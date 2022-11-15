Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason Morton
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Resident displaced after kitchen fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Unattended cooking led to a fire that displaced one person in Peoria Wednesday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters responded to reports of smoke in a building near the 2400 block of Gale Avenue at approximately 6:50 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke from the front door of the residence.
25newsnow.com
Coroner: 1 dead after Peoria Heights fire
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says one person has died in a fire that damaged two homes Monday night. Jamie Harwood says his office is using dental records to make the positive identification. The fire department said first responders saw heavy fire showing in the...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police issue collision alert
UPDATE (10:01 p.m.) — As of 10 p.m., the traffic collision alert in Peoria has been lifted. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department issued a traffic collision alert for the City of Peoria at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. According to a press release, those involved in vehicle...
Central Illinois Proud
One displaced after electrical fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was displaced after an electrical fire near Fox Point Drive and Fox Point Court Wednesday. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, firefighters responded to the incident at approximately 12:02 p.m. after they received a report of a fire in an electrical outlet.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 people hurt as icy roads cause single car crash in Tazewell County
UPDATE (11 p.m.) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said icy roads caused a single car crash that injured two people near the intersection of Dee Mack and East Cruger Roads, between Washington and Eureka. The driver said he hit black ice, causing his car to spin before it...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested for stealing fire truck
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local man was indicted Tuesday for being in possession of a fire truck owned by the Peoria Fire Department. Brandon D. Knight, 24, is alleged to have been in possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Sept. 24. The vehicle in question? None other...
25newsnow.com
1 person wounded in Bloomington mobile home park, building hit in separate gunfire report
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police say one person was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night in a mobile home park on the city’s south side. A building was hit by gunfire on the city’s east about 90 before that, but police don’t know now of any connection.
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for Pekin murder
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police arrested 20-year-old Kolby Kincade of Pekin for the death of a 53-year-old man Tuesday. According to a Pekin police press release, Kincade was arrested for first-degree murder, in addition to two previous charges of criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. On Oct....
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria approves new fire station
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Council approved a new fire station on Centennial Drive Tuesday. The council approved the special use permit for the new station unanimously. The new fire station will be built on land owned by Illinois Central College, which has offered a long-term...
25newsnow.com
Part of Route 24 closed after rollover; livestock on the road
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A semi rollover crash has led to the closure of a Woodford County Road. Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword tells 25 News it happened at Route 24 and 1625 E near Secor around 7:30 Thursday morning. Livestock are loose in the area and...
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for a Peoria shooting incident Tuesday. According to court records, 28-year-old Michael R. Eddy Jr. was indicted for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Eddy allegedly shot at a person near Prospect Road and...
Central Illinois Proud
Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people with her car in April
Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people with her car in April. Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people …. Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people with her car in April. Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month.
Central Illinois Proud
$1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect
$1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect. $1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect. Normal PD welcomes newest ‘paw’-cifer to force. Normal PD welcomes newest ‘paw’-cifer to force. Finalized Uptown South development plans unveiled. Finalized Uptown South development plans unveiled. Central Illinois recognizes local...
25newsnow.com
Prosecutors: Pekin murder suspect admitted to ‘punching’ victim in face
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A murder suspect admitted to punching a victim in the face before his eventual death weeks later, according to court documents obtained by 25 News. 20-year-old Kolby Kincade is in jail for the murder of 53-year-old Richard Wass. Police say both lived at the same apartment complex on Pine Street, and neighbors say they lived next door to each other.
Central Illinois Proud
Dog rescued from cistern in Canton
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton firefighters were called to extract a dog trapped in a cistern Tuesday. According to a Canton Fire Department Facebook post, The German Sheperd was 20 ft. below a wooden deck that had to be dismantled for access. Extension ladders, ropes, and a harness were used to lower Canton firefighters into the cistern.
Central Illinois Proud
Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
1470 WMBD
It’s been 9 years since deadly tornadoes struck Central Illinois
WASHINGTON, Ill. – November 17, 2013. It’s been nine years since tornadoes ripped through Pekin, East Peoria and Washington, Illinois. The damage was especially devastating in Washington, where three lives were lost and over 1,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. Then Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn came through with...
wcbu.org
Ameren is proposing new transmission line between Alta and Peoria. Here are the details
Ameren is trying to find a path for 10 to 15 new miles of transmission wire from Alta to Peoria. It’s called the Peoria County Reliability Project. The proposed 138 kV line runs from an existing Alta substation in Peoria County to another existing substation on Pioneer Parkway in Peoria. Manager of Stakeholder Relations Leah Dettmer says that Peoria County communities are currently supported by two lines that make up the backbone of the system. Adding this third line would give Ameren more potential options during weather issues or a power outage.
1470 WMBD
Juvenile shot in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile was injured by a shooting in South Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday near Griswold and Adams, where they responded on a ShotSpotter alert of 15 rounds fired. The victim was found on West Montana. A male juvenile told...
wjbc.com
Two McLean County residents facing weapon charges
BLOOMINGTON – McLean County prosecutors are charging two Bloomington residents with multiple weapon charges. Early Monday morning, police responded to the 300 block of Locust St. for shots fired call. During an investigation, police reported an altercation between Robert White and Shikyra Johnson, and a gun was fired. Prosecutors...
Comments / 0