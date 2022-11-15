Read full article on original website
Related
A 'Black Panther' character is missing from 'Wakanda Forever.' Here's how his absence is explained away.
Daniel Kaluuya's character, W'Kabi, doesn't return in the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther." The sequel briefly references his fate.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Makes Waves As Marvel's Only Certified Fresh Film Of 2022
As a sequel to one of the most beloved installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that also serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has pretty big shoes to fill in more ways than one. And fans of the MCU should be pleased to note that the film appears to live up to those high expectations, at least if the critical establishment represented on Rotten Tomatoes is to be trusted.
15 details you should remember before watching 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Since T'Challa's first appearance in "Captain America: Civil War," the Wakandan king and his people have appeared in several Marvel projects.
Here is how 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' handles Chadwick Boseman's death in the film
The star of the first "Black Panther" movie died before the sequel could be filmed. Here's how the sequel pays tribute to the actor.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ makes Marvel history with international premiere
As the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever approaches, the film is already making history. The highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther had a momentous debut on November 6 at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos, marking the first time a Marvel movie has ever held a premiere in the Nigerian capital.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star urges you to buy a ticket so he can get a solo movie
In just a few days, the wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be over. The movie continues the earlier story, introduces new characters, and, for one franchise newcomer, comes with hopes enough tickets are sold for him to come back in his own solo story. Star Tenoch Huerta (Namor)...
Where we left every major 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' character before the sequel
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," premieres in theaters on November 11. Insider has compiled a list of when we last saw all the main characters.
Black Moviegoers Showed Up and Showed Out! ‘Wakanda Forever’ Opening Scores $180M
Black Panther fans have waited four years for a return to Wakanda since the film debuted in 2018, and the new Disney and Marvel Studios production spiked box office sales over the weekend. According to CNBC, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, earned an estimated $180 million during its domestic debut, the...
ComicBook
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
ABC News
Angela Bassett says Chadwick Boseman has 'magnificent presence' in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Angela Bassett says that despite Chadwick Boseman not filming any scenes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he's still at the heart of the movie. "He really, truly is. He has such a magnificent presence in the movie," Bassett, who plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother to Boseman's King T'Challa, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We couldn't do it without him, and he's still with us in spirit."
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Reveals Ironheart and Iron Man Connection
From the earliest days of production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri William's Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) has been a part of the film. In the source material, Ironheart and Iron Man are closely connected given Williams builds her suit using technology from old Iron Man suits. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificed himself during the events of Avengers: Endgame, Wakanda Forever helmer Ryan Coogler has confirmed there will still be a connection between the characters in live-action.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Suggests Marvel Will Recast T'Challa
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made its way into theaters, and it's already breaking box office records. Wakanda Forever had a massive opening weekend and it's being greeted fairly well by critics and fans alike. The film has shown fans what Marvel Studios decided to do with the mantle of the Black Panther after they chose to not recast the role of T'Challa. One star of the film believes that even though they chose not to recast the role this time around due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the studio will eventually do it in the future. During a recent interview with Esquire, Winston Duke explained why he believes the role will eventually be recast.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Dominique Thorne's Ironheart suit weighed 52.5 pounds, which she says was 'exactly half my body weight'
The actor, who makes her Marvel debut as Riri Williams/Ironheart in "Black Panther 2," told Variety that the costume was extremely heavy.
Wakanda Forever Sets Up The Masters Of Evil As Black Panther 3 Villains
Contains spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is a movie full of endings and new beginnings. While it tends to keep its focus on dealing with Wakanda's current internal and external affairs, the movie also offers intriguing – and worrying, if Namor's (Tenoch Huerta) final words are any indication – glimpses at the country's future. Inadvertently or otherwise, the movie even sets the stage for future villains.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Pulls in 10th Highest Opening Day at the Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is pulling in some strong numbers domestically, as it has now reached $84M in its Friday opening, which includes the $28M from Thursday previews. That would put it on a course to potentially pull in around $184M domestically over the weekend but Veteran’s Day is making an exact calculation somewhat difficult. It does seem hard to say if it’ll pass the first Black Panther‘s opening of $202M, it should not be downplayed how big this opening is considering a November release.
wegotthiscovered.com
One ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ character arc teases the spinoff we’ve all forgotten about
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might pay homage to both the character of King T’Challa and his much-missed performer Chadwick Boseman, but it also has one eye firmly fixed on the future as it sets up a ton of plotlines that can be expanded on in a myriad of upcoming MCU projects. In fact, one character’s particularly transformative arc may directly feed into the already confirmed spinoff that everyone seems to have forgotten about.
Funniest Tweets & Memes From 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Everyone’s buzzing over heartstring-ripping superhero epic Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that reigned supreme at the box office with $330 million worldwide while raising the bar for blockbuster sequels across the movieverse. Beautifully acted and directed, the soul-stirring spectacle is a touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman with heartbreaking scenes balanced...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Free Online
Cast: Letitia Wright Lupita Nyong'o Danai Gurira Winston Duke Dominique Thorne. Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
Collider
It's a Shame Riri Williams Never Met Tony Stark
Editor's Note: The following contain spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Rookie actor Dominique Thorne is making the most of her MCU debut as Riri Williams/Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, more than holding her own amidst acting heavy-hitters like Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright, stoking anticipation for her own solo Disney+ series, Ironheart, in late 2023. Thorne brings a lightness to the overall solemnity of the film, and her Williams is a super-intellectual young woman, albeit a little naive, that finds a peer in Wright's Shuri. The pair make for a great dynamic, two young women on a level of genius well above their peers. In fact, one could argue that the only other MCU character that comes close is the one that Riri Williams will never meet: Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. And that is a shame.
Where The Wakandans Send T'Challa's Body In Black Panther 2's Funeral Scene
Contains spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" As superhero movies go, there are few that open in a more heartbreaking fashion than "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The tragic death of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman in 2020 and the subsequent decision against recasting mean that King T'Challa's time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to a close as he dies offscreen in the early minutes of the sequel. "Wakanda Forever" may not explain how T'Challa passes away, but it makes extremely clear that he's sorely missed. Before the movie's title screen, the viewers are treated to a lengthy sequence that shows the population of Wakanda gathered in a sad funeral progression that nevertheless celebrates the lifetime of their king.
Comments / 0