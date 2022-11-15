Speculation is rife that Mitch Haniger and the Seattle Mariners might not renew their contract. Fans of teams who might sign the outfielder are not only looking into his stats, but they’re also curious about his personal life. Amanda Haniger has been the constant in the pro athlete’s life long before his MLB career. However, she’s private on social media, and they’re low-key about their family, too. It provokes some curiosity even among Mariners fans who’ve followed the baseballer through most of his career. So we delve into the background of Mitch Haniger’s wife in this Amanda Haniger wiki.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO