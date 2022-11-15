WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - It’s been a record-setting fall for the Williston Basin International Airport. Director Anthony Dudas says total passengers at XWA in October was the most since the facility opened. It’s up 41% compared to October of 2021 and 4% compared to September. Dudas says the return of Sun Country Airlines and the addition of a third United flight to Denver helped bolster those numbers.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 4 HOURS AGO