Pleasant Hill, MO

Pleasant Hill woman killed in head-on crash outside Greenwood, Missouri

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

GREENWOOD, Mo. — Slick roads are to blame for a deadly head-on crash Tuesday morning in Jackson County, Missouri.

The crash was reported just after 6:44 a.m. on eastbound Missouri Highway 150, just west of Missouri Highway 7, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol .

Judge rules Hawley-led AG’s office broke record laws on purpose

The highway patrol said the crash started when the driver of a Ford F-150 began to slide, crossed the center of the roadway and struck a Ford Focus head-on.

The Focus then went off the roadway, struck an embankment and utility pole.

The driver of the Focus, identified as 27-year-old Kyliah R. Sharkey, of Pleasant Hill, was pronounced dead on the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to MSHP.

MSHP did not say if the driver of the F-150 was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 3

TotalPackage
1d ago

RIP Hopefully the victims family and friends and loved ones can find the strength to get through this

Reply
8
 

FOX4 News Kansas City

