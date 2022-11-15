Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery
2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pre-Trial Stabbing
2022-11-17@11:48am–#Bridgeport CT– A person was parking their car prior to their court case when they were stabbed. According to a witness, they were supposed to testify in court. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
News 12
Yonkers man convicted in deadly White Plains shooting
A Yonkers man has been convicted in a March 2011 murder. Darnell Kidd, 31, was found guilty of murder through the use of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Authorities say Kidd fatally shot Jonathan Johnson during an armed robbery over marijuana in White Plains. Kidd faces...
Headlines: Officer T-boned in Yonkers, Tarrytown murder verdict, deadly hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
NBC Connecticut
Police Release Photos of Suspect in Shooting at New Haven Liquor Store
New Haven police are trying to identify the person who shot a clerk at a New Haven liquor store during a robbery on Saturday night and they are asking for help from the public. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Yale Bowl Wine & Spirits liquor store...
Community remembers victim in deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK - Dozens of people returned to the scene where a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx to demand an end to gun violence Wednesday.The victim's mentor and a witness both told CBS2's Tim McNicholas they're perplexed by the senseless shooting.Anti-violence activists are outraged, and a basketball coach is heartbroken. All of it was sparked by the killing of 21-year-old Jayden Goodridge. He was a former basketball player at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains and with the Riverside Hawks program. "I still can't believe it," Riverside Coach Andre Thomas said. "The exact message was,...
Police: Stamford man wanted for death of New York man
Police are looking for Mtayari Z. Dixon.
News 12
Headlines: Manhunt for rapper’s murderer, former Archbishop Stepinac student killed, Kingston domestic violence
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. New Rochelle Police are searching for suspect wanted in the murder of a local rapper. Officials Police say they found James Caldwell Jr., a rapper known as 'Boogie,' with multiple gunshot wounds back on Oct. 26. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Mtayari Dixon in connection to Caldwell's death. They say he used to live in New Rochelle, but now lives in Stamford, Connecticut. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Rochelle police at (914) 654-2300.
longisland.com
NCPD Arrest Bronx Man In Possession of Firearms During Woodmere Traffic Stop
The Fourth squad reports the arrest of a Bronx man for Criminal Possession of a Firearm that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:00 am in Woodmere. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct officers responded to West Broadway and Eastwood Road to assist The NYPD Warrant squad on a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
NYPD parking agent attacked after issuing summons: video
According to police, the suspect pushed the agent to the ground and punched him multiples times.
Undercover officer struck, grazed by bullet fired from car on I-84 in Waterbury
An undercover police officer was struck and grazed by a bullet fired from a car during a surveillance operation on I-84 in Waterbury, officials say.
DoingItLocal
Stamford News: Headache After Argument With Wife
2022-11-16@11:01pm–#Stamford CT– A Glenbrook Road man just called for EMS for a headache after an argument with his wife.
Officials: Man convicted of 2018 murder of Tarrytown mom
Cynell Brown was convicted of second-degree murder in the February 2018 shooting of a Tarrytown mother, according to the Westchester DA’s office.
SUV crashes into front of Paterson home
The crash happened on 14th Avenue just before 8 p.m.
Stepinac High School graduate fatally shot in the Bronx
A Stepinac High School graduate was fatally shot in the Bronx on Sunday.
Police make gun arrest in East Fishkill
New York State Police arrested Essam A. Saleh, 29 of East Fishkill on November 15. Saleh was arrested for illegally possessing a rifle.
Man pleads guilty to supplying Connecticut gang members with guns
(WTNH) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty to supplying guns to gang members in Bridgeport. According to court documents, the FBI, ATF, DEA, and Bridgeport police have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence. From at least 2017 until his arrest on November 12, […]
News 12
Man faces charges following hourslong standoff in Neptune Township
A man is facing several charges following an hourslong standoff with police in Neptune Township on Wednesday. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 34-year-old Jeffrey Migliore with first-degree armed robbery and weapons offenses. Authorities say that it started around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Corlies Avenue. Police responded to...
fox5ny.com
Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The New York City Sheriff's Office, the NYPD, and the state's Office of Cannabis Management carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to...
Robbery Of Postal Worker Under Investigation In Greenwich
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly attacked a postal worker and attempted to rob him in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Greenwich around 3:30 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 10 on a residential street in the central part of the city. The USPS mail carrier was approached...
