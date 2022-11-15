Read full article on original website
4th-grade teacher topples 3-term incumbent for a Tri-Cities school board seat
“It was a lot of hard work and I knew this was going to be an uphill challenge.”
nbcrightnow.com
HAPO president one of the "most powerful women in credit unions"
RICHLAND, Wash.- Dolores Broeske, President and C.E.O. of HAPO Community Credit Union has been selected and honored in the top 25 women leaders as "The Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions" for 2022. According to a HAPO press release, under Broeske, the credit union has launched an internal program to...
Former students will remember Walla Walla Elementary School
This Sunday, Nov. 20, the former Walla Walla Elementary School in Geary County will be remembered during a reunion. The school, founded in the 1870s served students until it closed in 1962. The reunion will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Plaza City Building. Karen Erichsen said...
FOX 11 and 41
Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
FOX 11 and 41
Local Walla Walla native bringing back the Walla Walla Armory
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Armory has been traditionally used by the National Guard for training, recruiting, driving military trucks from one place to another and hosting community events. After sitting dormant for over a year, a new U.S. National Guard recruiter has been assigned to Walla...
Last community COVID-19 test site in Tri-Cities is closing. What to know if you need a test
UW Medicine said the community site can be reopened quickly if needed.
Here’s who came out on top in the race for Benton County prosecutor
One candidate conceded over the weekend.
nbcrightnow.com
Republican Eisinger wins Benton County Prosecuting Attorney race
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Prosecuting Attorney race has been called for winner Eric Eisinger (R) as of the most recent ballot count, according to the Benton County Auditor. It is mathematically impossible for Ryan Lukson (R) to make up the difference. Eisinger currently has 51% of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Hermiston considers IGA with Pendleton
HERMISTON – The Hermiston City Council meets tonight (Monday) at 7 p.m. The meeting is in the council chambers of Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St. Council members will consider signing an intergovernmental agreement to provide internet support services to the city of Pendleton. Hermiston has developed an internet technology department and other government agencies in the area have already signed up for those services. They include the city of Umatilla, Morrow County, and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1. The Pendleton City Council has the IGA on its agenda for its regular meeting Tuesday.
I-84 reopens after icy conditions, crashes in eastern Oregon
Officials have reopened Interstate 84 and OR 204 after multiple drivers reportedly crashed after losing control on icy roads in eastern Oregon on Wednesday.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Pasco road deal signals the start of development at Broadmoor
The ink was barely dry on a $39 million road improvement plan for Pasco’s Broadmoor area when Big Sky Developers dispatched excavators. Big Sky’s heavy equipment as much as anything signifies development is coming to Broadmoor, the 1,200-plus acre collection of sand dunes that has long been the spot where Pasco envisions homes, stores, offices and recreation amenities to serve its growing population.
Waste Management ‘Dumps’ $15 Million into E. WA Recycle Upgrade
Waste Management officials say the Spokane facility should be completed with upgrades and running by 2024, and it will increase recycling capability in Kennewick. Large recycling investment will increase loads from Kennewick. According to information released by Waste Management on Tuesday, November 15th, the capacity for recycling in Kennewick and...
37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?
If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
UPDATE: Pilot okay after plane goes down in Franklin Co.
KAHLOTUS, Wash. – UPDATE: November 15, 3:24 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot is okay after their plane went down near Kahlotus. The pilot reported they had a problem with the engine, but was able to put the plane down in an open field. #FranklinCounty Sheriff’s Office responded to this crash. They say it was a single-pilot...
Richland Police Ask Crazy Simple Question, & Tri-Cities Answers
The West Richland PD did a strange thing on their Facebook the other day and actually asked where people would like to see more police presence. I know it's a crazy idea, right? (lol) Here is what the people answered. West Richland Police Department Wants to Know This Question. On...
3 Tri-Cities teens under 16 could be tried as adults in separate murder cases
The teens, ages 13, 14 and 15, are being held in custody on murder charges in Benton County.
Ceremony To Mark Transition of Old KGH To Treatment Center
Next Thursday morning, Benton County officials will celebrate the transition of the old Kennewick General Hospital (TRIOS) Auburn campus to a new upcoming Treatment Center. The transition will begin soon inside the facility. According to information released by Benton County via Benton County Communications Coordinator Shayanne Palmus, the new center...
“She needs justice,” Alyssa Moore’s mother speaks out about daughter’s case for the first time
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Misty Knox showed off the bracelets she wears to honor her daughter’s legacy. “That say, ‘their story doesn’t end until we stop telling it. I don’t want her to be forgotten,” she said as she twisted the rubber bracelets. It’s been more than a year since 18-year-old Alyssa Moore was murdered outside of a house party in...
Tri-Cities woman tried to be a Good Samaritan, then got carjacked at the mall
He pulled out a gun and ordered her to get out.
WWEEK
Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114
Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
