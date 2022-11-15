Walmart has agreed to a $3.1 billion nationwide opioid settlement framework in an attempt to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the nationwide opioid crisis by failing to regulate prescriptions at its stores. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who co-led a coalition of attorneys general in negotiating the settlement, said that the deal includes broad, court-ordered requirements Walmart must comply with, such as robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions. According to James, New York state will receive up to $116 million as part of the settlement, bringing the total amount secured by her to combat the...

2 DAYS AGO