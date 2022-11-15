Read full article on original website
KING-5
Cup and Crepe wins Best New Restaurant in 2022's Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
EVERETT, Wash. — Cup and Crepe is the winner of Best New Restaurant in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. Cup and Crepe in Everett is a place full of surprises and good vibes. Owner Teresa Godfrey believes in radical welcomes to her customers and wants her European...
KING-5
Western Washington's favorite toy store defies the odds in a digital age - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Snapdoodle Toys and Games is the winner of Best Kids Store in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. With six locations around Puget Sound, Snapdoodle is a kid's paradise. "This year I got an 18-foot pterodactyl," explained Greenwood store manager Roland Peekel, firing up a screeching...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing
Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
The Three Places you have to visit During a Washington Winter
Washington state is an unbelievably beautiful place to live, let alone visit. So why not take advantage of every place it has to offer, sure the West side is great but there are Three places you have to visit sometime during a Washington Winter. We compiled the perfect list to...
Snow in Tri-Cities Washington Forecast Again, Is it Real This Time?
Last Tuesday when snow was forecast for Tri-Cities, we didn't get any at all. Now snow is in the extended forecast again for Tri-Cities Washington but are we really going to get some this time?. When Will Tri-Cities Washington Get the First Snow of the Year?. Last week when snow...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Catch ‘Holiday Specials,’ Trout, At Select WA Lakes
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Forget about standing in lines on the day after Thanksgiving this year, and think instead about casting a line in one of the many lakes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is still stocking this November.
Warm fall weather causes air quality to drop again
No, it’s not wildfire smoke, but once again Puget Sound area air quality is on the decline. This time, it is our current dry, sunny, fall weather pattern creating poorer air quality. High pressure aloft has put a lid of warmer air on top of the cooler-than-average air near...
KUOW
The secret history of nukes in WA
Puget Sound is home to around one-third of the nation’s active nukes. Today we’re revisiting an episode that explores why that is and why so much secrecy surrounds them. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow.
KXLY
Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt
An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
q13fox.com
Wind Advisory will remain in effect through Thursday evening for the foothills of the Cascades
Winds will pick up overnight for the foothills of Puget Sound as a system digs into the eastern portion of Washington. This will open the door for not only winds, but mountain snow across the eastern Cascades.
Timeline: Tracking strong winds Wednesday night and Thursday, Wind Advisory issued
SEATTLE — Another round of strong winds is expected tonight into Thursday for parts of western Washington. Strong winds could lead to isolated power outages, minor tree branch damage, rough waters, and difficult driving conditions on north-to-south roadways for parts of Whatcom County, San Juan County and the western foothills of the Cascades.
WM invests $56 million on new recycling technology in WA
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — WM — formerly known as Waste Management — is investing $56 million to advance recycling technology at three materials recovery facilities across Washington state, the company announced on Tuesday. The money will be split between three facilities in Woodinville, Tacoma and Spokane. Of that...
KATU.com
Doctors explain what to do if your kids get sick with RSV as hospitals reach capacity
SEATTLE — Hospitals across the country and Washington state continue to see cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children. For most healthy people, RSV is a cold-like nuisance. But for the very young, the elderly and people with certain health problems, it can be serious and even life-threatening. The virus can infect deep in the lungs, causing pneumonia, and in babies it can impede breathing by inflaming tiny airways.
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
Wind gusts up to 49 mph around Puget Sound; 6,000 without power
Wind advisories around the Sound have led to thousands without power, according to Puget Sound Energy. According to the National Weather Service, areas in western Whatcom County and the east Puget Sound lowlands are under wind advisories until 6 p.m. tonight. Whatcom areas can expect northeast winds from 20 to...
Here's The Top Chinese Restaurant In Washington
For those who can't get enough of this tasty cuisine, LoveFood pinpointed the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
Tri-City Herald
Man switches up Powerball numbers in Washington and sees ‘prize too large’ on screen
A Washington state man decided to switch up his Powerball numbers before checking his ticket two days later. The man from Arlington couldn’t believe it when he saw a “prize too large” on a Washington Lottery kiosk screen, according to a Monday, Nov. 14, news release from the state lottery agency.
WA State invests over $27 million for childcare providers
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Commerce is partnering with the Department of Children, Youth and Families to give $27.3 million in grants to 253 childcare providers across the state. The grants will give providers financial assistance for renovations, including roof repairs, COVID-19 safety measures, playground equipment upgrades and other things to help improve the health and safety of...
Facebook parent Meta to lay off more than 700 workers in Puget Sound area
SEATTLE — As layoffs at tech companies continue, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is laying off more than 700 employees in the Puget Sound region. The Washington State Employment Security Department said Meta Platforms notified the agency that 307 employees would be laid off in Bellevue and 419 more would be laid off in Seattle.
