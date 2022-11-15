ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wis. DOT encouraging drivers to ‘know before you go’

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ctBm_0jC3dQ9900

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials are encouraging drivers to “know before you go” on winter roads.

You can check road conditions on 511.wi.gov .

The site covers major highways, showing locations of crashes, traffic backups and road closures.

There’s a winter road condition tool that shows which highways may be slick.

The site also has traffic cameras all over Wisconsin, so you can see conditions before you drive.

Related
cwbradio.com

New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows

(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin DOT provides winter road condition reports for state roadways

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is providing winter road condition reports for over 14,000 miles of state roadways. With the season’s first accumulating snowfall for most of Wisconsin, including winter weather advisories on Monday in western Wisconsin, the DOT is reminding people who plan on traveling in the state that they can find road condition reports at 511wi.gov.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
B105

Wisconsin Officials Warn Residents Of USPS Scam

Officials from a Wisconsin town are warning residents about yet another scam going around and it could happen anywhere else in the state and in Minnesota, so it's best to brush up on it so you don't become a victim. There is a scam for absolutely everything these days. Scammers...
DULUTH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

9 Tips to Help Avoid Deer-Car Collisions in Minnesota, IL, and WI

One thing that thousands of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have in common is this - we have hit a deer while driving somewhere in the midwest. In fact, about 1.5 million deer-car accidents happen every year so if you haven't already had one of those happen to you, there is a good chance that it will at some point. To help avoid that horrific crash, check out the tips below.
MINNESOTA STATE
seehafernews.com

Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin

After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Be aware of Wisconsin’s trespass law for a safe hunting season

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A safe and successful hunting season begins with hunters and rural landowners understanding Wisconsin’s trespass law. According to the law, individuals who wish to hunt on land owned by someone else must obtain written or verbal permission. “Ask before you enter and make sure there...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Cabins & Cottages

Cozy? Comfortable? Charming? Whatever characteristics you’re looking for in a cabin or cottage, Wisconsin’s got you covered. Here’s to a private retreat with friends and family. Live the log cabin life in the Blue Hills of Rusk County. Whether it’s for a skiing adventure or just a...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin DHS: Free COVID tests available to residents, once a month

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that Wisconsinites can now order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their house through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program. Starting now, all Wisconsin households are eligible to place...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Sightings of Snowy Owls Becoming More Common in Wisconsin

(Robin Colbert, WRN/WIBA) Sightings of a majestic bird are becoming more common in Wisconsin. State Natural Resources officials say Snowy owls are becoming more widely seen across Wisconsin. They say several Snowy owls have already been spotted around the state including one in Dane County that has been seen since summer, although this case is pretty rare.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

