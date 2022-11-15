Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has unexpectedly low review scores for a Pokemon game. Earlier today, the review embargo for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ended and dozens of video game sites (ComicBook.com included) published their initial thoughts on the game. However, the reviews for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were decidedly mixed, with the games receiving the second-lowest Metacritic aggregate score of any Pokemon game released in the last decade. With a Metacritic score of 78 (and an Opencritic score of 76) only last year's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games have a lower aggregate score. Additionally, this is the lowest Game Freak-produced Pokemon game made in a decade and continues a general downward trend for the Pokemon franchise in terms of review scores, with four of the five "main series" Pokemon games produced for the Nintendo Switch receiving a Metacritic score of 80 or lower. Only Pokemon Legends: Arceus had a Metacritic score above an 80, with an 83.

