ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria Heights, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Resident displaced after kitchen fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Unattended cooking led to a fire that displaced one person in Peoria Wednesday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters responded to reports of smoke in a building near the 2400 block of Gale Avenue at approximately 6:50 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke from the front door of the residence.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Coroner: 1 dead after Peoria Heights fire

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says one person has died in a fire that damaged two homes Monday night. Jamie Harwood says his office is using dental records to make the positive identification. The fire department said first responders saw heavy fire showing in the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police issue collision alert

UPDATE (10:01 p.m.) — As of 10 p.m., the traffic collision alert in Peoria has been lifted. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department issued a traffic collision alert for the City of Peoria at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. According to a press release, those involved in vehicle...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One displaced after electrical fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was displaced after an electrical fire near Fox Point Drive and Fox Point Court Wednesday. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, firefighters responded to the incident at approximately 12:02 p.m. after they received a report of a fire in an electrical outlet.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested for stealing fire truck

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local man was indicted Tuesday for being in possession of a fire truck owned by the Peoria Fire Department. Brandon D. Knight, 24, is alleged to have been in possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Sept. 24. The vehicle in question? None other...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for Pekin murder

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police arrested 20-year-old Kolby Kincade of Pekin for the death of a 53-year-old man Tuesday. According to a Pekin police press release, Kincade was arrested for first-degree murder, in addition to two previous charges of criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. On Oct....
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria approves new fire station

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Council approved a new fire station on Centennial Drive Tuesday. The council approved the special use permit for the new station unanimously. The new fire station will be built on land owned by Illinois Central College, which has offered a long-term...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man indicted for Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for a Peoria shooting incident Tuesday. According to court records, 28-year-old Michael R. Eddy Jr. was indicted for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Eddy allegedly shot at a person near Prospect Road and...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

$1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect

$1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect. $1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect. Normal PD welcomes newest ‘paw’-cifer to force. Normal PD welcomes newest ‘paw’-cifer to force. Finalized Uptown South development plans unveiled. Finalized Uptown South development plans unveiled. Central Illinois recognizes local...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Prosecutors: Pekin murder suspect admitted to ‘punching’ victim in face

PEKIN (25 News Now) - A murder suspect admitted to punching a victim in the face before his eventual death weeks later, according to court documents obtained by 25 News. 20-year-old Kolby Kincade is in jail for the murder of 53-year-old Richard Wass. Police say both lived at the same apartment complex on Pine Street, and neighbors say they lived next door to each other.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Dog rescued from cistern in Canton

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton firefighters were called to extract a dog trapped in a cistern Tuesday. According to a Canton Fire Department Facebook post, The German Sheperd was 20 ft. below a wooden deck that had to be dismantled for access. Extension ladders, ropes, and a harness were used to lower Canton firefighters into the cistern.
CANTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

It’s been 9 years since deadly tornadoes struck Central Illinois

WASHINGTON, Ill. – November 17, 2013. It’s been nine years since tornadoes ripped through Pekin, East Peoria and Washington, Illinois. The damage was especially devastating in Washington, where three lives were lost and over 1,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. Then Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn came through with...
WASHINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Ameren is proposing new transmission line between Alta and Peoria. Here are the details

Ameren is trying to find a path for 10 to 15 new miles of transmission wire from Alta to Peoria. It’s called the Peoria County Reliability Project. The proposed 138 kV line runs from an existing Alta substation in Peoria County to another existing substation on Pioneer Parkway in Peoria. Manager of Stakeholder Relations Leah Dettmer says that Peoria County communities are currently supported by two lines that make up the backbone of the system. Adding this third line would give Ameren more potential options during weather issues or a power outage.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Juvenile shot in South Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile was injured by a shooting in South Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday near Griswold and Adams, where they responded on a ShotSpotter alert of 15 rounds fired. The victim was found on West Montana. A male juvenile told...
PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

Two McLean County residents facing weapon charges

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County prosecutors are charging two Bloomington residents with multiple weapon charges. Early Monday morning, police responded to the 300 block of Locust St. for shots fired call. During an investigation, police reported an altercation between Robert White and Shikyra Johnson, and a gun was fired. Prosecutors...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy