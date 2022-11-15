Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Frank M. Crank, Sr. of South Mills, November 15
Frank Milton Crank, Sr., 69, of South Mills, NC died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 5, 1953, in Nassawadox, Virginia to the late Vernon Crank, Sr., and Lois Marie Sawyer Crank. He was an airframe structural engineer at the Elizabeth City Coast Guard Base and attended Ebenezer Baptist Church. He loved serving as a civil service employee at the Coast Guard Base for seventeen years. He loved being outdoors, working on the family farm, and hunting with his son.
outerbanksvoice.com
Martha (Mardi) Whitmer of Kill Devil Hills, November 9
Martha (Mardi) Whitmer of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Apex NC, after a sudden illness, surrounded by people she loved. Mardi was a fighter til the end. She was a feisty little lady, always trying to act tough but was honestly one of the most kind-hearted people anyone would ever have the pleasure to meet. Mardi was a veteran, having served in the Army. Her most recent job was at the Comfort Inn in Kill Devil Hills, where she was the most reliable, consistent, conscientious employee for over 17 years. Mardi always loved going to the ocean behind the hotel and taking pictures of the beautiful sunrises to share with her friends and coworkers. We all love her and will miss her so much.
outerbanksvoice.com
Louis E. Sawyer of Moyock, November 15
Louis Eugene “Pee Wee” Sawyer, age 90, of Moyock, NC died on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Chesapeake, VA on March 7, 1932 to the late Norfleet Sawyer and Catherine Cotter Sawyer, he was the widower of Frances Markham Sawyer who predeceased him in 2013. Mr. Sawyer served his country honorably in the U. S. Army for two years at Fort Bragg during the Korean War. He retired from Norfolk Ford Assembly Plant. His true love, once they were born, were his granddaughters.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Vivian T. Monds
Kill Devil Hills, NC – Vivian Marie Thomas Monds, 71, of 409 West Durham Street, died Friday, November 4, 2022 in Sentara Albemarle Hospital, Elizabeth City. Mrs. Monds was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on April 21, 1951, and was the daughter of the late Earis Deral and Verdie Mae Dixon Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and E.D. “Tom” Thomas Jr.
outerbanksvoice.com
James F. Scott of Elizabeth City, November 15
James (Jimmy) F. Scott died peacefully on November 15, 2022 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Scott, and a grandson-in-law, Cliff Bright. He is survived by his son, John (Patrice) Scott; his granddaughter, Jenny Bright; grandson, J. F. Scott; his great-granddaughter, Zoie Bright; and a host of other family members.
outerbanksvoice.com
William James Crodick, III of Knotts Island, November 11
William James Crodick, III of Knotts Island, NC passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 11, 2022. He was 52 years old. Will was born on December 23, 1969 in Portsmouth, VA to William James Crodick, Jr and Patti Ann Crodick. Will graduated from Churchland High School in Portsmouth,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Edward W. Wise, Jr. of Nags Head, November 11
Edward W. Wise, Jr., known to all as Wykie, a native of Nags Head, NC, went to heaven the morning of Friday, November 11, 2022, while at home with his beloved wife Ginger by his side. He was the son of “Nettie” and Viola Wise, raised by his Aunt Agnes...
outerbanksvoice.com
Sam P. Staples of Camden, November 11
Legendary and much beloved lifelong Camden County resident Sam P Staples (“Sam I Am”), age 74, passed in the early morning of Friday, November 11, 2002. Everybody that knew Sam loved him and his wit. Sam had many friends and no enemies. Freehearted Sam is already missed by all. Sam, a Veteran, passed away on Veteran’s Day. Gone too soon!
obxtoday.com
‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’ event set for December 10 at College of the Albemarle – Elizabeth City
College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to join Visit Elizabeth City to host a “Cocoa Crawl” event at COA – Elizabeth City’s Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail. The event will be held on December 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to noon and is free and open to the public.
outerbanksvoice.com
Karin Edmond keeps ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy alive
Manteo resident leads fundraising for this year’s event. The distinct roar of the C-54 engine drew Karin Edmond to the Manteo airport in 1999. About half a century had passed, but she immediately recognized the airplane’s sound, and it flooded her with memories of a difficult childhood that she’d previously never shared with her five children.
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
Man elected to a North Carolina board of education dies
A man recently elected to serve on the Currituck County Board of Education has died.
maceandcrown.com
Lavender Locals: Reintroducing Norfolk’s LGBTQIA+ Watering Holes & History
This article first appeared in the fall 2022 Mace & Crown magazine issue. Twinkling rainbow lights trace the bar’s silhouette at MJ’s Tavern, a legendary watering hole and queer safe haven just five minutes from Old Dominion University’s campus. It’s only been a decade since the doors...
WAVY News 10
Police: Man killed in Elizabeth City shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Elizabeth City man was killed Tuesday after he was shot multiple times, police said. Elizabeth City Police responded to a report of five gunshots in the area of Bunnells Avenue and Washington Street around 10:43 p.m. When they arrived, officers found Roderick White, 41, a resident in the 800 block of Bunnells Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Authorities investigating homicide on Johnson Ave. in Norfolk
Authorities investigating homicide on Johnson Ave. in Norfolk. So far, there have been 60 homicides in Norfolk in 2022.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City homicide reported, information sought
The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night. According to an ECPD press release, on November 15, 2022 at around 10:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of five gunshots in the area of Bunnells Avenue and Washington Street. “Once officers arrived in the area,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Brrrr! Freeze Warning in effect tonight for region
The Weather Service notes that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Newport News Mayor Price reveals city's new brand
Wednesday marked the end of an era in Newport News, with Mayor McKinley Price delivering his final State of the City address before his term ends later this year.
Bright beams of dancing lights over Norfolk spark curiosity
Several viewers contacted WAVY-TV 10 with videos and questions about what they saw in the clouds Tuesday night.
Coast Guard rescues stranded crew sailing from Hampton to Antigua
They rescued them from a disabled sailboat Tuesday approximately 218 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
Comments / 0