Angels reveal roles Albert Pujols will fulfill under personal-services contract
Albert Pujols' personal-services contract with the Angels could potentially prevent him from having any role with the St. Louis Cardinals for 10 years.
Astros Free Agent Target Returning to Yankees on Multi-Year Deal
Astros Free Agent Target Returning to Yankees on Multi-Year Deal
Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks
Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
Predicting the top 10 MLB Free Agents’ landing spots
The offseason of any professional sports league is arguably more exciting than the actual play of the season. Fans and analysts both speculate where free agents will sign and what that will mean going into the next season and even its effect long-term. No matter how unlikely it is to properly predict the thought process of professional athletes and to truly know what they value the most in their free agency, it is always fun to think about potential landing spots for the top free agents.
Angels sign All-Star pitcher away from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday made a big addition to their pitching staff, and simultaneously weakened their crosstown rival. The Angels are signing pitcher Tyler Anderson to a 3-year, $39 million deal. Anderson rejected a qualifying offer from the Dodgers that would have paid him just under $20 million...
Gio after hearing Hal Steinbrenner interview: 'The Yankees are dead. They're cheap'
After hearing Hal Steinbrenner’s interview on the YES Network, Gio can only say that the “cheap” Yankees have nothing interesting about them.
Mets Reportedly May Consider This Cy Young Ace If Jacob deGrom Walks
The Mets may be without one of their top pitchers from last season, but New York reportedly has some contingencies in mind. Jacob deGrom was among three other Mets players to decline their qualifying offers Tuesday. Those others included Brandon Nimmo and Chris Bassitt. The move is not much of a surprise as the trio hopes to sign multi-year deals this offseason.
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Red Sox Outbid By Angels For All-Star Starter After Showing Initial Interest
The Boston Red Sox perennially boast one of the largest payrolls in Major League Baseball thanks to their massive market, consistent ownership and active fanbase. They were one of just six teams to exceed the luxury tax last season, yet they may have been outbid for a top starter already.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency
The New York Yankees have one primary goal this offseason: re-sign Aaron Judge by any means necessary. With a massive contract extension in the works, Yankees executive Hal Steinbrenner revealed the message he had for Judge ahead of free agency. Via Pete Caldera, Steinbrenner told Judge that the Yankees would be able to facilitate his lucrative extension while also making other significant moves during the offseason.
Cardinals Select Connor Thomas
The Cardinals announced that they have selected left-hander Connor Thomas to their 40-man roster. That protects him from being selected in the upcoming Rule 5 draft.
Yankees Select Randy Vasquez
The Yankees announced this evening they’ve selected right-hander Randy Vásquez onto the 40-man roster. The move keeps him from being eligible for the Rule 5 draft. Vásquez signed as an amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic during the 2018-19 international signing period. A curveball specialist, he recently ranked as the #9 prospect in the New York farm system at Baseball America. The outlet credits him with a low-mid 90s fastball and suggests he could develop into a back-of-the-rotation starter if he makes some strides with his control.
Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing
The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
