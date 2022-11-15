Today we will see clouds continue to give way to sunshine where we will be sunny by this afternoon but a persistent wind chill will exist today thanks to breezy northwesterly winds. This cold will last for the rest of the week and we will be very cold for our Friday with a potent front set to move through tomorrow. There is a light at the end of the tunnel though with above average temperatures possible in the next 2 weeks.

