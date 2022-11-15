ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Tracking Lake Effect Snow into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be breezy and cold with a few passing snow showers for Thursday. The heavier lake effect snow develops this evening out towards Buffalo around 8 p.m. That band will settle south into Friday morning. The band may bring a coating overnight. While the heaviest...
ROCHESTER, NY
wbfo.org

Maybe four feet of snow? With the storm here, the possible snowfall is getting deeper

If you have any plans for Friday, cancel them. That’s the word from Erie County officials as the snow possibility starts to climb beyond three-feet toward four-feet. That’s from County Executive Mark Poloncarz, as the snow begins to come down in Southern Tier counties and Erie’s South Towns. It’s supposed to really settle down and come down as two or three inches an hour through Saturday and continue into Sunday with lesser snow fall.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Cloudy next couple days, then lake effect snow develops Friday west of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be lots of clouds with a few rain and snow showers from Wednesday into Thursday. No big weather issues into Thursday evening. Overnight Thursday into the day Friday some significant lake effect snow will develop off of Lake Erie. This will primarily impact the Buffalo region but some of that snow will impact the Warsaw, Batavia regions and at times into Orleans County.
ROCHESTER, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region

RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Intense Lake Erie Squall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. If you have lived in Western New York for any length of time, you know lake effect snow. But do you really understand the mechanism that is involved with the lake effect snow?. The big driving force comes down to a temperature differential if we have the lake...
ROCHESTER, NY
wesb.com

Winter Storm Warning for Cattaraugus County

Western New York is bracing for the first major Lake Effect Snow of the year. Cattaraugus County is under a Winter Storm Warning until Sunday, with the WESB Weather Center calling for anywhere from 7-14 inches by the time all is done. Forecasts for McKean County are still calling for...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region

There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/16/22)

Showers are starting our day but will move out throughout the morning. By mid-morning, the area of low pressure we have been dealing with is moving out. Clouds hold throughout the day but we do see a dry period. Winds do increase behind our area of low pressure and this will favor lake-effect showers in the evening. Temperatures today will reach near average.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Worst Snowstorms In Buffalo’s History

We are getting ready for a major snow event this weekend across Western New York and the amount of snow expected could turn into one of the worst snowstorms in the history of Buffalo. Right now looking at several different models, their amount of snow expected is around 2 to...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Things You Should Do Now To Be Ready For The Snowstorm

Winter is on its way to the 716 to say hi in a major way and when it arrives, think about taking a few of these steps to make sure you're ready. It seems like we just put away those snow brushes and once again we're on the verge of a major snowstorm in Western New York. As the Buffalo area is finishing up its preparation for this snowstorm, there are quite a few things that we need to get together before the snowflakes fly.
BUFFALO, NY

