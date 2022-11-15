The launch of AXIS Token International's Layer 2 (L2) blockchain, AXIS Chain, secures and streamlines data storage for everyday businesses through blockchain. ” Our collaborative partnership agreement with ATI is another massive step forward in our mission to eliminate inefficiencies, lower costs and build a next-gen tech foundation for the next century,” says Elvis Rodriguez, LaneAxis director of engineering. “The aggregation and protection of company and industry data is critical to our success. The ability to build new decentralized apps (dApps) on AXIS Chain is also a key benefit for developers seeking to create novel and useful applications.”

1 DAY AGO