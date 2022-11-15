ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbcrightnow.com

HAPO president one of the "most powerful women in credit unions"

RICHLAND, Wash.- Dolores Broeske, President and C.E.O. of HAPO Community Credit Union has been selected and honored in the top 25 women leaders as "The Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions" for 2022. According to a HAPO press release, under Broeske, the credit union has launched an internal program to...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital

RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Local Walla Walla native bringing back the Walla Walla Armory

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Armory has been traditionally used by the National Guard for training, recruiting, driving military trucks from one place to another and hosting community events. After sitting dormant for over a year, a new U.S. National Guard recruiter has been assigned to Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Republican Eisinger wins Benton County Prosecuting Attorney race

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Prosecuting Attorney race has been called for winner Eric Eisinger (R) as of the most recent ballot count, according to the Benton County Auditor. It is mathematically impossible for Ryan Lukson (R) to make up the difference. Eisinger currently has 51% of...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Hermiston considers IGA with Pendleton

HERMISTON – The Hermiston City Council meets tonight (Monday) at 7 p.m. The meeting is in the council chambers of Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St. Council members will consider signing an intergovernmental agreement to provide internet support services to the city of Pendleton. Hermiston has developed an internet technology department and other government agencies in the area have already signed up for those services. They include the city of Umatilla, Morrow County, and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1. The Pendleton City Council has the IGA on its agenda for its regular meeting Tuesday.
HERMISTON, OR
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Pasco road deal signals the start of development at Broadmoor

The ink was barely dry on a $39 million road improvement plan for Pasco’s Broadmoor area when Big Sky Developers dispatched excavators. Big Sky’s heavy equipment as much as anything signifies development is coming to Broadmoor, the 1,200-plus acre collection of sand dunes that has long been the spot where Pasco envisions homes, stores, offices and recreation amenities to serve its growing population.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Waste Management ‘Dumps’ $15 Million into E. WA Recycle Upgrade

Waste Management officials say the Spokane facility should be completed with upgrades and running by 2024, and it will increase recycling capability in Kennewick. Large recycling investment will increase loads from Kennewick. According to information released by Waste Management on Tuesday, November 15th, the capacity for recycling in Kennewick and...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?

If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
BENTON CITY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Ceremony To Mark Transition of Old KGH To Treatment Center

Next Thursday morning, Benton County officials will celebrate the transition of the old Kennewick General Hospital (TRIOS) Auburn campus to a new upcoming Treatment Center. The transition will begin soon inside the facility. According to information released by Benton County via Benton County Communications Coordinator Shayanne Palmus, the new center...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“She needs justice,” Alyssa Moore’s mother speaks out about daughter’s case for the first time

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Misty Knox showed off the bracelets she wears to honor her daughter’s legacy. “That say, ‘their story doesn’t end until we stop telling it. I don’t want her to be forgotten,” she said as she twisted the rubber bracelets. It’s been more than a year since 18-year-old Alyssa Moore was murdered outside of a house party in...
KENNEWICK, WA
WWEEK

Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114

Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
OREGON STATE
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

