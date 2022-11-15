ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

FOX 43

Child struck by vehicle in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County 911 Dispatch has confirmed that a 3-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in East Lampeter Township late Wednesday night. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene on Old Philadelphia Pike and Campus Drive at 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 16. Police believe the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man killed in crash during wintry weather on I-81

UNION TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man lost his life in a crash on Interstate 81 in neighboring Lebanon County during the season's first bout of wintry weather, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Santos Diaz-Colon was a passenger in a car that was traveling along the ramp...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Driver dead after car goes airborne, strikes tree

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The driver of a blue Hyundai Elantra died after his vehicle left the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree. The crash occurred on U.S. 11 south at the U.S. 322 west exit ramp in Watts Township, Perry County, just before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

One dead, one hurt, in Kent County crash

One person died, and another was seriously hurt, in a single vehicle accident on Route 13 between Smyrna and Cheswold on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Delaware State Police say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes in the area of Twin Willows Road. A pick up truck,...
KENT COUNTY, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) approaching Twin Willows Road. As the Ford proceeded northbound, it began to drift off the east edge of the roadway. The Ford left the roadway just north of the intersection with Twin Willows Road and its front right struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning.
SMYRNA, DE
FOX 43

Swatara Township police locate missing man

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5:30 p.m.: Kershaw has been located and is safe, according to the Swatara Township Police Department. Previously: The Swatara Township Police Department is attempting to locate a missing man. Andrew Kershaw was last seen at the Howard Johnson Inn on Eisenhower Boulevard in Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Maytown man who admitted to 2 incidents of arson sentenced to prison

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was sentenced to 3.5 to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, after admitting to two incidents of arson. Alvin F. Chambers, 32, of Maytown, pleaded guilty to two first-degree felony counts of arson of an inhabited building or structure, 11 second-degree misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, two second-degree misdemeanor charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, two third-degree misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and two third-degree misdemeanor charges of loitering and prowling at nighttime on Sept. 2.
MAYTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Homicide charges filed in York County beating death

(WHTM) — Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury filed charges against 19-year-old Daniel Mamary of Dover, as well as 21-year-old Sinsere Overton and 20-year-old Naqui Johnson, both of York City.
YORK COUNTY, PA
