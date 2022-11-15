Read full article on original website
EVSC Foundation receives $18k donation to support students
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is receiving an $18,000 donation from AstraZeneca Mount Vernon to help students in the STEM field. According to a press release, the donation is to support the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center and will offer four $4,000 scholarships for EVSC students interested in pursuing studies in STEM-related fields.
Vanderburgh Community Foundation celebrates 30 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Community Foundation is celebrating its 30th anniversary by giving back to the community. The foundation decided to give three different gifts to the community, one of those was the “Transformational Change Grants.”. The biggest grant went to Potter’s Wheel and Dream Center Evansville...
Hopkins Co. School officials: New auxiliary gym and storm shelter design process underway
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County School officials say a design process is underway for new auxiliary gyms and storm shelters being planned for two of the schools. They say those plans are for Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central high schools. According to a social media post,...
Daviess Co. among 10 other Kentucky counties chosen for behavioral pilot program
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A new behavioral pilot program is coming to select Kentucky counties. Officials from the Administrative Office of the Courts and Department for Behavioral Health announced the program this week. Daviess County is one of 11 counties that were selected to participate in the program. The...
‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Around a dozen people in Evansville are getting ready to spend a few days in the cold. The Homeless Experience Project will begin Thursday, November 17. The purpose is to gain a better understanding of the struggles people who are homeless face every day. The 13...
Residents voice concerns as pickleball project moves on
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Proposed pickleball courts within Evansville’s Wesselman Park move another step closer to reality, but not before concerned citizens voiced their frustrations to park officials. Residents who spoke during Wednesday’s parks board meeting say this isn’t about pickleball, but rather what they claim is a lack of communication and transparency, in addition […]
3 Daviess County schools declared family friendly schools
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Three local schools were recognized in the Capitol Rotunda as certified Family Friendly Schools. Officials say the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and numerous other state and local organizations will celebrate Family Engagement in Education Week November 14 through 18 with activities planned to encourage a renewed effort in […]
Evansville Businesses Invite the Community to a Non-Need Based Free Thanksgiving
The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry, and food. Unfortunately, for some, that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. Fortunately, one Evansville neighborhood will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal, and it is free to attend.
13 inducted into EVSC Hall of Fame
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC Hall of Fame class of 2022 has inducted thirteen people. The Hall of Fame induction takes place every two years and honors outstanding achievement in their life’s work. It also recognizes those who have made a positive impact on public education in the...
Evansville labor union announces new management
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials with IBEW Local 16 in Evansville announced Ryan McRoberts has now become their new Business Manager. They tell us McRoberts has been a member of their team for the past two decades, and most recently served as IBEW’s Business agent. The previous Business Manager, Brandon Wongngamnit, has been promoted to […]
Will selected as USI Executive Director of Human Resources
Following a national search, Sarah Will has been named Executive Director of Human Resources at USI, effective immediately. She reports to Steve Bridges, Vice President for Finance and Administration. In this role, Will is responsible for leading the University's human resources team, which provides faculty/staff recruitment and onboarding, employee relations,...
EVV announces new accessibility programs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City leaders gathered at the Evansville Regional Airport this morning to announce new accessibility programs. Their goal is to make EVV welcoming for everyone, including those with hidden disabilities. Walking into the Evansville Regional Airport, you’ll now see green bracelets, pins and lanyards and pins with...
Owensboro holding holiday lighting contest
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance Program and OMU are hosting the annual Golden Santa Holiday Lighting Contest. Officials say this unique residential holiday lighting contest carries with it not only bragging rights, but a $250 OMU gift certificate, $100 gift certificate to an Owensboro restaurant, and a lighted yard sign.
Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been home to countless companies, including two furniture companies: Hercules Buggy Company and Shane Manufacturing. A vital piece of history in Evansville is in line to be saved by a friendly neighbor. “I mean and some people would look at the other way, [if]...
Five Memorial seniors commit to college athletics
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five Reitz Memorial High School seniors signed their National Letter of Intent. Four of the signees won back-to-back IHSAA soccer State Championships with the Tigers and went undefeated in their final season. Kennedy Neighbors, Ella Hamner, and Lydia Bordfeld signed play soccer at Indiana University, University...
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - An EVSC board member and Lamasco Bar owner is set to appear in court today. Amy Word is accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances. A gruesome discovery out of Arizona. Authorities are investigating the deaths of five people as a homicide. They say they suffered...
Gov. Beshear legalizes medicinal marijuana for select medical conditions
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentuckians who have waited for medicinal marijuana to be legalized don’t have to wait much longer. An executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will take effect come the new year. “For many Kentuckians suffering from chronic medical conditions, there’s another way to...
Listen: Radio traffic from Princeton house explosion
Burn ban lifted in Vanderburgh County
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The burn ban for Vanderburgh County has been lifted, according to fire officials. The Evansville Fire Department made the announce on their Facebook page Thursday morning. They say due to the recent rainfall in the area, the fire chiefs of Vanderburgh co. suggested the ban be...
