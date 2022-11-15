Read full article on original website
America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day
Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
Krispy Kreme is Closing Locations in 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Biggest 2022 store changes from Walmart, Kroger, Target, and Dollar General – see how it affects your wallet
MAJOR retailers have implemented significant changes in 2022. Walmart, Kroger, Target, and Dollar General are among the stores that have introduced new policies that have been affecting your wallet throughout this year. WALMART. The retailer is one of several that have introduced plastic bag bans. The company said: "In the...
Costco's Hot-Dog-and-Soda Combo Has Withstood Inflation. Now, Its Biggest Rival Is Offering the Deal for Even Cheaper.
One Costco competitor is now offering a hot-dog-and-soda combo that's just $1.38.
CNET
Taco Bell Bringing Back a Beloved Discontinued Item In One Week
In September, Taco Bell revealed it would resurrect a discontinued menu item. Customers voted in Taco Bell's app for either the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, and the latter emerged victorious. Fans are now just a week away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito....
Starbucks' Workers Beg Customers Not To Ask For "$0.80 Drink Hack" At Corporate Locations
Starbucks has over 13 seasonal holiday drinks. Bloggers and customers always wait excitedly for the beverage launches to try them all. Thanks to inflation, these brews are more expensive. The $4 prices have become $6.75 and higher depending on someone's location and cup size. What have budget lovers who shop for Starbucks' refreshments done? They have made it their mission to get holiday blends cheaper. The most recent hack is so inexpensive workers want to clarify where it is available. Here is why?
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11th
Starbucks Red Cup Day 2022: Get A Free Reusable Cup With Holiday And Hand-Crafted Orders
Just in time for the holidays, Starbucks is celebrating once again by having its annual Red Cup Day, where customers can receive a free 16-ounce, limited-edition reusable red cup with a qualifying drink order, according to Starbucks. By giving out reusable cups for free among other environmental efforts, Starbucks hopes to cut down on at least half of the plastic waste in the environment by 2030. Starbucks' limited-edition reusable red cup for 2022 is partly made up of recycled materials, and customers can get 10 cents off their beverage purchase and an extra 25 stars if they're Starbucks Rewards members just by bringing a reusable cup to any Starbucks location and getting their drink made in the cup.
Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect
It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
thebrag.com
Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’
McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
Shooting at Walmart Store on Tuesday Afternoon
Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item
Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
Kroger Ordered to Pay Two Former Employees They Fired Over Refusal to Wear a Multicolored Heart
A Kroger store found themselves in the middle of a lawsuit after they fired two of their workers over the workers' refusal to wear a multicolored company apron. Kroger was requiring the two former employees to wear an apron with a multicolored heart and phrase. One of the employees, Brenda Lawson, asked not to wear the apron because she considered the symbol to be an LGBTQ symbol and her religious beliefs do not allow her to support or promote LGBTQ +.
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
4 Dollar Store Items To Avoid Buying This Holiday Season
The end of the year is an expensive time. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers spent $886.7 billion on retail goods during November and December alone. With how daunting the holiday...
What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?
Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
Black-Owned Grocery Store In Mississippi Opens For Business To Service Small Delta Community
A majority-Black community in Mississippi has gone decades without close access to a grocery store that sells fresh meat and produce until this October. Marquitrice Mangham, the owner of Farmacy Marketplace in Webb, Mississippi, runs the only grocery store in the small Delta town. According to Mississippi Today, the neighborhood...
