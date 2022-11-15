ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Meadow, MN

KIMT

Man accused of embezzling over $600,000 from Rochester company pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Reichel Foods executive accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company is pleading guilty. Thomas James Wiechmann, 57 of Austin, was charged with four felony counts of theft by swindle in September 2021. Investigators say Weichman charged $603,172.96 of his own expenses to company credit cards while he worked at Rochester-based Reichel Foods from April 1997 through March 18, 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Grand Meadow woman arraigned on arson, threat charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman was arrested and arraigned in Mower County Court on arson charges Wednesday, Nov. 16. Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 54, faces charges of 1st-degree arson, terroristic threats, and domestic assault after allegedly setting fire to a shed and threatening to burn her family home down.
GRAND MEADOW, MN
KGLO News

Orchard woman pleads not guilty to embezzling from Floyd County law firm

CHARLES CITY — A Mitchell County woman accused of embezzling from a Floyd County law firm has pleaded not guilty. 59-year-old Theresa Farmer of Orchard was charged in October with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. Farmer is accused of stealing more than $21,000 for her personal use from the Charles City law firm where she worked from 2012 to 2022.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Buffalo Center man to stand trial for theft, drug, and gun crimes

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is pleading not guilty to theft, meth, and gun crimes. Christopher Eugene Bachman, 40 of Buffalo Center, is charged with first-degree theft, possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense. Law enforcement says Bachman was found Thompson...
BUFFALO CENTER, IA
KIMT

Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty. Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

3 ODs reported by local law enforcement

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department reported three overdoses in 36 hours — one of them fatal. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call in the 100 block of Madison Avenue NW at about 8:48 p.m. Nov. 16, where a 65-year-old man had died.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man pleads guilty to illegal firearms possession

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. According to court documents, on May 25, 2022, Marcus Anthony Jackson, 49, was in possession of a Taurus G2C 9MM pistol. Officers with the Rochester Police Department executed a search warrant at Jackson’s home in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
FARIBAULT, MN
KIMT

Relative: Four children die in Mason City house fire

A relative has confirmed to KIMT that four children died in the fire that hospitalized six people with burn injuries. Four children dead, two others injured after Mason City house fire. “Rescue operations by firefighters resulted in multiple victims being removed from the house. MCFD ambulances transported six patients to...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man sentenced for stolen truck

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over a stolen truck in Cerro Gordo County. The owner of the truck told law enforcement he saw the vehicle drive away from his home in the 1600 block of Opal Drive in Mason City on September 28 and the truck was seen a short time later in the area of Highway 65 and B-20. Law enforcement says Logan Glenn Conway, 24 of Mason City, loaded his bike into the back of the truck and drove away.
MASON CITY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Former Top Executive of Rochester Firm Convicted of Swindle

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The former chief financial officer of a well-known Rochester company is scheduled to be sentenced in February and a major embezzlement case. 57-year-old Thomas Wiechmann today entered an Alford plea to a single count of theft by swindle. The plea means he does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence to convict him.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man arrested on warrant; appears on assault charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant and appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday on assault and drug charges. James John Mentz, 33, faces charges of 2nd- and 5th-degree assault after an Oct. 5 incident wherein he is accused of knifing a man in the parking lot of the Guest House Inn and Suites in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN

