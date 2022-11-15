Read full article on original website
Vigil planned Wednesday night in Coeur d’Alene for University of Idaho students
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A vigil is planned in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday night to remember the four University of Idaho students killed inside a home near campus. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found dead on Sunday in what police have called an isolated and targeted attack.
How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho
Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
Coeur d'Alene council to discuss height and parking restrictions in downtown
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to discuss the potential of height and parking restrictions in the downtown overlay district, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Councilman Dan Gookin read an email from a local architect saying he was “disappointed and heartsick” that...
Close friends of UI murder victims holding memorial in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Close friends of the four students who were killed at the University of Idaho over the weekend will hold a memorial in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday. There will be a candlelight ceremony for the four victims to honor and cherish their lives at Independence Point at 5 p.m. Close friends of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan...
911 outage affecting Newman Lake area restored
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — Update: SREC has confirmed that this outage has been restored at this time. Original: Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (SREC) is advising Newman Lake residents of a possible CenturyLink/Lumen telephone outage. According to SREC, CenturyLink customers in the Newman Lake area may not be able to...
Bodies of University of Idaho students in Spokane County for autopsies
MOSCOW, ID. — All four bodies of the University of Idaho students killed over the weekend are now in Spokane County for autopsies, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. The Medical Examiner in Spokane will perform the autopsies on Wednesday. The coroner says there was a lot of blood, adding she has never seen four students killed in this...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell. BCSO said...
A cold, cloudier Wednesday- Matt
Skies will stay mostly cloudy today ahead of more cold air heading our way tonight. The arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
More beds, showers, and privacy options coming to Trent shelter in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has approved spending $500,000 to provide additional beds and services at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC). The money will be used on new office trailers, more storage containers, beds, and showers. The portable office trailers will provide a private space for individual...
Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho
CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend. The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.
Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies of the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Evidence has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department, and autopsy findings have been shared with law enforcement and...
Vigil for four University of Idaho students killed near campus scheduled for after fall break
MOSCOW, Idaho — A vigil for the four students who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho (UI) campus is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the University of Idaho, the candlelight vigil that was scheduled for this Wednesday night will be postponed until after fall break as most students are out of town for Thanksgiving break. The time the vigil will take place is still yet to be determined.
'Paying for Spokane's homeless crisis?' | Local non-profits and city leaders at odds
SPOKANE, Wash. — It has become the symbol of homelessness in Spokane, a sprawling camp of tents and broken down RVs along I-90, known as Camp Hope. What started as a protest last winter took on a life of its own on Department of Transportation land within city limits. Homeless advocates like Jewels Helping Hands say the process of moving people into more permanent housing is a slow one.
Kindness in motion: How an anonymous donor changed a North Idaho family's life
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Everything seemed to be going wrong for Josh France and Brooke Carroll, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It was one thing after another," France, 40, said Thursday evening. “We didn’t have a place to live, our car breaks down," Carroll, 30, said....
WSDOT spending millions on homeless camp cleanup
SPOKANE, Wash. — For nearly one year, the homeless encampment near I-90 in Spokane has grown to become one of the largest in the state. There's been a lot of finger-pointing on who is responsible for clearing the camp which is on WSDOT property. This camp is not the...
Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday
A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
'Who has the power in today's housing market?' Local real estate experts weigh in
SPOKANE, Wash. — It can feel like the housing market is constantly changing. Taking a snapshot of the market in both eastern Washington and north Idaho Fall 2022, who do realtors say is on top?. Buyers or sellers?. Our local real estate experts, contributing to the conversation:. Cindy Carrigan...
City wanted list of campers' names, removal deadline in exchange for water and electricity at Camp Hope
For months now, organizers at Camp Hope have been relying on a neighbor's hose and diesel generators to provide water and electricity to the East Central homeless encampment's estimated 465 residents. Officials from the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope occupies, say they've repeatedly asked...
Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho
The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
