ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

Marijuana Company Faces Lawsuit for Not Getting Customers High Enough

Two men are suing a California cannabis company for allegedly overstating how potent its pre-rolled joints are. In a proposed class action lawsuit, plaintiffs Jasper Centeno and Blake Wilson allege DreamFields' Jeeter brand of pre-rolled joints contains less THC than is listed on the package. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chief chemical responsible for marijuana's psychological effects. A "pre-roll" consists of crushed cannabis flower rolled into paper so that it can be smoked like a cigarette.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

US overdose deaths may be peaking, but experts are wary

Have U.S. drug overdose deaths stopped rising? Preliminary government data suggests they may have, but many experts are urging caution, noting that past plateaus didn't last.U.S. overdose death rates began steadily climbing in the 1990s driven by opioid painkillers, followed by waves of deaths led by other opioids like heroin and — most recently — illicit fentanyl. Last year, more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses — the highest tally in U.S. history. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released provisional data on what happened through the first six months of this year. The news...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Footwear News

Walmart Says Its $3.1 Billion Opioid Settlement Is in the ‘Best Interest of All Parties’

Walmart has agreed to a $3.1 billion nationwide opioid settlement framework in an attempt to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the nationwide opioid crisis by failing to regulate prescriptions at its stores. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who co-led a coalition of attorneys general in negotiating the settlement, said that the deal includes broad, court-ordered requirements Walmart must comply with, such as robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions. According to James, New York state will receive up to $116 million as part of the settlement, bringing the total amount secured by her to combat the...
The Associated Press

Walmart latest pharmacy chain to propose opioid settlement

Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday become the latest major player in the drug industry to announce a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies with state and local governments across the U.S. The $3.1 billion proposal...
Vice

US Takes Down European Websites Blamed for Selling Fentanyl

The US government has targeted a European-based network of drug websites accused of supplying fentanyl to fuel its deadly opioid crisis. US Treasury officials said on Wednesday that Martinus De Koning and Alex Peijnenburg from the Netherlands generated millions of dollars in crypto currency from illicit drug sales through their websites.
UPI News

Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users

While marijuana legalization in some U.S. states and Canada may send a message that weed is harmless, that's not necessarily so, according to a new study that found lung damage was more common in marijuana smokers than tobacco users. Research into marijuana's impact on the lungs is just getting started,...
NBC News

Walmart agrees to pay $3.1 billion over sale of opioids at its pharmacies

Walmart proposed a $3.1 billion legal settlement on Tuesday over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies, becoming the latest major drug industry player to promise major support to state, local and tribal governments still grappling with a crisis in overdose deaths. The retail giant’s announcement follows...
PBS NewsHour

Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 stores in largest labor action since union campaign

Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. Starbucks declined to say how many red cups it plans to distribute.
TENNESSEE STATE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy