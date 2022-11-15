Read full article on original website
Related
Pa. State Police investigating death of 65-year-old York County woman
YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a York County woman. On June 13 at 7:18 p.m., troopers responded to 1624 Furnace Road in Chanceford Township for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police found 65-year-old Cindy Knaub dead with a...
Child struck by vehicle in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County 911 Dispatch has confirmed that a 3-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in East Lampeter Township late Wednesday night. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene on Old Philadelphia Pike and Campus Drive at 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 16. Police believe the...
17-Year-Old Student Secretly Recorded Her Teachers In Lancaster County, Police Say
A 17-year-old girl allegedly secretly recorded her teachers, authorities say. The unnamed student supposedly made the recording of her teachers at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center at 1730 Hans Herr Dr, Willow Street in October. The student has been charged with third-degree felonies for interception, disclosure or use of...
Lancaster County man arrested in Sheetz parking lot, facing multiple drug charges
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple drug charges after being arrested on a federal arrest warrant. David Allen Kinser, 50, from East Cocalico Township was arrested by West Earl Township police officers after they were notified that the wanted fugitive on a federal warrant was at a Sheetz in Shaums Corner.
1 dead after crash on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County, southbound lanes reopened
LEBANON, Pa. — Update, 11/16, 3:32 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police identified the person who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Union Township at 7:09 p.m. on Nov. 15. Santos Diaz-Colon, 37, of Reading, was the passenger of the first vehicle, which lost control while attempting...
local21news.com
New details on June crash involving two students, one grad of Conestoga Valley
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The East Lampeter Township Police Department has completed their investigation of a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:13 am on June 25th in the 500 block of Willow Road. The crash involved two students of Conestoga Valley High School as well...
Cumberland County police issued warrant for man accused of choking woman at Sheetz
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is searching for a man wanted for strangling and assaulting a woman at a Sheetz store. Elijah Dorsey has been charged with strangulation, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and simple assault. According to police, on Nov. 13 at 8:22 p.m.,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man killed in crash during wintry weather on I-81
UNION TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man lost his life in a crash on Interstate 81 in neighboring Lebanon County during the season's first bout of wintry weather, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Santos Diaz-Colon was a passenger in a car that was traveling along the ramp...
Chester County Man Convicted For 12th DUI In Lancaster County: DA
A Toughkenamon man has been convicted of his 12th felony charge for driving under the influence, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office on Nov. 16. Anthony Caraballo, 56, was found guilty to be driving under the influence when he drove his red 2002 Dodge Ram...
Driver dead after car goes airborne, strikes tree
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The driver of a blue Hyundai Elantra died after his vehicle left the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree. The crash occurred on U.S. 11 south at the U.S. 322 west exit ramp in Watts Township, Perry County, just before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Dauphin County man held captive and threatened to kill victims during burglary: police
LYKENS, Pa. — A Dauphin County man is facing burglary and assault charges after allegedly threatening to kill two victims in a robbery. According to police, Matthew Lentz, 23, from Williamstown entered a home on the 1100 block of Specktown Road in Lykens Township during the night. He reportedly...
WDEL 1150AM
One dead, one hurt, in Kent County crash
One person died, and another was seriously hurt, in a single vehicle accident on Route 13 between Smyrna and Cheswold on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Delaware State Police say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes in the area of Twin Willows Road. A pick up truck,...
local21news.com
Reward offered for information leading to the arrest of armed robber in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A $4,000 reward is being offered by Dauphin County Crime Stoppers for information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for an armed robbery. The robbery took place at Baral Jewelry on Derry Street in Swatara Township on November 10. If you have...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) approaching Twin Willows Road. As the Ford proceeded northbound, it began to drift off the east edge of the roadway. The Ford left the roadway just north of the intersection with Twin Willows Road and its front right struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning.
Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing teen, last seen waiting for online date
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg are searching for a missing teen who was supposed to meet a boy. Jasmine Vought, 16, from Littlestown was last seen on Nov. 11 at 11:30 a.m. by a staff member at the Hoffman Homes residence. According to police, Vought...
Swatara Township police locate missing man
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5:30 p.m.: Kershaw has been located and is safe, according to the Swatara Township Police Department. Previously: The Swatara Township Police Department is attempting to locate a missing man. Andrew Kershaw was last seen at the Howard Johnson Inn on Eisenhower Boulevard in Harrisburg...
Maytown man who admitted to 2 incidents of arson sentenced to prison
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was sentenced to 3.5 to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, after admitting to two incidents of arson. Alvin F. Chambers, 32, of Maytown, pleaded guilty to two first-degree felony counts of arson of an inhabited building or structure, 11 second-degree misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, two second-degree misdemeanor charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, two third-degree misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and two third-degree misdemeanor charges of loitering and prowling at nighttime on Sept. 2.
abc27.com
Homicide charges filed in York County beating death
(WHTM) — Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury filed charges against 19-year-old Daniel Mamary of Dover, as well as 21-year-old Sinsere Overton and 20-year-old Naqui Johnson, both of York City.
Baltimore County man charged with rape, assault and soliciting of a minor
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department's Special Victims Unit arrested and charged a 34-year-old man with Second Degree Rape and more.
Elkton camper fire leaves one person dead, another critically injured
A Thursday morning fire in Elkton has left one person dead and another critically injured in the unit block of Walnut Grove Road.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0