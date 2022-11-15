ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

Comments / 1

Related
KFYR-TV

Williston man arrested for stabbing two over weekend

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man was arrested early Monday over an assault Sunday. Police say 40-year-old Casey Heller attacked a 44-year-old and a 15-year-old with a knife on Highway 1804 and 132nd Lane Northwest. They added that Heller and the victims were known to each other. In a...
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Williston man charged with possessing explosives waives preliminary hearing; pleads not guilty

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man charged with having nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives waived his preliminary hearing this week. Police charged 28-year-old Ross Petrie with “release of destructive forces” felony after police found and detonated explosives at The Retreat Apartments last month. Court documents indicate that Petrie pleaded “not guilty” on October 24.
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

City of Williston harvests this year’s Christmas Tree

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The city of Williston has selected its tree for this year’s Christmas festivities. On Monday, crews uprooted a 60-foot-tall tree belonging to Brady and Brittany Vickers. He said they donated it to the city because it was growing too close to the house. “It’s starting...
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Stanley Blue Jays succeed at state cheerleading competition

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – Stanley High School added to its trophy case this weekend at the state cheerleading competition in West Fargo. Blue Jays cheerleaders won a Class B state championship in the Cheer/Dance division. The team’s Gameday routine finished second. Stanley entered two teams in the...
STANLEY, ND
KFYR-TV

Williston Basin International Airport sees highest number of monthly passengers since opening

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - It’s been a record-setting fall for the Williston Basin International Airport. Director Anthony Dudas says total passengers at XWA in October was the most since the facility opened. It’s up 41% compared to October of 2021 and 4% compared to September. Dudas says the return of Sun Country Airlines and the addition of a third United flight to Denver helped bolster those numbers.
WILLISTON, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy