freightwaves.com

Transport executives pool funds to launch roadside health care network

A dozen executives, most from the transport industry, have pooled their funds to form a company that will build a health care network with facilities located in or adjacent to truck stops along the Interstate Highway System. Interstate Health Systems said in a document reviewed by FreightWaves that it plans...
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn up to $54,600 as a Customer Service Representative for Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual, an insurance carrier, is hiring a customer service representative to work full time from home. You will be required to attend a 10-week paid training session weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST before starting your official work. Shifts will be between 12-1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m....
thefastmode.com

Titan.ium Platform to Discuss Cybersecurity at 21st Annual Canadian Telecom Summit

Titan.ium Platform, a leader in the global telecom and government industries for over 20 years that provides comprehensive, innovative, and powerful telecommunications platforms and services, announced its participation at the 21st Annual Canadian Telecom Summit Nov. 21-23 at the International Centre in Toronto. Omar Mansour, Titan.ium’s Technical Sales Architects Manager,...
GCN.com

Intelligent, adaptive emergency response built on AI and 5G

The United States saw 22 separate billion-dollar climate disasters in 2020, a record. The following year came in second, with winter storms across Texas and the deep south; wildfires across California, Arizona, Colorado and other states; numerous severe, off-season tornadoes; and multiple tropical cyclones, including Ida, Elsa and Fred. Compounding...
COLORADO STATE
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Microsharding can help in protecting cloud data from ransomware attacks

Companies are nowadays showing more interest in moving their data and application assets onto Cloud. But are still concerned about how well the CSP will protect their data against hacks and data breaches, although it allows users to encrypt it to the core. Here’s what Microsharding Technology comes to their...
The Associated Press

Hearsay Systems 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report Provides Snapshot of Growing Challenges Amid Increased Regulation

Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, today announced the findings from its 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. This year’s report looks at how compliance teams continue to contend with the challenges posed by digital communications, amid a far more active regulatory landscape. Based on survey findings, financial services firms currently feel constrained by existing resources and often lack the trust or the technical skill to fully leverage automated technologies that could relieve some of their supervisory pain points.
CALIFORNIA STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

TrueNorth, Veriff to Power Identity Verification for Digital Transformations in Financial Services

Veriff, a global identity verification provider, announced a partnership with global financial services software development company TrueNorth. This partnership will “provide TrueNorth’s clients with seamless access to Veriff’s growing suite of identity verification (IDV) solutions for safer and enhanced digital transformation initiatives.”. TrueNorth reportedly “offers proven architectural...
The Guardian

Australian companies don’t value keeping our data safe because they have little to lose. Our laws need to change that

Few would disagree with the view that the world has changed more in the last 20 years than it did in the 2,000 years before that. In today’s connected world, breaking news is streamed live into the palm of our hands in seconds. The dark side to that connectivity is that the minute details of our personal lives are increasingly collected and stored by governments and corporations.
ffnews.com

Insurtech pioneer Qover unveils embedded insurance orchestration technology

Tens of thousands of companies that would benefit from being able to offer their customers insurance will be able to do so from today. For too long, insurance products have been complicated and hard to understand, with small print that leaves you confused about what’s covered and claims processes that are hard to navigate. Trying to cover the entire insurance value chain at once has not been easy for businesses – there are simply too many complex components – and businesses struggle to sell policies.
PYMNTS

BMO Teams With FISPAN to Simplify Business Banking

BMO has joined forces with FISPAN to offer the bank’s business clients direct access to everyday banking from their enterprise resource planning (ERP) or accounting system. “By integrating payments, reporting, and reconciliation with these systems, clients now have a simpler, more efficient way to perform and manage their business transactions,” the bank said in a news release Thursday (Nov. 17).
Fleet Owner

Business intelligence means better decisions for fleets

Data is abundant, and fleet managers get information from so many sources that it can be overwhelming, especially when data is not shared across the organization. When that happens, the fleet manager does not have the complete picture of what is occurring, which can lead to less-than-optimal decision-making. In addition,...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Keeping Businesses Moving in the Era of Industry 4.0

Long before the days of the pandemic and industry disruption, manufacturing businesses were already realizing the benefits that Industry 4.0 technologies can provide when adopted at scale. Benefits like downtime reduction, throughput increases, labor productivity improvements and more can be seen when leveraged correctly. In fact, one survey indicated that 94% of manufacturing companies credited Industry 4.0 with helping keep operations running smoothly during crisis, in addition to boosting efficiency and safety.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

FinTech for the Future: Thinking Beyond the Pandemic

Historically, organizations operating within the transportation and logistics space have been slower to adopt emerging technologies. These industries rely on a complex infrastructure that must be perfectly balanced to maintain business continuity, meaning many business owners and decision-makers adopt the “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” approach when it comes to technology and payment processing.
thepennyhoarder.com

BroadPath Is Offering a $100 Training Bonus for New Customer Service Reps

BroadPath, a health care tech company, is hiring a customer service representative who may work remotely from anywhere. You will be educating and advising customers about procedures, plans, benefits and services. You should also plan on exceeding established performance goals. You must have at least one year of customer service...
ffnews.com

FF Virtual Arena: Fraud Awareness Week – The Scamscope Report

The insurgence of open banking and new payment methods like digital wallets and crypto have completely rebuilt the payments ecosystem and our relationship to money. From real-time high-volume transactions to buy now pay later, consumers are exposed to a feast of innovative payment services and products and are using money in ways the last century could not have anticipated. With all this noise of growth, however, old offenders have not been deterred and fraud and cybercrime have evolved into an even more sinister thorn in the bankers’ side. Hence, Fraud Awareness Week was born.
crowdfundinsider.com

Visa Report: Even Savvy Consumers Get “Tripped Up” by Language of Fraud

It’s not your “imagination.” Digital scams are “everywhere in our daily lives.” And as the holiday season approaches, fraudsters are “counting on you to let your guard down and take the bait,” according to an update from Visa (NYSE: V). Whether in the...
tobaccoreporter.com

Snowplus Obtains China Production License

China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration has granted Snowplus Tech a production license that allows the company to produce 80 million pods annually. In a press note, the company said it will now take on the “challenge and responsibility to help lead the development of a healthy and sustainable vaping industry.”
