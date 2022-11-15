Read full article on original website
Sam’s Club starts wiener war by selling its hot dog combo for less than Costco’s
You may have lived through the chicken sandwich wars of yesteryear, where fast-food chains tried to outdo each other with poultry placed betwixt two buns. Though that cluck-based conflict has now mostly died down, a new food fight has emerged: and this time, it’s over hotdogs. On Nov. 15,...
Free turkey promotions available at Giant, Weis and BJ’s Warehouse for Thanksgiving
Free turkey promotions are back at several grocery stores. At least two central Pa. based supermarket chains, The Giant Company and Weis Markets, as well as BJ’s Wholesale Club, are offering free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 24. Every year, supermarkets ramp up for the holidays by...
Sam's Club has lowered the price of its hot dog combo meal, undercutting Costco. Sam’s Club has taken its rivalry with Costco to the next level. The big box retailer has lowered the price of a hot dog and drink in its food court from $1.50 to $1.38, undercutting Costco’s long-standing price in an attempt to attract new customers.
Sam's Club just cut the price of its hot dogs, but I'd still choose Costco every time
Costco wins thanks to a more flavorful hot dog and better bun, even though it's slightly more expensive.
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) - Get Free Report is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and...
I tried fried chicken from 3 different grocery stores, and there's only one I'll buy from now on
I tasted fried chicken from the popular chains Lucky Supermarket, Safeway, and Walmart to find the best option to grab in a pinch.
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries
When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
TikTok Influencers Expose Dollar General’s Ongoing Hidden One-Cent Sales
Embedded in the company’s app is a list of items on sale for a penny. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WOWKTV.com, TikTok, and The-Sun.com.
Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Sandwiches on National Sandwich Day
If you won the lottery today and decided you want to put your name on something that would stand forever as a testament to your greatness, you could do a lot worse than following the lead of John Montagu. (At least as far as naming things is concerned.) Montagu was...
Dollar General Wants to Take on CVS, Walgreens
Dollar General (DG) - Get Free Report rarely gets mentioned as one of America's biggest and most successful retailers. That might be because the chain serves the parts of the United States ignored by most retailers. It also has an audience that's less affluent than the customers Target and even Walmart go after.
McDonald's CEO says the McRib is the 'GOAT of sandwiches' for driving huge sales
McDonald's usually brings the McRib back every few years, leading to a boost in sales. Now it's on a farewell tour.
Heinz, Dolmio and Anchor: Top food brands see prices soar
The price of some of the most popular branded food items has jumped in just two years, new research suggests, putting further strain on shoppers. Heinz Tomato Ketchup saw the biggest average percentage increase, with its 460g top-down version up by 53% or 91p, according to Which?. It also found...
Chipotle is losing guests to McDonald’s. Will the burrito chain discount to bring them back?
Chipotle Mexican Grill is losing lower-income diners and McDonald’s is gaining them, both companies said this week. Will the burrito brand turn to discounting to bring them back?. Jack Hartung, Chipotle’s chief financial officer, said in an interview on Yahoo Finance this week that this is an internal conversation...
McDonald's Menu Adds New Burger, McFlurry
Since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) has mostly relied on gimmicks and celebrity tie-ins. Instead of adding new burgers or other menu items, the company has offered its version of menu hacks and has shared the favorite orders of a variety of famous people. The chain also brought back Szechuan sauce -- a gimmick that got a lot of attention when very few people actually even got their hands on some.
Shop Tractor Supply’s Early Bird Black Friday Discounts for 2022
Black Friday doesn’t only apply to brick and mortar stores anymore—hundreds of retailers are bringing their sales online. What once was a single-day shopping event has turned into a month-long buying extravaganza, with more and more stores offering markdowns to suit everyone from DIY enthusiasts to homesteaders. Tractor...
