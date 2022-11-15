BPD: Trio arrested after attempted burglary at former apartment

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Three men were arrested after police alleged they broke into an apartment where one of the men had been evicted.

Francisco Lopez Jr., 49; Michael Francisco Lopez, 22; and Ryan Matthew Lopez, 17, were arrested on Sunday for burglary of habitation and engaging in organized criminal activity, police stated.

According to Brownsville Police Department, officers responded at the 100 block of West Levee in reference to a burglary taking place at an apartment.

Upon arrival, a woman told police three men had broken in the apartment though the back window.

Officers found Michael and Ryan Lopez crouched near a window and Lopez Jr. coming out of the window, Brownsville PD said.

All three were detained immediately, and officers started the investigation, police stated.

According to police, the woman notified officers she was the owner of the apartment complex and Lopez Jr. had been evicted from the residency a month prior.

One of the younger Lopez brothers told police Lopez Jr. had lived at the residence previously. He proceeded to tell police they had taken the boards off the windows.

The younger brothers told police that Francisco Lopez Jr. was going to enter the apartment, take several items and hand them over to them, according to police.

The three men were arraigned Monday.

Francisco Lopez Jr. has a total bond of $150,000. Both Michael Francisco Lopez and Ryan Matthew Lopez, have total bonds of $35,000 each.

