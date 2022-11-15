Read full article on original website
Man arrested for attempted murder at Williston’s CHI St. Alexius Hospital
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Williston man was arrested Sunday, following a report of an assault with a knife in Williston at CHI St. Alexius Hospital. According to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies and members of the Williston Police Department responded to CHI St. Alexius Hospital around 12:43 a.m., Nov. 13, it […]
Williston man arrested for stabbing two over weekend
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man was arrested early Monday over an assault Sunday. Police say 40-year-old Casey Heller attacked a 44-year-old and a 15-year-old with a knife on Highway 1804 and 132nd Lane Northwest. They added that Heller and the victims were known to each other. In a...
Williston man charged with possessing explosives waives preliminary hearing; pleads not guilty
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man charged with having nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives waived his preliminary hearing this week. Police charged 28-year-old Ross Petrie with “release of destructive forces” felony after police found and detonated explosives at The Retreat Apartments last month. Court documents indicate that Petrie pleaded “not guilty” on October 24.
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A nearly one-million-pound turbine will be traveling from Buffalo, South Dakota to Saskatchewan, Canada. According to a North Dakota Highway Patrol spokeswoman, the massive payload will start in Buffalo, South Dakota Tuesday and drive on Highway 85. The convoy plans to turn on Highway 2 in...
City of Williston harvests this year’s Christmas Tree
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The city of Williston has selected its tree for this year’s Christmas festivities. On Monday, crews uprooted a 60-foot-tall tree belonging to Brady and Brittany Vickers. He said they donated it to the city because it was growing too close to the house. “It’s starting...
Stanley Blue Jays succeed at state cheerleading competition
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – Stanley High School added to its trophy case this weekend at the state cheerleading competition in West Fargo. Blue Jays cheerleaders won a Class B state championship in the Cheer/Dance division. The team’s Gameday routine finished second. Stanley entered two teams in the...
Williston Basin International Airport sees highest number of monthly passengers since opening
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - It’s been a record-setting fall for the Williston Basin International Airport. Director Anthony Dudas says total passengers at XWA in October was the most since the facility opened. It’s up 41% compared to October of 2021 and 4% compared to September. Dudas says the return of Sun Country Airlines and the addition of a third United flight to Denver helped bolster those numbers.
