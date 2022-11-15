Wis. DOT encouraging drivers to ‘know before you go’

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials are encouraging drivers to “know before you go” on winter roads.

You can check road conditions on 511.wi.gov .

The site covers major highways, showing locations of crashes, traffic backups and road closures.

There’s a winter road condition tool that shows which highways may be slick.

The site also has traffic cameras all over Wisconsin, so you can see conditions before you drive.

