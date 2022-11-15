Read full article on original website
One killed in Troy head-on collision
Investigators found what they suspect to be drug paraphernalia inside the Honda. This incident remains under investigation
Daily Advocate
Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive
UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
Crews respond to a ‘fully engulfed’ barn fire in Auglaize County
SAINT MARYS — Auglaize County crews were called to a barn fire early Saturday morning. A barn on the 17000 block of Koenig Road in Saint Marys was “fully engulfed” in flames, Auglaize County dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Auglaize County and Saint Marys Fire responded...
Sidney Daily News
County record
–10:54 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Piqua. -12:33 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 2000 block of South Vandemark Road. WEDNESDAY. -7:55 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 99 on Interstate...
Dayton home scorched after overnight fire
DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a working house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a reported structure fire at the cross of Gondert Avenue and Cosler Drive just before 4:30 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. Additional reports say flames could...
Juvenile taken to hospital after crash in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a crash in Dayton on Thursday. According to dispatch, Dayton Police were called to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive in Dayton at 6:11 p.m. on a report of someone struck by a vehicle. Dispatch says one juvenile was taken to Dayton […]
Multiple vehicles slide off I-75 near Miami-Shelby County line
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple vehicles have reportedly slid off I-75 near the Miami-Shelby County line due to icy road conditions Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Patrol, at least four vehicles slid off I-75 before exit 90 on both sides of the interstate near the Miami-Shelby County line just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. […]
Sidney Daily News
Deputies conduct narcotics search warrant on Sidney home
SIDNEY — According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in rural Sidney with two adults and their children. As a result of the search warrant, the Shelby County Sheriff’s...
hometownstations.com
Lima Fire Department is investigating if a chimney was the cause of a Friday house fire
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A fire in a chimney could be to blame for a Friday night house fire on the west side of Lima. Lima firefighters were called out to 1023 Cameron Lane around 9:30 p.m. Friday night after the residents noticed smoke coming from the attic. Everyone was able to get out safely, but the fire caused $70,000 worth of damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it originated from around the chimney and was more than likely the cause. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.
dayton247now.com
OSHP provides update to series of crashes on I-70 Thursday morning
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A series of crashes along I-70 caused chaos Thursday before and during morning commute. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were five crashes along I-70 near the Enon Road overpass. The first involved a pickup truck that Sgt. Ryan E. Purpura said crashed into a barrier and then came to rest on the westbound I-70 shoulder. A box truck then reportedly crashed into the pickup truck.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Monica Nichole Landon, 45, of Cincinnati, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine. Landen Tyler Sippel, 24, of Dayton, was charged with speeding,...
loud1033.com
“Disturbing video” with calf sparks Mercer County investigation
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after receiving a call Tuesday night about a “disturbing video” involving a juvenile and a calf. Police say the actual video was taken at a farm in Marion Township. According to the Sheriff’s...
$500,000 bond set for Eaton woman accused of drowning 93-year-old grandmother
EATON — A $500,000 bond has been set for a Preble County woman accused of drowning her 93-year-old grandmother. Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton was arrested and booked into the Preble County Jail Tuesday. She was formally charged with one count of murder and had her bond set Thursday, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
peakofohio.com
Lakeview man gets 6th OVI
A Lakeview man got his 6th OVI Tuesday evening just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless op complaint about a vehicle traveling south on State Route 117 that could not stay in the lane. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and began to follow it. The...
hometownstations.com
Van Wert Post names Trooper of the Year and Dispatcher of the Year for 2022
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Van Wert Post: VAN WERT - Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tucker L. Laux has been selected the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Van Wert Post. The selection of Trooper Laux, 27, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022....
Plane lands without gear in Moraine
MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane suffered a rough end to its flight Wednesday afternoon after landing with no landing gear. According to Moraine Police Dispatch, an airplane landed on its belly at the Moraine Airpark just after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Police were called to assist at the airpark located at 3800 Clearview Road. […]
Drivers impacted by fuel mishap at Love’s station asking company to pay for damages up front
CLARK COUNTY — Earlier this week, at least 15 drivers put the wrong fuel in their vehicles without knowing it due to a mix-up at a Clark County Love’s Travel Stop. Now, they’re asking the company to pay for their repairs. On Wednesday, News Center 7 spoke...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Philip Sheets and Sons have secured the right of way from Botkins to Geyer City and will erect a telephone line before the first of January. Hundreds of people visited the new gift shop at its opening today and found it to be one of the most attractive shops of the city. Visitors extended congratulations to the owners, Mrs. Mark Miller and Miss Carolyne Klipstine, on the lovely effect they have achieved in the room and praised many of the articles on display. The shop is located over the Beech Tea Store on the east side of the square and at a later date the owners plan to open a tea room at the rear of the display room.
Juvenile in custody after video shows ‘cruel acts’ done to calf in Celina
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation and identified multiple juvenile suspects. One of those juveniles is now in custody.
