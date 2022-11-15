Read full article on original website
New York Attorney General Letitia James secures $523 million from Teva Pharmaceuticals for role in opioid crisis
The New York Attorney General's office announced it has secured $523 million from Teva Pharmaceuticals and affiliates for its role in the opioid crisis, effectively marking the end of the state's litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors not currently in bankruptcy proceedings.
Maine doctor busted by strike force for illegally prescribing opioids
A Maine doctor became the first to be arrested this week by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force for allegedly prescribing drugs without justification.
Fentanyl vaccine may have been discovered for those in West Virginia and Ohio, researchers say
Researchers believe they've developed a vaccine targeting synthetic opioids, including fentanyl.
DEA: New deadly synthetic opioid found in Virginia
t of every ten pills the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized in 2021 contained a deadly amount of fentanyl. Agents say there's a new drug that's potentially more potent than fentanyl.
As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist
Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as...
Marijuana Company Faces Lawsuit for Not Getting Customers High Enough
Two men are suing a California cannabis company for allegedly overstating how potent its pre-rolled joints are. In a proposed class action lawsuit, plaintiffs Jasper Centeno and Blake Wilson allege DreamFields' Jeeter brand of pre-rolled joints contains less THC than is listed on the package. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chief chemical responsible for marijuana's psychological effects. A "pre-roll" consists of crushed cannabis flower rolled into paper so that it can be smoked like a cigarette.
Pennsylvania to receive over $100M from Walmart opioid settlement | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Michigan among states to receive $3 billion opioid settlement from Walmart
Michigan will receive portion of a multi-state settlement worth more than $3 billion after resolving a lawsuit with Walmart over allegations the company played a role in the opioid crisis. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel made the announcement Nov. 15, stating in a press release that Walmart failed “to appropriately...
US overdose deaths may be peaking, but experts are wary
Have U.S. drug overdose deaths stopped rising? Preliminary government data suggests they may have, but many experts are urging caution, noting that past plateaus didn't last.U.S. overdose death rates began steadily climbing in the 1990s driven by opioid painkillers, followed by waves of deaths led by other opioids like heroin and — most recently — illicit fentanyl. Last year, more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses — the highest tally in U.S. history. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released provisional data on what happened through the first six months of this year. The news...
Popular New York Business To Pay $3.1 Billion To 16 States
A very popular New York business has agreed to pay the Empire State and 15 other states $3.1 billion. New York Attorney General Tish James announced a $3.1 billion multistate settlement with Walmart. New York Business To Pay $3.1 Billion To 16 States. James believes the settlement resolves allegations that...
Myths about fentanyl persist as opioid continues to cause overdose deaths
Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as...
CVS and Walgreens announce opioid lawsuit settlements totaling $10 billion
CVS Health and Walgreen Co. announced agreements in principle Wednesday to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits nationwide over the toll of opioids, and a lawyer said Walmart is also in discussions on a deal. Together, the developments amount to what could be the last round of huge...
Walmart Says Its $3.1 Billion Opioid Settlement Is in the ‘Best Interest of All Parties’
Walmart has agreed to a $3.1 billion nationwide opioid settlement framework in an attempt to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the nationwide opioid crisis by failing to regulate prescriptions at its stores. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who co-led a coalition of attorneys general in negotiating the settlement, said that the deal includes broad, court-ordered requirements Walmart must comply with, such as robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions. According to James, New York state will receive up to $116 million as part of the settlement, bringing the total amount secured by her to combat the...
Walmart latest pharmacy chain to propose opioid settlement
Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday become the latest major player in the drug industry to announce a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies with state and local governments across the U.S. The $3.1 billion proposal...
US Takes Down European Websites Blamed for Selling Fentanyl
The US government has targeted a European-based network of drug websites accused of supplying fentanyl to fuel its deadly opioid crisis. US Treasury officials said on Wednesday that Martinus De Koning and Alex Peijnenburg from the Netherlands generated millions of dollars in crypto currency from illicit drug sales through their websites.
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
While marijuana legalization in some U.S. states and Canada may send a message that weed is harmless, that's not necessarily so, according to a new study that found lung damage was more common in marijuana smokers than tobacco users. Research into marijuana's impact on the lungs is just getting started,...
FDA could approve over-the-counter nasal spray, autoinjectors to treat opioid overdoses
The FDA said nasal spray containing up to 4mg of naloxone and autoinjectors with a 2 mg dose might be safe for people to administer without a prescription. But the drug regulator stressed that it needed more data to make a definitive conclusion about over-the-counter use. Opioid overdose deaths surged...
Walmart agrees to pay $3.1 billion over sale of opioids at its pharmacies
Walmart proposed a $3.1 billion legal settlement on Tuesday over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies, becoming the latest major drug industry player to promise major support to state, local and tribal governments still grappling with a crisis in overdose deaths. The retail giant’s announcement follows...
Fentanyl distribution could carry a 40-year prison sentence under GOP proposal
Illinois Senate Republicans have proposed a bill to make the punishment for fentanyl manufacturing and distribution more severe, but it faces an uncertain fate in an environment where Democrats are reluctant to expand penalties.
Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 stores in largest labor action since union campaign
Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. Starbucks declined to say how many red cups it plans to distribute.
