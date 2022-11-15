ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery

2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pre-Trial Stabbing

2022-11-17@11:48am–#Bridgeport CT– A person was parking their car prior to their court case when they were stabbed. According to a witness, they were supposed to testify in court.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Yonkers man convicted in deadly White Plains shooting

A Yonkers man has been convicted in a March 2011 murder. Darnell Kidd, 31, was found guilty of murder through the use of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Authorities say Kidd fatally shot Jonathan Johnson during an armed robbery over marijuana in White Plains. Kidd faces...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Community remembers victim in deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK - Dozens of people returned to the scene where a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx to demand an end to gun violence Wednesday.The victim's mentor and a witness both told CBS2's Tim McNicholas they're perplexed by the senseless shooting.Anti-violence activists are outraged, and a basketball coach is heartbroken. All of it was sparked by the killing of 21-year-old Jayden Goodridge. He was a former basketball player at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains and with the Riverside Hawks program. "I still can't believe it," Riverside Coach Andre Thomas said. "The exact message was,...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Headlines: Manhunt for rapper’s murderer, former Archbishop Stepinac student killed, Kingston domestic violence

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. New Rochelle Police are searching for suspect wanted in the murder of a local rapper. Officials Police say they found James Caldwell Jr., a rapper known as 'Boogie,' with multiple gunshot wounds back on Oct. 26. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Mtayari Dixon in connection to Caldwell's death. They say he used to live in New Rochelle, but now lives in Stamford, Connecticut. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Rochelle police at (914) 654-2300.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
longisland.com

NCPD Arrest Bronx Man In Possession of Firearms During Woodmere Traffic Stop

The Fourth squad reports the arrest of a Bronx man for Criminal Possession of a Firearm that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:00 am in Woodmere. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct officers responded to West Broadway and Eastwood Road to assist The NYPD Warrant squad on a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
WOODMERE, NY
WTNH

Man pleads guilty to supplying Connecticut gang members with guns

(WTNH) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty to supplying guns to gang members in Bridgeport. According to court documents, the FBI, ATF, DEA, and Bridgeport police have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence. From at least 2017 until his arrest on November 12, […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Man faces charges following hourslong standoff in Neptune Township

A man is facing several charges following an hourslong standoff with police in Neptune Township on Wednesday. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 34-year-old Jeffrey Migliore with first-degree armed robbery and weapons offenses. Authorities say that it started around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Corlies Avenue. Police responded to...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox5ny.com

Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The New York City Sheriff's Office, the NYPD, and the state's Office of Cannabis Management carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to...
BROOKLYN, NY

