solving East Austin murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are hoping new leads will help solve a cold case murder in East Austin. Nearly 27 years ago, on Thanksgiving Day, Stephen Arevalo was found unconscious with stab wounds to his body in the 900 block of East 6th Street. A family member told police...
KWTX
Suspect in murder of Belton man passed away and cannot be charged; police hope victim’s family gets ‘sense of closure’
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department on Wednesday, Nov. 16, announced it had concluded its investigation into the murder of John Hill without bringing charges against the suspect in the killing, who passed away this year. On Dec. 19, 2014, a relative found Hill dead on the living...
Police searching for suspect in aggravated robbery at Killeen IHOP
Police are searching for the suspect in an aggravated robbery at a Killeen IHOP on Monday. The man entered the restaurant and sat at a table before he displayed a firearm and demanded money.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for driver who fatally struck man on East Side road
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a driver who hit a man on an East Side road last month and fled the scene. Guillermo Martinez Jr. was struck by a gray four-door sedan on the morning of Oct. 13 at South WW White and Lord roads, police say.
Gone Cold | Belton police close 8-year-old unsolved murder case after prime suspect dies
BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department announced Wednesday that it closed a 2014 cold case on the murder of 62-year-old John Hill. During a news conference, Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said they were able to close the case because the prime suspect, Jeremy Seiter, died around May this year. Following his death, family members came forward and told police Seiter confessed to killing Hill to several friends and family members, Ellis said.
