klkntv.com

Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Plattsmouth, Nebraska City residents on state appointments

LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts announced appointments Wednesday to boards and commissions. Appointed to the crime victim’s reparations committee are Lou Leone of Nebraska City, David Nelson of Gretna and Weysan Dun of Omaha. Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Public Schools, is appointed to the Nebraska Children’s...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Semi vs. pickup collision near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska sheriff's office responded to an accident between a semi-tractor and a pickup truck early Thursday morning. Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the accident on 564th Ave. southwest of Stanton. Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident was nearly a head-on. SCSO...
STANTON, NE
WOWT

EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Stolen Vehicle Recovered By LSO on Wednesday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 17)–Police have recovered a vehicle that was stolen Tuesday morning from a home near 12th and Pawnee, but was found Wednesday morning in southwest Lincoln. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says the victim reported his 2006 GMC Envoy was stolen after he started it to warm it...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man working on a vehicle in his garage in south Omaha was killed when the vehicle pinned him against the structure. Emergency personnel responded to incident at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near 39th and Y streets. An Omaha Police spokesman told 6 News the death...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

New Results Show Lancaster County Attorney’s Race Remains Close

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–Updated election results are out from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office, and they keep open the slim possibility of a recount in one race. Incumbent Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon leads State Senator Adam Morfeld 55,880 to 54,839, a margin of 1,041 votes. Nebraska...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

OPPD proposing raise in customer bills starting in 2023

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District is proposing a raise in customer bills to help offset costs. OPPD proposed increasing its "fuel and purchased power adjustment fee" starting in 2023. It said the average customer's total bill would go up by about 2.9% — the exact amount...
OMAHA, NE
KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS
klkntv.com

Lincoln man busted for distributing drugs near school, LPD says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 25-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after Lincoln Police say he was caught manufacturing and distributing drugs near a school. Kendrick Buford is now facing several charges following the search of his apartment near 46th Street and Bancroft Avenue just before 5 p.m. Police say...
LINCOLN, NE

