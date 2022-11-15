Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Does Coca Cola Actually Taste Better In A Glass Bottle?
People have strong opinions about their Coca-Cola, from avowed Diet Coke drinkers, to those who won't touch any Coke product unless it's poured from a fountain. In the South, Southerners swear by the superior taste of Coca-Cola in the old-school glass bottles. It's a little harder to find than a can or plastic bottle, but you can still buy glass-bottled Coke at most major grocery stores, although it costs much more than its original five-cent price tag. Chalk it up to nostalgia, or follow the science that says there may be some truth to its supposed purer taste, we wanted to test the theory. We conducted a blind taste test with a few of our editors where we sampled coke from the can, glass bottle, and plastic bottle, none the wiser as to which was which. While it was a close competition, one product came out on top, and it surprised us all.
KELOLAND TV
Try this cranberry apple stuffed sweet potatoes recipe
What’s your favorite side dish at a holiday meal? Maybe it’s the green bean casserole or the golden dinner rolls? For some out there the perfect holiday side is the sweet potato, but before you break out the butter and marshmallows, we’ve got something that may turn your yam on it’s head. Registered Dietitian and Owner of First Foods, Mariah Reil, stopped by to demonstrate how you can whip up Cranberry Apple Stuffed Sweet Potatoes just in time for your next holiday gathering.
Thrillist
Martinelli's Apple Cider & Cranberry Jam Ice Cream Is Perfect for Thanksgiving
Iconic brand and everyone's first sip of "champagne" on New Year's Eve when they were eight, Martinelli's is offering a mix-up on the traditional ice cream flavors just in time for Thanksgiving. The brand teamed up with McConnell's Fine Ice Creams to make Apple Cider & Cranberry Jam ice cream, inspired by California heritage and featuring Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Cider.
ComicBook
Hostess Unveils Fall Treat Lineup
With Thanksgiving coming up in less than two weeks and just about every coffee chain out there having rolled out their holiday menus, we are without a doubt firmly in the best season of the year when it comes to snacks. Winter and holiday treat season is upon us and now, Hostess is getting in on the festive flavor fun with the launch of their holiday treat lineup for this year. The lineup for the season features four, limited-edition treats including the return of some fan favorites as well as the release of a new item, Holiday HoHos.
A La Carte Flight Expenses You Should Skip
In 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 kept people from traveling to see their families. This year, it's inflation. According to Bloomberg, airfare is up more than 40% year over year heading into the holidays....
Extra-Crispy Oven-Roasted Potatoes
If there’s one thing that my colleagues and I here at Kitchn know, it’s that our readers absolutely love themselves some potatoes — baked, boiled, mashed, skillet-fried, you name it. As a result, we’ve amassed hundreds of recipes involving potatoes in some shape or form over the years. But is anyone really surprised? It seems to me that our readers just have good taste!
Great Jones—The Brand Behind the Internet’s Favorite Dutch Oven—Is Offering Up to 50% off, Site-Wide
There’s definitely one thing my two favorite chefs and internet personalities, Molly Baz and Claire Saffitz and I have in common: The three of us love Great Jones. The brand behind the internet’s favorite Dutch oven, Great Jones’ colorful and functional cookware is trusted by home cooks and professional chefs everywhere because they do exactly what you need them to in the kitchen, and look fantastic doing it.
purewow.com
Ina Garten’s Chipotle Cheddar Crackers
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. These freeze-ahead bites are easy to make and ideal for entertaining. Ina Garten is back and better than ever with...
2 recipes from 'Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files'
Smitten Kitchen food blogger and cookbook author Deb Perelman shares her apple butterscotch crisp and a leek galette recipes.
techaiapp.com
French Oven apple and raspberry cobbler
I’m always looking for hacks around the home to make life more effortless — and this extends to the kitchen! If you’re looking for ways to cut down cooking and baking time, without compromising on taste, the Stanley Rogers French Oven may be just what you’ve been looking for.
Rachael Ray lends her recipes to our favorite meal kit service
Rachael Ray is contributing one recipe each week to Home Chef, our favorite meal kit delivery service.
Hot Chocolate Dip Recipe | Easy Recipe
The days are getting colder and winter is approaching! We are expecting our first snow this week in northern Illinois, and that calls for some hot cocoa dip. This is such a simple recipe, you can make it in less than 10 minutes and store it until your holiday party, or whenever you're ready to eat it!
Epicurious
Pickled Pumpkin Balls
Like many Gourmet recipes of the ’70s (including this Two Potato Sauté), this recipe from the magazine’s 1978 November issue makes clever use of a melon baller. In this case, the tool is used to carve the flesh of a pumpkin into perfectly uniform, snack-size spheres. These spheres cook quickly in a vinegar-spiked syrup full of cinnamon, cloves, and allspice, candying and pickling them in one fell swoop.
