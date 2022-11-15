ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho

Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
911 outage affecting Newman Lake area restored

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — Update: SREC has confirmed that this outage has been restored at this time. Original: Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (SREC) is advising Newman Lake residents of a possible CenturyLink/Lumen telephone outage. According to SREC, CenturyLink customers in the Newman Lake area may not be able to...
Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell. BCSO said...
A cold, cloudier Wednesday- Matt

Skies will stay mostly cloudy today ahead of more cold air heading our way tonight. The arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho

CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend. The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.
Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies of the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Evidence has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department, and autopsy findings have been shared with law enforcement and...
Vigil for four University of Idaho students killed near campus scheduled for after fall break

MOSCOW, Idaho — A vigil for the four students who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho (UI) campus is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the University of Idaho, the candlelight vigil that was scheduled for this Wednesday night will be postponed until after fall break as most students are out of town for Thanksgiving break. The time the vigil will take place is still yet to be determined.
'Paying for Spokane's homeless crisis?' | Local non-profits and city leaders at odds

SPOKANE, Wash. — It has become the symbol of homelessness in Spokane, a sprawling camp of tents and broken down RVs along I-90, known as Camp Hope. What started as a protest last winter took on a life of its own on Department of Transportation land within city limits. Homeless advocates like Jewels Helping Hands say the process of moving people into more permanent housing is a slow one.
WSDOT spending millions on homeless camp cleanup

SPOKANE, Wash. — For nearly one year, the homeless encampment near I-90 in Spokane has grown to become one of the largest in the state. There's been a lot of finger-pointing on who is responsible for clearing the camp which is on WSDOT property. This camp is not the...
Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday

A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho

The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
