Just in time for the holidays, Starbucks is celebrating once again by having its annual Red Cup Day, where customers can receive a free 16-ounce, limited-edition reusable red cup with a qualifying drink order, according to Starbucks. By giving out reusable cups for free among other environmental efforts, Starbucks hopes to cut down on at least half of the plastic waste in the environment by 2030. Starbucks' limited-edition reusable red cup for 2022 is partly made up of recycled materials, and customers can get 10 cents off their beverage purchase and an extra 25 stars if they're Starbucks Rewards members just by bringing a reusable cup to any Starbucks location and getting their drink made in the cup.

2 DAYS AGO