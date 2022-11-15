The insurgence of open banking and new payment methods like digital wallets and crypto have completely rebuilt the payments ecosystem and our relationship to money. From real-time high-volume transactions to buy now pay later, consumers are exposed to a feast of innovative payment services and products and are using money in ways the last century could not have anticipated. With all this noise of growth, however, old offenders have not been deterred and fraud and cybercrime have evolved into an even more sinister thorn in the bankers’ side. Hence, Fraud Awareness Week was born.

15 HOURS AGO