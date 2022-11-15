ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Be prepared: Air travel for the holidays will be busy in Bismarck

By Taylor Aasen, Joe Rinaldi
KX News
KX News
 1 day ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A lot of people are heading to the airport this Thanksgiving season.

According to the travel app, Hopper, nearly 25 million people are scheduled to take off on flights from U.S. airports over the holiday week. That’s a 6% increase from 2019.

Also, the cost of flying has gone up. Now, the average domestic airfare ticket for Thanksgiving is $282 per round-trip ticket, an increase of 17% from last year, and in line with 2019 prices.

This Thanksgiving season, most Americans are headed to major cities like Orlando, Chicago, and Atlanta to go on vacation or visit relatives for the holiday.

Airline hunting: Bismarck looking for more destinations

Bismarck Airport is seeing higher travel numbers too, and the airport is all set for the traffic next week.

“So, with holiday travel next week, we are looking forward to another robust Thanksgiving. Our numbers have been coming back steadily, and we’re fully anticipating a good Thanksgiving travel season,” said Matthew Remynse, the Marketing and Operations Manager at Bismarck Airport.

Travelers flying over the course of the holiday week should expect long lines at security checkpoints.

Also, if you are connecting to airports, like Denver and Dallas, try to stay in the airport, because going through security there may take several hours next week.

KX News

KX News

