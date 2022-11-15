Read full article on original website
Related
thepennyhoarder.com
Work as a Customer Sales Rep for Farmers Insurance (Benefits Included)
If you work here, you may be singing that jingle all the time. Farmers Insurance is hiring a customer service representative to work from home in Michigan, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina or Florida. Work hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST and weekends from 9 a.m....
freightwaves.com
Transport executives pool funds to launch roadside health care network
A dozen executives, most from the transport industry, have pooled their funds to form a company that will build a health care network with facilities located in or adjacent to truck stops along the Interstate Highway System. Interstate Health Systems said in a document reviewed by FreightWaves that it plans...
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $54,600 as a Customer Service Representative for Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual, an insurance carrier, is hiring a customer service representative to work full time from home. You will be required to attend a 10-week paid training session weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST before starting your official work. Shifts will be between 12-1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m....
Cyber attack on major hospital system could affect 20 million Americans
CommonSpirit Health is continuing to investigate a ransomware attack that forced the health system to shut down of its computer systems last month as a cautionary measure.
thefastmode.com
Titan.ium Platform to Discuss Cybersecurity at 21st Annual Canadian Telecom Summit
Titan.ium Platform, a leader in the global telecom and government industries for over 20 years that provides comprehensive, innovative, and powerful telecommunications platforms and services, announced its participation at the 21st Annual Canadian Telecom Summit Nov. 21-23 at the International Centre in Toronto. Omar Mansour, Titan.ium’s Technical Sales Architects Manager,...
GCN.com
Intelligent, adaptive emergency response built on AI and 5G
The United States saw 22 separate billion-dollar climate disasters in 2020, a record. The following year came in second, with winter storms across Texas and the deep south; wildfires across California, Arizona, Colorado and other states; numerous severe, off-season tornadoes; and multiple tropical cyclones, including Ida, Elsa and Fred. Compounding...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Microsharding can help in protecting cloud data from ransomware attacks
Companies are nowadays showing more interest in moving their data and application assets onto Cloud. But are still concerned about how well the CSP will protect their data against hacks and data breaches, although it allows users to encrypt it to the core. Here’s what Microsharding Technology comes to their...
Hearsay Systems 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report Provides Snapshot of Growing Challenges Amid Increased Regulation
Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, today announced the findings from its 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. This year’s report looks at how compliance teams continue to contend with the challenges posed by digital communications, amid a far more active regulatory landscape. Based on survey findings, financial services firms currently feel constrained by existing resources and often lack the trust or the technical skill to fully leverage automated technologies that could relieve some of their supervisory pain points.
crowdfundinsider.com
TrueNorth, Veriff to Power Identity Verification for Digital Transformations in Financial Services
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, announced a partnership with global financial services software development company TrueNorth. This partnership will “provide TrueNorth’s clients with seamless access to Veriff’s growing suite of identity verification (IDV) solutions for safer and enhanced digital transformation initiatives.”. TrueNorth reportedly “offers proven architectural...
Australian companies don’t value keeping our data safe because they have little to lose. Our laws need to change that
Few would disagree with the view that the world has changed more in the last 20 years than it did in the 2,000 years before that. In today’s connected world, breaking news is streamed live into the palm of our hands in seconds. The dark side to that connectivity is that the minute details of our personal lives are increasingly collected and stored by governments and corporations.
ffnews.com
Insurtech pioneer Qover unveils embedded insurance orchestration technology
Tens of thousands of companies that would benefit from being able to offer their customers insurance will be able to do so from today. For too long, insurance products have been complicated and hard to understand, with small print that leaves you confused about what’s covered and claims processes that are hard to navigate. Trying to cover the entire insurance value chain at once has not been easy for businesses – there are simply too many complex components – and businesses struggle to sell policies.
BMO Teams With FISPAN to Simplify Business Banking
BMO has joined forces with FISPAN to offer the bank’s business clients direct access to everyday banking from their enterprise resource planning (ERP) or accounting system. “By integrating payments, reporting, and reconciliation with these systems, clients now have a simpler, more efficient way to perform and manage their business transactions,” the bank said in a news release Thursday (Nov. 17).
Fleet Owner
Business intelligence means better decisions for fleets
Data is abundant, and fleet managers get information from so many sources that it can be overwhelming, especially when data is not shared across the organization. When that happens, the fleet manager does not have the complete picture of what is occurring, which can lead to less-than-optimal decision-making. In addition,...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Keeping Businesses Moving in the Era of Industry 4.0
Long before the days of the pandemic and industry disruption, manufacturing businesses were already realizing the benefits that Industry 4.0 technologies can provide when adopted at scale. Benefits like downtime reduction, throughput increases, labor productivity improvements and more can be seen when leveraged correctly. In fact, one survey indicated that 94% of manufacturing companies credited Industry 4.0 with helping keep operations running smoothly during crisis, in addition to boosting efficiency and safety.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
FinTech for the Future: Thinking Beyond the Pandemic
Historically, organizations operating within the transportation and logistics space have been slower to adopt emerging technologies. These industries rely on a complex infrastructure that must be perfectly balanced to maintain business continuity, meaning many business owners and decision-makers adopt the “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” approach when it comes to technology and payment processing.
thepennyhoarder.com
BroadPath Is Offering a $100 Training Bonus for New Customer Service Reps
BroadPath, a health care tech company, is hiring a customer service representative who may work remotely from anywhere. You will be educating and advising customers about procedures, plans, benefits and services. You should also plan on exceeding established performance goals. You must have at least one year of customer service...
ffnews.com
FF Virtual Arena: Fraud Awareness Week – The Scamscope Report
The insurgence of open banking and new payment methods like digital wallets and crypto have completely rebuilt the payments ecosystem and our relationship to money. From real-time high-volume transactions to buy now pay later, consumers are exposed to a feast of innovative payment services and products and are using money in ways the last century could not have anticipated. With all this noise of growth, however, old offenders have not been deterred and fraud and cybercrime have evolved into an even more sinister thorn in the bankers’ side. Hence, Fraud Awareness Week was born.
crowdfundinsider.com
Visa Report: Even Savvy Consumers Get “Tripped Up” by Language of Fraud
It’s not your “imagination.” Digital scams are “everywhere in our daily lives.” And as the holiday season approaches, fraudsters are “counting on you to let your guard down and take the bait,” according to an update from Visa (NYSE: V). Whether in the...
N.C. attorney general hails $391.5M settlement with Google over data privacy
Search giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced Monday. North Carolina is among the states involved in the case and in a statement Attorney General Josh Stein saluted the...
tobaccoreporter.com
Snowplus Obtains China Production License
China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration has granted Snowplus Tech a production license that allows the company to produce 80 million pods annually. In a press note, the company said it will now take on the “challenge and responsibility to help lead the development of a healthy and sustainable vaping industry.”
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 0