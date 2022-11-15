ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Advocate

Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive

UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
UNION CITY, OH
Sidney Daily News

County record

–10:54 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Piqua. -12:33 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 2000 block of South Vandemark Road. WEDNESDAY. -7:55 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 99 on Interstate...
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton home scorched after overnight fire

DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a working house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a reported structure fire at the cross of Gondert Avenue and Cosler Drive just before 4:30 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. Additional reports say flames could...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Juvenile taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a crash in Dayton on Thursday. According to dispatch, Dayton Police were called to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive in Dayton at 6:11 p.m. on a report of someone struck by a vehicle. Dispatch says one juvenile was taken to Dayton […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Multiple vehicles slide off I-75 near Miami-Shelby County line

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple vehicles have reportedly slid off I-75 near the Miami-Shelby County line due to icy road conditions Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Patrol, at least four vehicles slid off I-75 before exit 90 on both sides of the interstate near the Miami-Shelby County line just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Deputies conduct narcotics search warrant on Sidney home

SIDNEY — According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in rural Sidney with two adults and their children. As a result of the search warrant, the Shelby County Sheriff’s...
SIDNEY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Fire Department is investigating if a chimney was the cause of a Friday house fire

Lima, OH (WLIO) - A fire in a chimney could be to blame for a Friday night house fire on the west side of Lima. Lima firefighters were called out to 1023 Cameron Lane around 9:30 p.m. Friday night after the residents noticed smoke coming from the attic. Everyone was able to get out safely, but the fire caused $70,000 worth of damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it originated from around the chimney and was more than likely the cause. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.
LIMA, OH
dayton247now.com

OSHP provides update to series of crashes on I-70 Thursday morning

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A series of crashes along I-70 caused chaos Thursday before and during morning commute. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were five crashes along I-70 near the Enon Road overpass. The first involved a pickup truck that Sgt. Ryan E. Purpura said crashed into a barrier and then came to rest on the westbound I-70 shoulder. A box truck then reportedly crashed into the pickup truck.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Monica Nichole Landon, 45, of Cincinnati, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine. Landen Tyler Sippel, 24, of Dayton, was charged with speeding,...
SIDNEY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
peakofohio.com

Lakeview man gets 6th OVI

A Lakeview man got his 6th OVI Tuesday evening just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless op complaint about a vehicle traveling south on State Route 117 that could not stay in the lane. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and began to follow it. The...
LAKEVIEW, OH
WDTN

Plane lands without gear in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane suffered a rough end to its flight Wednesday afternoon after landing with no landing gear. According to Moraine Police Dispatch, an airplane landed on its belly at the Moraine Airpark just after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Police were called to assist at the airpark located at 3800 Clearview Road. […]
MORAINE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

———— Philip Sheets and Sons have secured the right of way from Botkins to Geyer City and will erect a telephone line before the first of January. Hundreds of people visited the new gift shop at its opening today and found it to be one of the most attractive shops of the city. Visitors extended congratulations to the owners, Mrs. Mark Miller and Miss Carolyne Klipstine, on the lovely effect they have achieved in the room and praised many of the articles on display. The shop is located over the Beech Tea Store on the east side of the square and at a later date the owners plan to open a tea room at the rear of the display room.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy