Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
UPDATE: OPPD says power restored to customers after 'equipment failure'
OPPD confirmed that there is a power outage affecting at least 18,000 people in southwest Douglas County and in Sarpy County.
Omaha council approves controversial apartments near 168th and W. Center
The half dozen or so neighbors who spoke cited traffic concerns, that the 192-unit luxury apartment complex is too big and that it would “destroy the quality of life” for current residents.
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth, Nebraska City residents on state appointments
LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts announced appointments Wednesday to boards and commissions. Appointed to the crime victim’s reparations committee are Lou Leone of Nebraska City, David Nelson of Gretna and Weysan Dun of Omaha. Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Public Schools, is appointed to the Nebraska Children’s...
New consultant hired to review plan to mitigate damage to Sandhills stream
Another consultant has been hired to review plans for repairing damage to a remote Sandhills stream, inundated two years ago by a deluge of sand from an unauthorized drainage ditch.
News Channel Nebraska
Semi vs. pickup collision near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska sheriff's office responded to an accident between a semi-tractor and a pickup truck early Thursday morning. Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the accident on 564th Ave. southwest of Stanton. Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident was nearly a head-on. SCSO...
WOWT
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
kfornow.com
Stolen Vehicle Recovered By LSO on Wednesday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 17)–Police have recovered a vehicle that was stolen Tuesday morning from a home near 12th and Pawnee, but was found Wednesday morning in southwest Lincoln. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says the victim reported his 2006 GMC Envoy was stolen after he started it to warm it...
KETV.com
Lincoln and Lancaster County consider how to spend casino revenue
In just five weeks, the 433 slot machines at Lincoln's Warhorse Casino paid out $800,000 to the state's Property Tax Credit Fund – $28,500 for compulsive gamblers' assistance and $143,000 to each, the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County. "This first month has been a very nice number," said...
WOWT
Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man working on a vehicle in his garage in south Omaha was killed when the vehicle pinned him against the structure. Emergency personnel responded to incident at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near 39th and Y streets. An Omaha Police spokesman told 6 News the death...
kfornow.com
New Results Show Lancaster County Attorney’s Race Remains Close
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–Updated election results are out from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office, and they keep open the slim possibility of a recount in one race. Incumbent Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon leads State Senator Adam Morfeld 55,880 to 54,839, a margin of 1,041 votes. Nebraska...
klkntv.com
Lincoln casino generates over $850,000 in tax revenue in first full month of operation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln casino raked in a large sum of money for the state in its first full month of operation. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its October tax revenue report on Monday. In October, Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino generated $854,077 in tax revenue, according...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
WOWT
Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Lincoln Police officers have experienced harassment, discrimination, and retaliation for years even decades,” Luke Bonkiewicz, former Lincoln Police Officer said. 10/11 NOW spoke with three former Lincoln police officers who said speaking out against the city was never the plan. “This was never meant...
KETV.com
OPPD proposing raise in customer bills starting in 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District is proposing a raise in customer bills to help offset costs. OPPD proposed increasing its "fuel and purchased power adjustment fee" starting in 2023. It said the average customer's total bill would go up by about 2.9% — the exact amount...
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief
Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday.
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
klkntv.com
Lincoln man busted for distributing drugs near school, LPD says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 25-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after Lincoln Police say he was caught manufacturing and distributing drugs near a school. Kendrick Buford is now facing several charges following the search of his apartment near 46th Street and Bancroft Avenue just before 5 p.m. Police say...
Comments / 4