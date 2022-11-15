Read full article on original website
Britney Spears sparks concern after claiming she's releasing X-rated movie this week
Britney Spears fans have expressed concern for the star after she teased the imminent release of what looks to be an X-rated movie. Internet users are no strangers to sharing their thoughts when it comes to Spears, with support for the star stemming back years as details about her life under conservatorship began to emerge.
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Britney Spears Going After Selena Gomez
Britney Spears is slamming Selena Gomez after a speech Selena made 6 years ago?!. Britney took to Instagram (in a since deleted caption) absolutely slamming Selena. According to the Daily Mail, the original caption Britney posted read, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! ...This is NOT something I would do... yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!! ... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…. why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????"
Britney Spears Admits She’s Not ‘Sure’ She Was That ‘Present’ at Sam Asghari Wedding: ‘Haven’t Had Real Consciousness in 3 Years’
While reminiscing about her wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears revealed she didn’t recall being that “present” at the special event. “Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the singer, 40, wrote in a lengthy since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, November 9, according to Page Six. “There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!”
Britney Spears Reveals New Health Concern in Bizarre Dance Video
If you’ve been following Britney Spears on Instagram and wonder about her famous twirling dance posts, the singer recently admitted it’s a coping mechanism for a new concern. In a post on November 6, 2022, she described having nerve damage on the right side of her body, and...
Britney Spears Reveals She Sustained Irreversible Nerve Damage to Her Body: ‘When I Dance I Don’t Feel the Pain’
Back in 2019, Britney Spears was admitted into a mental health facility. In the years since, the singer has asserted in court documents that the stay, which took place amidst her 13-year conservatorship, was against her will and the determinant of her health. Now, as she approaches the one-year anniversary of the conservatorship termination, the singer has detailed the lasting nerve damage she says she sustained during her stay at the facility – which doubles as an unexpected explanation for her bubbly Instagram dance videos.
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Prove They Belong Together in This New York Outing
Watch: Bryan Tanaka Wants Mariah Carey to "Be Happy" Mariah Carey had one sweet day with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. The couple were photographed taking a stroll in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 4, where she looked stylish as ever. For the outing, Mariah wore a dark glossy coat...
Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 16, Is Taller Than Dad Kevin Federline On Pumpkin Patch Outing
Britney Spears‘ ex Kevin Federline and their 16-year-old son Jayden James enjoyed a rare public outing that involved fall festivities on Sunday, October 23. The father-son duo were pictured at a pumpkin patch in Woodland Hills, California, with Kevin’s wife Victoria Prince and their daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8. Jayden towered over his 44-year-old father at the pumpkin patch in THESE PHOTOS, which show the family loading pumpkins into the trunk of their car.
After Britney Spears Said She Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Posting Too Much On Instagram, She’s Dropped 8 Posts In 2 Days
There aren’t many celebrities on social media who post as candidly or as often as Britney Spears. The beloved pop star shares everything from fun dancing videos to deeply personal reflections on her time under a conservatorship, as well as some content that's a bit more adult. Now and again, however, fans can get on her a bit about updating everyone too often. That backlash led the singer to admit she felt “embarrassed” about posting “too much.” Many fans thought that might mean we’d hear less from Spears in the immediate future. Nope.
Britney Spears Accuses Dad Jamie Of Not Answer 'Straightforward Questions' About Money During Grueling Deposition
Britney Spears' lawyer tried to get Jamie Spears to answer questions during his recent deposition, which took place in August, but he refused, according to court documents obtained by Radar. The pop star's attorney Mathew Rosengart brought up that Jamie told the court he needed to pay for his daughter's...
Lindsay Lohan & Husband Bader Shammas Attend Knicks Game After Her Teenage Ex Aaron Carter Passed Away
Date night! Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas cheered for the New York Knicks, as they sat court-side on Saturday, November 5. The pair, who tied the knot in July, smiled for a photo at the game, as they were both dressed in all-black. Even though the Knicks lost to the Boston Celtics, it seemed like the pair were in good spirits as they enjoyed the game, seated next to Law And Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, who rocked a gray suit for the evening.
Elton John Would Love to Make More Music With Britney Spears, but This Time in Person
Elton John and Britney Spears may not have any plans at the moment to make music together again, but that doesn’t mean the Rocketman isn’t thinking about a reunion. “He would love to work more with her, and actually work in person with her, because she was in L.A. and he was in London and it was recorded that way,” John’s manager and husband David Furnish tells me. “It was actually my idea because we were talking about people to collaborate with. We talked and said, ‘Wouldn’t this be great to let Britney take a baby step to get her foot[ing] back, and if she wants to continue to go forward, that’s her decision to make.’ She can pick up the phone and speak to Elton about it at any time.”
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Sweetest Moments With Son Prince: Family Album
His legacy. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin welcomed their son, Prince, one year before the pop star's death at age 34. The "Aaron's Party" singer and his then-fiancée became parents in November 2021. At the time, Carter revealed that Martin underwent an emergency C-section following 13 hours of labor. Shortly after Prince's birth, the Florida […]
Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter breaks down in tears as band pays tribute to little brother Aaron
The Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter was visibly emotional on stage at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday, 6 November, as the band paid tribute to his brother Aaron Carter who was found dead at home on Saturday.The US musician, 34, opened for his elder brother’s band numerous times.Nick’s bandmates hugged him as the group took a moment to remember his brother.“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth,” Nick wrote in an Instagram post. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Melissa Gilbert Appreciates Aging As She Ditches Botox And Implants
At the young age of 9, Melissa Gilbert became a popular face in Hollywood when she starred as Laura Ingalls in the 1974 Little House on the Prairie. The series, which ran for nine years, exposed the child actress to the glamorous Hollywood life, which seemed to permit either perfection or nothing.
Sam Asghari catches Britney Spears off guard with bizarre Instagram Live in bed
Don’t let her be the last to know. Sam Asghari went live on Instagram while in bed with Britney Spears on Wednesday night, catching the pop star off guard. “Can I show you or no?” the actor asked his wife while sitting in the dark. “Huh? Show me...
'Dancing With The Stars': Pro Dancer Announces Pregnancy During Semifinals
The Dancing With the Stars semifinals episode began in a dramatic way courtesy of Wayne Brady and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson. After an impressive Paso doble dance, Carson announced that she is pregnant with her second child. Carson, 29, and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their first child, son Kevin Leo McAllister, in January 2021.
‘Hollywood Hillbillies’ Star Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes Dies at 76
Delores Hughes, better known to Hollywood Hillbillies fans as Mema, has passed away. The reality TV star was 76 years old. Hughes’ family announced her death in a Facebook announcement on Thursday, November 10. “We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of the amazing, beautiful, kind soul of Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes,” the family wrote.
Steve From "Blue's Clues" Explained How Hosting The Show Became "Impossible" And Why He's Enjoyed Returning To The Character
Steve notably left Blue's Clues and "went to college" in a 2002 episode, and the decision behind the scenes to leave is something he hasn't opened up about much until now.
Natasha Rothwell’s ‘How To Die Alone’ Series Is Headed To Hulu
Natasha Rothwell has just got her first comedy series, How to Die Alone, greenlit from Onyx Collective to premiere on Hulu, Deadline reports. The Insecure and White Lotus star is set to play Melissa, “a fat, black, neurotic woman who has never been in love.” The series will be based on Rothwell’s character following a “comical brush with death.” According to a description of the series plot, “she refuses to settle for anything less than the life she wants, catapulting her on a journey to becoming ‘100 percent that bi**h’ in real life by any means necessary.”More from VIBE.com‘The Hair Tales’...
