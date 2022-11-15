LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was sentenced to 3.5 to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, after admitting to two incidents of arson. Alvin F. Chambers, 32, of Maytown, pleaded guilty to two first-degree felony counts of arson of an inhabited building or structure, 11 second-degree misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, two second-degree misdemeanor charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, two third-degree misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and two third-degree misdemeanor charges of loitering and prowling at nighttime on Sept. 2.

MAYTOWN, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO