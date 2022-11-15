ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
a16z Bio+ Health Partners with Bassett Health to Bring Digital Health Solutions to Rural New York

– Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Bio + Health fund today announced a strategic partnership with Bassett Healthcare Network, an integrated healthcare system in central New York state. – The strategic partnership aims to leverage digital healthcare technologies from a16z’s portfolio companies to address the inequities and systemic challenges of delivering high-quality...
Fathom Secures $46M for AI Medical Coding Automation Platform

– Fathom, an AI-powered medical coding automation platform raises $46M in Series B funding co-led by Alkeon Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from Vituity’s Inflect Health, Cedars-Sinai, ApolloMD, Jonathan Bush, and other healthcare executives. – The company plans to use the funding to advance the standard in...
Ascensia Launches Diabetes Management and Analytics Platform in the U.S

– Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR® blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems, has launched its online diabetes management and analytics platform GlucoContro.online in the United States. – Now available in more...
HCA to Deploy MEDITECH Expanse EHR Across Enterprise

– HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services, has signed a new agreement for a large-scale deployment of MEDITECH Expanse. This landmark agreement identifies MEDITECH Expanse as HCA Healthcare’s primary go forward EHR platform and a key part of the company’s digital transformation.
General Dynamics, Amazon, Cisco form coalition to spur 5G adoption

WASHINGTON — General Dymanics said it’s teaming up with Amazon and four other information technology, software and telecommunications companies to develop 5G technologies and accelerate their adoption across sectors including the U.S. military. General Dynamics Information Technology, or GDIT, announced the partnership with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell...
Walgreens-Backed VillageMD to Acquire Summit Health for $9B

Primary care provider, VillageMD has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Summit Health-CityMD, a provider of primary, specialty and urgent care in a blockbuster M&A deal valued at $8.9 billion with investments from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). The combined company will create a multi-payor platform to deliver quality, affordable care...
M&A: Smile Digital Health Acquires Alphora

– Smile Digital Health, a FHIR® health data fabric and exchange solutions provider, announced that it has acquired Alphora, a market leader in Clinical Quality Language (CQL) that provides tooling and services to unlock clinical reasoning, decision support and other quality metrics capabilities. – As a result of the...
Transcarent Selects Prescryptive Health to Power Integrated Pharmacy Experience

– Transcarent and Prescryptive Health announced today a partnership to provide the industry’s most immersive, intelligent, and individualized pharmacy care experience. – Transcarent Pharmacy Care empowers Transcarent Members and their families with an entirely different consumer-directed experience that truly transforms their health and care journey and provides, for the first time, employers and health systems with maximum control over their formulary, benefit designs, and data.
Sprinter Health Partners with Firefly Health to Close Care Gap

– Sprinter Health, an on-demand mobile health and diagnostics company bringing personalized and affordable healthcare services to the home, today announced a partnership with Firefly Health, a health plan and virtual-first care innovator with a mission of delivering half-priced health care that’s twice as good, clinically and emotionally. –...
PointClickCare & Pfizer Launches Real World Data Collaboration

– PointClickCare announced a collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to provide real-world insights for vulnerable populations at high risk of age-related disorders (including Cachexia) – further enhancing PCC’s mission to protect and support the senior population. – With coverage approaching 70% of the long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) market,...
Forrester Unveils 5 Healthcare Predictions for 2023

– A new dawn is on the horizon in healthcare. Equipped with new digital capabilities and pressured by new consumer expectations for personalized, convenient experiences, healthcare organizations face a predicament — act now and stay afloat, fail to act and get consumed by the competition, or risk financial ruin.
5 Trends Driving the Future Growth of Digital Health & MedTech

– Today Accenture published Digital Health and MedTech – New Signals for Transformation to understand the impact consumers, patients and healthcare professionals’ experiences and expanding care settings will have on the medtech industry. – In a global survey of Medtech executives, five key trends were identified, including Care...
Debunking 3 Common Myths About Healthcare Revenue Cycle Partnerships

The healthcare industry is facing unprecedented challenges, including severe labor shortages. According to a recent study, more than nine in 10 health systems and physician groups are experiencing a workforce shortage in revenue cycle management (RCM), with many of those reporting vacancies in over half of their RCM roles. This is one of the many reasons why there has never been a better time for health systems to think outside the box for solutions, including an RCM partnership. Often, when organizations first think of RCM partnerships, words such as ‘outsourcing’ come to mind. In reality, an RCM partnership is just that: an alliance of shared goals that drive positive outcomes for the organization, its employees and its patients.
How to Implement QR Codes Within the Healthcare Landscape

Over 90% of mobile users keep their smartphones within arm’s reach 24/7. This usage supports the implementation of mobile technology in the healthcare industry for professionals, patients and caregivers. Despite past hesitance among the healthcare system to use mobile technology — stemming from IT security and compliance concerns —...
First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
SEMCAP Launches Investment Strategy to Address Healthcare Market Opportunity

– Growth equity investor SEMCAP is launching SEMCAP Health, its healthcare investment strategy to address the significant opportunities at this unprecedented time in the healthcare industry. – SEMCAP Health takes influential minority or majority positions in high-growth healthcare tech and tech-enabled services business. The most recent example is SEMCAP Health’s...
