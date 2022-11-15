Read full article on original website
Federal judge says Trump knowingly signed legal documents containing fake voter fraud numbers
Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In an 18-page opinion on Trump affiliated lawyer John Eastman's push-back on a subpoena for emails relating to the events of Jan. 6, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter revealed that Trump knowingly signed documents containing fake voter fraud numbers.
Judge may unseal secret court docs showing Trump’s attempts to block aides from testifying: report
A federal judge is mulling whether to unseal secret court documents detailing former President Donald Trump's attempts to block his former aides from testifying to a grand jury investigating his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to Politico. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for...
Federal Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker DePape may be in U.S. illegally
SAN FRANCISCO -- David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday."U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest," the department said.ICE issues so-called immigration "detainers" to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to inform them that the agency intends to take custody of an individual and requests that ICE be notified before that individual is released.The detainer is...
Jan. 6 committee gives Georgia DA “key evidence” that “undermines” Trump’s criminal defense: report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots has handed over...
CNBC
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Supreme Court advancing ‘White supremacy’ if it rules against Harvard affirmative action policy: MSNBC guest
On MSNBC, Demand Justice co-founder Christopher Kang said SCOTUS will be advancing "White supremacy" if it rules against Harvard's affirmative action policy.
US supreme court blocks handover of Trump’s tax returns to Congress
The US supreme court’s chief justice, John Roberts, on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts’s order gives the supreme court time to weigh the legal issues in the former president’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed on Monday.
Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans
As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in an Indiana case that could have national implications for millions of Americans participating in federal safety net programs, pressure is mounting locally for the public health agency at the heart of the legal battle to withdraw the case altogether. Advocates for the elderly, poor […] The post Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Newly empowered House Republicans accuse President Joe Biden of influence peddling as part of anticipated Hunter Biden probe
House Oversight Committee ranking member James Comer ups the ante in his Hunter Biden probe since winning the majority by targeting President Biden.
Raleigh News & Observer
Judge jails young N.C. defendant in Capitol riot; says violence was ‘based on a lie.’
After Aiden Bilyard pleaded guilty Thursday to a violent felony in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, his attorneys cited his age and his cooperation with the government in asking that he be allowed to return home to North Carolina until his Feb. 2 sentencing. U.S. Senior District Judge Reggie...
coloradopolitics.com
Despite parents, child leaving state, Supreme Court rules Colorado kept jurisdiction in welfare case
Even though the parents and the child at the center of a welfare case had all left Colorado at the time of the decision, the state Supreme Court on Monday agreed that an El Paso County judge retained the ability to terminate the parents' legal rights over their daughter. The...
What is Title 42, and what happens now that a federal judge has blocked it?
A federal judge has blocked Title 42, a public health rule that allowed the US to expel migrants at the Mexico border. Here's what that means, and what could happen next.
Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone. Within hours, the Justice Department asked the judge to let the order take effect Dec. 21, giving it five weeks to prepare. Plaintiffs including the American Civil Liberties Union didn’t oppose the delay. “This transition period is critical to ensuring that (the Department of Homeland Security) can continue to carry out its mission to secure the Nation’s borders and to conduct its border operations in an orderly fashion,” government attorneys wrote.
U.S. beauty pageant can exclude transgender contestants, court rules
Beauty pageant operator Miss United States of America LLC cannot be forced to allow transgender women to compete because doing so would interfere with its ability to express “the ideal vision of American womanhood,” a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court...
End of the road? Couy Griffin’s appeal dismissed by NM Supreme Court
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin’s appeal to New Mexico’s Supreme Court has been dismissed. After being removed from his position as Otero County Commissioner, Griffin asked the state’s Supreme Court to reconsider his forced removal from office, but the latest move by the court shows he won’t be able to plead […]
Supreme Court to hear arguments in immigration case brought by Texas, Louisiana
(The Center Square) – Oral arguments are scheduled to be heard before the U.S. Supreme this month in a case brought by Texas and Louisiana over the Department of Homeland Security altering policy to prohibit certain violent criminal foreign nationals from being detained and deported and instead releasing them into the U.S. Ahead of oral arguments, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a brief with the court arguing, “Congress did not set agencies free to disregard legislative direction in...
Federal Judge Tells A Texas County Not To Harass Black Voters
After an NAACP chapter alleged voter intimidation in a predominately Black community in Texas, a federal judge ordered officials at a polling place in Jefferson County not to harass or intimidate voters. This includes refraining from asking them to read their addresses aloud or standing near them as they fill out their ballots.
SFGate
California installs first lesbian Supreme Court justice
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two days after voters approved Patricia Guerrero to become California’s first Latina Supreme Court chief justice in January, a state panel on Thursday approved Kelli Evans to be the high court's first openly lesbian justice. The moves mark the last dominos to fall after...
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Trump's attorney said, "Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it."
