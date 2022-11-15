Read full article on original website
foodlogistics.com
Transportation Platform Streamlines Procuring Freight
Trimble Transportation launched Engage Lane, an agile transportation procurement platform that assists carriers and shippers in uncovering better ways to move freight together. From Trimble:. Engage Lane carriers receive instant freight lead options, direct with shippers, based on location of operation. Carriers set up the EDI process once and connect...
foodlogistics.com
Logistics TMS Increases Freight Movement Visibility
Trailer Bridge launches MasterMind TMS technology across its logistics branches, in strategic partnership with Mastery Logistics Systems, to increase visibility into customers freight movement and efficiency in its operations. “We are incredibly proud of the work that has been put into launching this platform,” says Trailer Bridge CEO Mitch Luciano....
foodlogistics.com
Layer 2 Blockchain for the Freight Industry
The launch of AXIS Token International's Layer 2 (L2) blockchain, AXIS Chain, secures and streamlines data storage for everyday businesses through blockchain. ” Our collaborative partnership agreement with ATI is another massive step forward in our mission to eliminate inefficiencies, lower costs and build a next-gen tech foundation for the next century,” says Elvis Rodriguez, LaneAxis director of engineering. “The aggregation and protection of company and industry data is critical to our success. The ability to build new decentralized apps (dApps) on AXIS Chain is also a key benefit for developers seeking to create novel and useful applications.”
foodlogistics.com
Gen Zers to Take Smaller Benefits, Less Salary to Work for Company with ESG Goals
Nearly 83% of recently graduated 18-24 year olds (Gen Zers) view manufacturing as high-tech and modern, up from 69% the year prior. Nearly half of all respondents (48%) also view manufacturing as very important, according to a Parsable study. "Parsable's research this year revealed Gen Z increasingly views manufacturing as...
foodlogistics.com
Ocean Freight Booking for Shipper-Owned Containers Remains Challenging
Digital adoption challenges leading to a lack of transparency, visibility and trust emerge as three key struggles for container logistic companies looking to book shipper-owned containers (SOCs), according to a survey by Container xChange. “Lack of transparency and standardized digital processes has fueled inefficiency and mistrust for a very long...
foodlogistics.com
How to Ensure a Recall-Ready Supply Chain
Understanding the intricacies of a supply chain is immensely important during a product recall, especially when food products are involved. Most recently, the world witnessed the painful consequences for an entire product category when an infant formula recall exposed many shortcomings in one company’s supply chain. In fact, product...
foodlogistics.com
Global Gas Catastrophe is Heating Up Food Industry Obstacles
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the United States, Russia and Iran are the world’s largest producers of natural gas. Therefore, as geopolitical conflicts continue to escalate in these EMEA regions, challenges threatening global businesses, including key food industry players, are multiplying rapidly. In 2021 alone, Europe relied...
foodlogistics.com
3 Major Causes of Waste in the Food Supply Chain
Food insecurity and sustainability are two of the most talked about challenges of our day. But it’s important to realize they’re not mutually exclusive. In fact, they’re intertwined. Nearly 10% of the world’s emissions are caused by the manufacturing of food that will ultimately go to waste.
foodlogistics.com
Order Backlogs Lessen, Contract Rates Fall
In Q4, the freight market continues to see consumer spending slow, inventories expand, order backlogs decline and contract rates fall, according to Uber Freight research. With consumer demand stagnating and capacity loosening over the past 12 months, the spot market has continued to soften, causing owner-operators to enroll with larger fleets. Carriers ended up over-hiring, and Q2 saw a record 9.3% year-over-year growth in long-distance truckload employment. This unprecedented surge forced carriers to cut 11,400 trucking jobs in September—the largest drop seen since the onset of the pandemic.
