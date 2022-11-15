Read full article on original website
Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to...
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
ST. LOUIS – Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August. PEN America, a national nonprofit that aims to protect freedom of expression, released findings Wednesday and compiled a list of 297 books recently banned at Missouri school libraries.
Settlement checks on way for Missouri corrections officers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Settlement checks are on the way for thousands of Missouri corrections officers after a decade-long court battle over compensation. The state will pay out $49.5 million to current and former Missouri corrections officers as part of the settlement, according to a statement from St. Louis attorney Gary Burger. His law firm estimates that settlement checks will range from $50 to $4,900 per officer.
Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them with coats and blankets as they arrived before dawn on a...
Medical marijuana card offers legal protection to cannabis users
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters approved the amendment of recreational marijuana on Tuesday, but some experts advise users to pursue a medical marijuana license, despite new legislation that will make it available to anyone above the age of 21 by 2023. It’s not the quality or potency that...
Gov. Laura Kelly Announces $850,000 for Kansas entrepreneurs
TOPEKA, Kans. — Governor Laura Kelly announced the first round of recipients of funding for the GROWKS Loan and Equity programs. The programs help small businesses and target underserved areas to access capital in the early stages of growth. “The GROWKS Loan and Equity programs break down the barriers...
Missouri woman sues Walmart for failure to warn about dangers of prenatal Acetaminophen exposure
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Missouri woman has filed a lawsuit against Walmart in federal court, alleging that the Bentonville-based retailer failed to warn about the dangers of prenatal exposure to Acetaminophen. The suit was filed in the Western District of Missouri court by Alana Swindell on November 10.
Happy Birthday Oklahoma!
The Sooner State became the 46th state to enter the union on November 16, 1907. The struggles of our state – the Tulsa Massacre – the Dust Bowl – the Trail of Tears – have created strong Oklahomans. We put aside our differences and lend a helping hand to friends and strangers when Mother Nature sends a tornado in our path. We remember the innocent lives lost in the Oklahoma City bombing and we love to spar with our neighbors during Bedlam.
Oklahoma woman’s cookies featured in Christmas movie
FAIRLAND, Okla. – A Fairland woman’s talent for creating artistic detailing on her cakes and cookies was recently showcased in a Christmas movie featuring her homemade cookies. Devin Culver’s homemade Christmas-themed cookies are featured in “The Christmas…Presents” a movie on the Great American Family Channel airing November 27...
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/17/22
A little warmer today for Northeast Oklahoma but another shot of cold Canadian air is on the way. We will see the wind chills down on the teens over the next several nights. Flurries are possible tonight but we’re not looking at any accumulation. Then we start to warm up next week.
Tennessee man faces vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed Missourian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee investigators have found that a driver involved in an August crash is responsible for killing a Missouri man. The investigation found that Jeremy King, 40, of Troy, Tenn., was driving a Chrysler Pacifica at approximately 89mph passing vehicles in the lane of oncoming traffic, just before he clipped the back of a Ford F250 truck and lost control of the Chrysler.
Rain/Snow Mix Tonight, Cold This Week
Rain will mix with, or change to snow, at times tonight. Only some minor accumulation are expected. It will be cold through this week, too. We will see high temperatures making it only into the 30s to low 40s this week. Some rain is moving into Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast...
Cold Front Passage Today; Light Snow Possible Tonight & A Cold Friday Ahead
We will be just a bit warmer today with highs in the upper 40s but once the cold front passes later today and into tonight we will see the chance for some light snow and flurries. Substantial accumulation isn’t expected as moisture is relatively limited but nonetheless we will see a very cold Friday with highs in the low 30s. This weekend looks to be cold as well but we should warm into the 50s by next week.
Another Cold Day; Even Colder By Friday
Today we will see clouds continue to give way to sunshine where we will be sunny by this afternoon but a persistent wind chill will exist today thanks to breezy northwesterly winds. This cold will last for the rest of the week and we will be very cold for our Friday with a potent front set to move through tomorrow. There is a light at the end of the tunnel though with above average temperatures possible in the next 2 weeks.
